Cost of Subaru Car Insurance (2024)

Insuring a Subaru can cost you more than some other types of vehicles, though premium costs will depend on your Subaru vehicle model, driving record, coverage amount, and more.
For example, the average cost of car insurance for a Subaru Forester is $83 per month for liability and $169 for full coverage. Rates increase for drivers of the Subaru WRX, which has an average cost of $124 per month for liability coverage and $254 per month for full coverage.
The model year of your vehicle can affect the price of your insurance premium. It’s more costly to insure newer vehicles.
USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the lowest average car insurance rates for Subaru drivers.
The Subaru WRX is more expensive to insure than the Outback, Legacy, Impreza, Forester, and Crosstrek.
Cost of Subaru insurance by model
The cost of Subaru insurance varies by model. In the table below, you can compare the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for different Subaru models. The Subaru Forester has the most affordable coverage, at $169 per month for full coverage, while the Subaru WRX is the most expensive, at $254 per month.
Compare average full-coverage costs by model below.
Subaru Vehicle Model
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
Subaru Forester
$169
Subaru Legacy
$172
Subaru Outback
$175
Subaru Impreza
$178
Subaru Crosstrek
$190
Subaru WRX
$254
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest Subaru insurance by model
Subaru has several different vehicle models. The Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek are a few of the most popular models. You can learn more about some of the most popular Subaru models below, including average car insurance costs and more.
Insurify compiled the following list after reviewing material from Subaru, information from vehicle valuation companies like Kelley Blue Book (KBB) and Edmunds, and ratings from customers and experts.
Subaru Forester: From $83/month
The Forester is Subaru’s most popular model and is currently its top seller.[1] The 2025 model has an MSRP ranging from $31,115 to $41,415, depending on the vehicle’s trim and other features. KBB rated the vehicle model as the sixth-best compact SUV for the year.
Compared to other Subaru models, it’s the cheapest vehicle to insure, on average. The cost of car insurance for a Subaru Forester is $83 per month for liability and $169 for full coverage. But your specific premiums will depend on other factors, like your vehicle’s model year, your driving history, your age, and more.
Subaru Crosstrek: From $93/month
The Subaru Crosstrek is in the top five for overall vehicle sales in several states, including Vermont, Washington, Oregon, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., according to Edmunds.[2] KBB ranked the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek as the year’s third-best subcompact SUV. The car has positive ratings from experts and consumers alike.
The average cost of car insurance for a Subaru Crosstrek is $93 per month for liability and $190 for full-coverage insurance, making it the second-most expensive Subaru model to insure, behind the WRX. The 2024 model of the vehicle has an MSRP that ranges from $26,540 to $33,540, depending on the vehicle’s trim and other details.
Subaru Outback: From $86/month
The 2025 Subaru Outback ranks sixth on KBB’s list of best midsize SUVs. One of the company’s bestsellers, the Outback is a good option for drivers looking for advanced safety features. The car has reverse automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring, and a 5-star crash test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Depending on the vehicle’s trim, the 2025 model of the vehicle has an MSRP that ranges between $30,315 and $44,215.
The average cost of car insurance for a Subaru Outback is $86 per month for liability and $175 for full coverage. Compared to other Subaru models, this vehicle has fairly average insurance rates than other Subaru models.
Subaru Legacy: From $84/month
Average car insurance rates for a Subaru Legacy are lower than premiums for most other Subaru models. The average cost of car insurance for a Subaru Legacy is $84 per month for liability insurance and $172 for full coverage.
The 2025 Subaru Legacy has an MSRP that ranges from $26,065 to $39,365 depending on the vehicle’s trim and features.
Subaru WRX: From $124/month
The Subaru WRX is the most expensive Subaru model to insure, according to Insurify data. On average, it costs $124 per month for liability coverage and $254 for full coverage for a WRX.
The vehicle earned a fourth-place ranking on KBB’s list of best compact cars in 2024. Depending on the vehicle’s trim and other details, the 2024 model of the WRX has an MSRP ranging between $33,855 and $45,335.
