Cost of Ford Car Insurance (2023)

Cheapest Ford insurance by model

Ford drivers should compare car insurance quotes to find the cheapest insurance policies for the specific models and trim levels they drive. Below you’ll find the cheapest car insurance companies for Ford’s most popular models.

Ford F-Series pickup

Ford F-Series trucks are among the most popular pickups in America, spanning everything from the light-duty, full-size Ford F-150 to the heavy-duty F-250, F-350, and F-450 pickups.

The 2023 F-150 has an MSRP range of $41,530 to $107,350, depending on the trim package. The closest similar model, the Chevrolet Silverado, also has a base MSRP of around $42,000, but the high-end models of the Chevy top out at an MSRP of $71,000.

Ford Fusion

Although Ford discontinued the Fusion in 2020, you can still see plenty of examples of this midsize five-seater sedan on the road. The 2020 MSRP for the Fusion ranged from $24,365 for the base model to $35,790 for the top of the line, and Kelley Blue Book suggests a fair purchase price of $18,316 to $22,816 for anyone buying a used 2020 model.

Similar models include the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Chevrolet Malibu, and Kia Optima, all of which have a similar MSRP range.[3]

Ford Escape

The Escape is Ford’s compact crossover SUV offering. With an MSRP range of $28,000 to $40,500, the Escape costs about the same as its more popular competitors, the Toyota RAV4 ($28,275 to $37,980) and the Honda CR-V ($29,500 to $39,500).

Ford Focus

The most recent Ford Focus model is from 2018, when the manufacturer discontinued American models of this compact passenger car. The Focus was available as either a sedan or a five-door hatchback, and it competed with the similarly priced Chevy Cruze and Kia Forte and the more expensive Honda Civic and Mazda3.

As of 2018, the Focus had an MSRP range of $19,920 to $41,995, though Kelley Blue Book suggests a current fair purchase price range from $8,669 to $33,667 for a used 2018 Fusion.

Ford Mustang

Since Ford launched the first-generation Mustang in the mid-1960s, it’s been a popular choice among drivers looking for an affordable sports car — and it’s been the world’s bestselling sports car over the last 10 years. A new Ford Mustang has an MSRP of $30,920 to $57,970, depending on the style and trim you choose.

Though their base models are similarly priced, the Chevrolet Camaro and the Dodge Challenger are competitors with much pricier high-end models, with MRSP ranges that top out at more than $70,000.

Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer is a midsize SUV with three rows of seating. With an MSRP range of $36,760 to $56,220, the Ford Explorer sits squarely in the same price range as its competitors: the Honda Pilot, Chevy Traverse, Kia Telluride, and Hyundai Palisade.

Ford Edge

Ford doesn’t plan to offer the Edge after the 2024 model year, ending the two-row midsize crossover SUV’s nearly two-decade run. Drivers interested in purchasing a new Ford Edge can expect to pay an MSRP of $38,365 to $47,205 for a 2024 model. The base price for the Edge is more expensive than some of its closest competitors, such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Nissan Pathfinder, but more affordable than others, including the Dodge Durango and the Honda Passport.

Ford Taurus

The last Ford Taurus rolled off the assembly line on March 1, 2019, bringing an end to the reign of this popular five-seat passenger sedan. As of 2019, the original MSRP for a Taurus ranged from $28,895 to $44,865, although Kelley Blue Book recommends a fair purchase price of $16,516 to $32,552 for used 2019 models purchased today.

Compared to the same model year of competitors, like the Toyota Avalon and Buick LaCrosse, the Taurus had a lower MSRP and a lower fair purchase price.