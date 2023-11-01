Cost of Subaru Outback Car Insurance (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
The Subaru Outback is a top-selling, four-door station wagon that has been around since 1994. It features the spacious interior room, storage space, and top highway safety features of an SUV with the size and affordability of a typical sedan. The Subaru Outback ranked sixth on Kelley Blue Book’s list of best midsize SUVs of 2023 and 2024.[1]
Insuring a Subaru Outback will cost drivers about $77 per month for liability coverage and $152 per month for full coverage, on average. Here’s what to know when purchasing auto insurance for a Subaru Outback, including how much you can expect to pay.
Quick Facts
The 2023 Subaru Outback has an overall five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA),[2] and it’s an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick.[3]
Older Subaru models had more trim styles to choose from, but the most recent Subaru model years only have three trim options.
Subaru Outbacks come standard with all-wheel drive, an impressive fuel range, and pre-collision braking features.
Find Insurance for Your Subaru Outback
Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cost of Subaru Outback insurance
The average cost of car insurance for a Subaru Outback is $77 per month for liability-only coverage and $152 per month for full coverage. On average, USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest auto insurance options for Subaru Outback drivers.
The actual cost to insure your car will depend on your vehicle’s value, annual mileage, and condition, as well as personal factors like driver age, gender, ZIP code, driving record, and credit history. It’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rates for your coverage needs.
2023 Subaru Outback insurance
The 2023 Subaru Outback comes in three different versions, or trim options. The base Outback model has a starting MSRP of $28,395, but the Turbo trim and Touring XT trim models start at $38,445 and $42,295, respectively.
Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes for owners of the 2023 model.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Subaru Outback insurance
The 2022 Subaru Outback has a starting price of $27,145. The other two trims have MSRPs of $37,195 and $40,145.
Compare average quotes by coverage level and insurer below.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2021 Subaru Outback insurance
The base price of a Subaru Outback wagon for the 2021 model year was $27,845, but the Kelley Blue Book (KBB) Fair Purchase Price for a used 2021 Outback is now $23,438.
Below, you can find the cheapest average car insurance quotes for your 2021 Outback.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2020 Subaru Outback insurance
For the 2020 model year, drivers had seven total trims to choose from. The base wagon had an original MSRP of $27,655, but the KBB Fair Purchase Price has dropped to $24,299.
Average insurance quotes for the 2020 Outback range from $39 to $214 per month, depending on the insurer and coverage level.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2019 Subaru Outback insurance
The 2019 Outback had six trim options. The base wagon has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $19,742, though the more expensive trims have average costs as high as $24,702.
Compare average car insurance costs for your 2019 Outback from the top insurers below.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2018 Subaru Outback insurance
For the 2018 model year, the Outback base model (2.5i Wagon 4D) had an MSRP of $26,810. The current KBB Fair Purchase Price is $17,012, though different trims tend to cost more.
Below, you can find quotes from the best insurers for a 2018 Subaru Outback.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2017 Subaru Outback insurance
The 2017 Outback had six different trims to choose from. The 2.5i base wagon had an MSRP of $26,520. The current Fair Purchase Price for the model is $15,293. The 3.6R Touring Wagon 4D — the most expensive trim offered — has a current average price of $17,906.
Compare average quotes by coverage level and insurer below.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2016 Subaru Outback insurance
The 2016 Subaru Outback came in four trim models. The 2.5i base wagon had an MSRP of $26,145, but starting prices went as high as $37,772. Now, a used 2016 Outback base model has a KBB Fair Purchase Price of $12,279.
You can find the cheapest quotes for your 2016 Outback below.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2015 Subaru Outback insurance
For the 2015 model year, Subaru offered four Outback trims. The 2.5i base wagon had an MSRP of $26,045, the 2.5i Premium wagon was $28,145, the 2.5i Limited wagon was $31,705, and the 3.6r Limited wagon was $34,405. Today, versions of a used 2015 model range between $12,266 and $13,402.
Compare quotes by coverage level and company below.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2014 Subaru Outback insurance
The 2014 Subaru Outback had four different trim levels. The 2.5i base wagon had an original MSRP of $26,086, but starting costs were as high as $32,920. The current KBB Fair Purchase Price for a 2014 Subaru Outback ranges between $8,901 and $11,221.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Shop for Subaru Outback Insurance
Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Subaru Outback car insurance coverages
You can choose between several different types of car insurance coverage when purchasing a policy for your Subaru Outback. Most states require minimum amounts of liability insurance, but you should also consider more robust auto insurance products.
Here are some of the most common coverage options you can purchase:
Liability coverage
Liability coverage pays for someone else’s property damage and bodily injuries if you cause an accident. Most states mandate that all drivers carry a certain amount of liability coverage.
Collision coverage
If you have an at-fault accident, collision coverage can pay to repair or replace your own vehicle, minus any deductible on the policy. Without this coverage, you may have to pay for your own vehicle repairs out of pocket.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle, comprehensive insurance can cover repairs or replacement. This can cover damage or total loss resulting from vandalism, theft, fallen trees, severe weather, and more.
Medical payments coverage (MedPay) helps pay for out-of-pocket expenses such as doctor’s visits, X-rays, prescriptions, copays, and cost-shares for you and your passengers following an accident.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
Some states require PIP coverage in addition to liability coverage. PIP insurance can cover medical and non-medical damages or loss, and even lost wages, for you and your passengers resulting from a car accident, regardless of fault.[4]
Subaru Outback insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for Subaru Outback auto insurance, you should determine how much coverage you need. The information below should help answer your remaining questions.
Who has the cheapest Subaru Outback insurance?
USAA offers the most affordable auto insurance coverage for Subaru Outback models, though this insurer only sells coverage to current and former military members and their eligible family members. State Farm and GEICO offer affordable coverage options for all drivers.
Your search may yield different results, though, depending on your location, personal driving record, annual mileage, marital status, and credit history. You may face higher car insurance premiums if you have a past insurance claim.
Are Subaru Outbacks expensive to insure?
On average, drivers pay $77 per month for liability-only coverage and $152 per month for full coverage for a Subaru Outback. This is lower than the U.S. national average rates, which are $103 per month for liability insurance and $207 per month for full-coverage insurance.
How much does it cost to insure a Subaru Outback?
The overall average cost of insuring a Subaru Outback is $152 per month. Subaru Outback drivers pay an average of $77 per month for liability-only insurance and $152 for full-coverage insurance. Your actual car insurance rates will depend on your insurance company, personal driving record, vehicle value, where you live, driving history, credit, and whether you qualify for any discounts.
How much is insurance on a new Subaru Outback?
Average auto insurance rates for the 2023 Subaru Outback start as low as $47 per month for liability coverage and $102 per month for full coverage, depending on the insurance company. Drivers of older models typically pay lower insurance rates.
It’s always a good idea to research and shop around with different insurance companies before buying your policy. Looking at different rates helps you find the best deal and lowest insurance prices, even from some of the best car insurance companies.
Stephanie is a DC-based freelance writer. She primarily covers personal finance topics such as insurance, loans, real estate investing, and retirement. Her work can be found on CBS, FOX Business, MSN, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and more. When she isn't helping people plan for their financial futures, she is traveling, hiking with her kids, or writing for her own website, TomorrowsDollar.com. She can be reached on Twitter @stephcolestock