Cost of Subaru Car Insurance (2024)

Cheapest Subaru insurance by model

Subaru has several different vehicle models. The Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek are a few of the most popular models. You can learn more about some of the most popular Subaru models below, including average car insurance costs and more.

Insurify compiled the following list after reviewing material from Subaru, information from vehicle valuation companies like Kelley Blue Book (KBB) and Edmunds, and ratings from customers and experts.

Subaru Forester: From $83/month

The Forester is Subaru’s most popular model and is currently its top seller.[1] The 2025 model has an MSRP ranging from $31,115 to $41,415, depending on the vehicle’s trim and other features. KBB rated the vehicle model as the sixth-best compact SUV for the year.

Compared to other Subaru models, it’s the cheapest vehicle to insure, on average. The cost of car insurance for a Subaru Forester is $83 per month for liability and $169 for full coverage. But your specific premiums will depend on other factors, like your vehicle’s model year, your driving history, your age, and more.

Subaru Crosstrek: From $93/month

The Subaru Crosstrek is in the top five for overall vehicle sales in several states, including Vermont, Washington, Oregon, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., according to Edmunds.[2] KBB ranked the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek as the year’s third-best subcompact SUV. The car has positive ratings from experts and consumers alike.

The average cost of car insurance for a Subaru Crosstrek is $93 per month for liability and $190 for full-coverage insurance, making it the second-most expensive Subaru model to insure, behind the WRX. The 2024 model of the vehicle has an MSRP that ranges from $26,540 to $33,540, depending on the vehicle’s trim and other details.

Subaru Outback: From $86/month

The 2025 Subaru Outback ranks sixth on KBB’s list of best midsize SUVs. One of the company’s bestsellers, the Outback is a good option for drivers looking for advanced safety features. The car has reverse automatic braking, blind-spot monitoring, and a 5-star crash test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Depending on the vehicle’s trim, the 2025 model of the vehicle has an MSRP that ranges between $30,315 and $44,215.

The average cost of car insurance for a Subaru Outback is $86 per month for liability and $175 for full coverage. Compared to other Subaru models, this vehicle has fairly average insurance rates than other Subaru models.

Subaru Legacy: From $84/month

Average car insurance rates for a Subaru Legacy are lower than premiums for most other Subaru models. The average cost of car insurance for a Subaru Legacy is $84 per month for liability insurance and $172 for full coverage.

The 2025 Subaru Legacy has an MSRP that ranges from $26,065 to $39,365 depending on the vehicle’s trim and features.

Subaru WRX: From $124/month

The Subaru WRX is the most expensive Subaru model to insure, according to Insurify data. On average, it costs $124 per month for liability coverage and $254 for full coverage for a WRX.

The vehicle earned a fourth-place ranking on KBB’s list of best compact cars in 2024. Depending on the vehicle’s trim and other details, the 2024 model of the WRX has an MSRP ranging between $33,855 and $45,335.

Subaru Impreza: From $87/month

Ranked second on KBB’s 2024 list of best wagons, the Subaru Impreza has an MSRP ranging between $24,115 and $29,005 depending on the vehicle’s trim. The car is a great option for drivers looking for a compact vehicle.

The average cost to insure a Subaru Impreza is $87 per month for liability insurance and $178 for full-coverage insurance.