Subaru Impreza: From $87/month
Ranked second on KBB’s 2024 list of best wagons, the Subaru Impreza has an MSRP ranging between $24,115 and $29,005 depending on the vehicle’s trim. The car is a great option for drivers looking for a compact vehicle.
The average cost to insure a Subaru Impreza is $87 per month for liability insurance and $178 for full-coverage insurance.
Best companies for Subaru car insurance
If you have or want a Subaru, you need a car insurance company that can provide the right coverage, discounts, and customer service for your needs. The best way to find cheap insurance that covers your needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.
Learn more about three of the best insurance companies for Subaru insurance below.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$119/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance
Cons
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
J.D. Power: 835
835
NAIC Index
0.74
0.74
A.M. Best
A++
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.
Pros
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
J.D. Power: 880
880
NAIC Index
1.35
1.35
A.M. Best
A++
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA exclusively serves current and former members of the military and their immediate families and is still the seventh-largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share. USAA offers banking, investing, and retirement services in addition to numerous insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, and more. Auto policyholders can qualify for discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, and living on a military base. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and the insurer ranked best in most regions in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.
Pros
High customer satisfaction
Low premiums
SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount
Cons
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
No 24/7 customer phone support
Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing
Subaru car insurance coverages
When you’re looking for a Subaru insurance policy, you’ll want to consider a few different coverage types. Some of the most common coverage types include the following:[3]
Liability coverage
Most states require drivers to getliability coverage, which includes property damage liability and bodily injury liability. So if you’re in an accident, you’re not liable for injuries to the other party or the damages to their vehicle. Your state will have minimum amounts you must get, but it’s a good idea to increase the levels of coverage for maximum protection.
Collision coverage
Liability coverage doesn’t pay for any damages to your vehicle if you have an accident, but collision coverage does. Collision coverage pays for any type of collision, whether it’s with another vehicle or an object. If you get into an accident with another driver or back up into a pole, collision coverage will pay for the damages to your car.
Comprehensive coverage
When you get comprehensive coverage, you’re often protecting your car from damage from nearly everything else that’s not collision-related. This includes theft and vandalism as well as floods, fires, falling rocks, and hail. This can round out your level of coverage to protect you from all types of damage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Though state law requires drivers to have liability insurance, some people still drive uninsured. Getting into an accident with an uninsured driver can make paying for damages challenging. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage fills that gap and protects you if someone driving without car insurance damages your vehicle.
Subaru car insurance FAQs
If you’re thinking of buying a new Subaru or currently own a Subaru and want to change insurance companies, the following information can answer your remaining questions about your insurance options.
Which company has the cheapest Subaru insurance?
USAA is the car insurance company with the cheapest Subaru insurance, according to Insurify data. The average cost of full-coverage insurance for a Subaru is $100 per month with USAA. Your costs can vary by vehicle, and some Subaru models have higher insurance costs. For example, the Subaru WRX has the highest costs for car insurance coverage.
Are Subarus expensive to insure?
Subaru insurance costs vary by model and car insurance company. Insurance premiums for Subaru owners are more affordable than insuring a Tesla and can be similar to other major car brands. USAA and State Farm offer the most affordable Subaru insurance, according to Insurify data.
How much does it cost to insure a Subaru Outback?
The average cost of insuring a Subaru Outback is $86 per month for liability coverage and $175 per month for full-coverage car insurance. The cost of car insurance differs by state and your driving record. If you have traffic violations insurance, costs can be higher.
Why are Subarus so expensive to maintain?
Subarus can be more expensive to maintain due to a variety of factors. Subarus have all-wheel drive and a unique and complex boxer engine, which can increase maintenance costs. In addition, finding Subaru parts may also be a challenge, which means Subaru owners pay a premium.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Melanie Lockert is a contributor at Insurify.
Melanie has been a contributor at Insurify since November 2022.