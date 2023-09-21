Cost of Ford Car Insurance (2023)

Ford car insurance costs vary depending on the model you drive, with Mustang drivers paying the highest monthly insurance rates and Escape drivers paying the lowest.

Updated September 21, 2023

Ford Motor Company has been a major portion of the American vehicle market since 1903, with its F-Series pickup truck being one of the most popular vehicles in the nation, second only to the similarly priced Chevrolet Silverado pickup.[1] [2] But the purchase price of a Ford vehicle is only part of its cost — you’ll also need to pay to insure it in most states.

The average cost of liability-only coverage for Ford vehicles is $125 per month, while the full-coverage average is $187 per month. In comparison, the liability-only national average for all vehicles is $103 per month, and the full-coverage average is $205 per month.

While the average cost of car insurance for Ford vehicles is more than the national average, your exact rate will depend on various factors, like your age, credit score, driving record, and vehicle type. Here’s the information you need to insure a Ford at an affordable price.

Quick Facts

  • Ford F-Series pickup trucks are among the most popular vehicles in America.

  • The Ford Mustang has been the bestselling sports car in the world since 2013.

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the least expensive insurance for Ford drivers.

Cost of Ford insurance by model

The specific Ford model you drive will affect your premium prices since your insurer will consider everything from the purchase price of your car to its safety rating, likelihood of theft, and engine size when underwriting your policy. Certain safety features may also qualify you for discounts.

The below table shows how much you might pay to insure different Ford models.

FordAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
F-Series pickup$175$117
Fusion$206$138
Escape$158$106
Focus$186$125
Mustang$262$175
Explorer$168$113
Edge$161$108
Taurus$176$118
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Ford insurance by model

Ford drivers should compare car insurance quotes to find the cheapest insurance policies for the specific models and trim levels they drive. Below you’ll find the cheapest car insurance companies for Ford’s most popular models.

Ford F-Series pickup

Ford F-Series trucks are among the most popular pickups in America, spanning everything from the light-duty, full-size Ford F-150 to the heavy-duty F-250, F-350, and F-450 pickups. 

The 2023 F-150 has an MSRP range of $41,530 to $107,350, depending on the trim package. The closest similar model, the Chevrolet Silverado, also has a base MSRP of around $42,000, but the high-end models of the Chevy top out at an MSRP of $71,000.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$86
State Farm$95
GEICO$98
Nationwide$109
Allstate$117
Progressive$139
AAA$143
American Family$149
Liberty Mutual$150
Direct Auto$168
Travelers$172
Farmers$201
The General$216
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ford Fusion

Although Ford discontinued the Fusion in 2020, you can still see plenty of examples of this midsize five-seater sedan on the road. The 2020 MSRP for the Fusion ranged from $24,365 for the base model to $35,790 for the top of the line, and Kelley Blue Book suggests a fair purchase price of $18,316 to $22,816 for anyone buying a used 2020 model. 

Similar models include the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Chevrolet Malibu, and Kia Optima, all of which have a similar MSRP range.[3]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$101
State Farm$111
GEICO$116
Nationwide$128
Allstate$138
Progressive$163
AAA$169
American Family$176
Liberty Mutual$177
Direct Auto$198
Travelers$203
Farmers$236
The General$255
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ford Escape

The Escape is Ford’s compact crossover SUV offering. With an MSRP range of $28,000 to $40,500, the Escape costs about the same as its more popular competitors, the Toyota RAV4 ($28,275 to $37,980) and the Honda CR-V ($29,500 to $39,500).

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$77
State Farm$85
GEICO$89
Nationwide$98
Allstate$106
Progressive$125
AAA$129
American Family$135
Liberty Mutual$136
Direct Auto$152
Travelers$156
Farmers$181
The General$195
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ford Focus

The most recent Ford Focus model is from 2018, when the manufacturer discontinued American models of this compact passenger car. The Focus was available as either a sedan or a five-door hatchback, and it competed with the similarly priced Chevy Cruze and Kia Forte and the more expensive Honda Civic and Mazda3. 

As of 2018, the Focus had an MSRP range of $19,920 to $41,995, though Kelley Blue Book suggests a current fair purchase price range from $8,669 to $33,667 for a used 2018 Fusion.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$91
State Farm$101
GEICO$104
Nationwide$116
Allstate$125
Progressive$148
AAA$152
American Family$159
Liberty Mutual$160
Direct Auto$179
Travelers$183
Farmers$213
The General$230
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ford Mustang

Since Ford launched the first-generation Mustang in the mid-1960s, it’s been a popular choice among drivers looking for an affordable sports car — and it’s been the world’s bestselling sports car over the last 10 years. A new Ford Mustang has an MSRP of $30,920 to $57,970, depending on the style and trim you choose. 

Though their base models are similarly priced, the Chevrolet Camaro and the Dodge Challenger are competitors with much pricier high-end models, with MRSP ranges that top out at more than $70,000.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$128
State Farm$141
GEICO$147
Nationwide$162
Allstate$176
Progressive$207
AAA$214
American Family$223
Liberty Mutual$224
Direct Auto$251
Travelers$257
Farmers$300
The General$323
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer is a midsize SUV with three rows of seating. With an MSRP range of $36,760 to $56,220, the Ford Explorer sits squarely in the same price range as its competitors: the Honda Pilot, Chevy Traverse, Kia Telluride, and Hyundai Palisade.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$82
State Farm$91
GEICO$94
Nationwide$104
Allstate$113
Progressive$133
AAA$138
American Family$144
Liberty Mutual$144
Direct Auto$161
Travelers$166
Farmers$193
The General$208
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ford Edge

Ford doesn’t plan to offer the Edge after the 2024 model year, ending the two-row midsize crossover SUV’s nearly two-decade run. Drivers interested in purchasing a new Ford Edge can expect to pay an MSRP of $38,365 to $47,205 for a 2024 model. The base price for the Edge is more expensive than some of its closest competitors, such as the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Nissan Pathfinder, but more affordable than others, including the Dodge Durango and the Honda Passport.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$79
State Farm$87
GEICO$90
Nationwide$100
Allstate$108
Progressive$127
AAA$131
American Family$137
Liberty Mutual$138
Direct Auto$154
Travelers$158
Farmers$184
The General$198
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Ford Taurus

The last Ford Taurus rolled off the assembly line on March 1, 2019, bringing an end to the reign of this popular five-seat passenger sedan. As of 2019, the original MSRP for a Taurus ranged from $28,895 to $44,865, although Kelley Blue Book recommends a fair purchase price of $16,516 to $32,552 for used 2019 models purchased today. 

Compared to the same model year of competitors, like the Toyota Avalon and Buick LaCrosse, the Taurus had a lower MSRP and a lower fair purchase price.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$86
State Farm$95
GEICO$98
Nationwide$109
Allstate$118
Progressive$139
AAA$143
American Family$150
Liberty Mutual$151
Direct Auto$168
Travelers$173
Farmers$201
The General$217
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Ford car insurance

The best auto insurance company for you depends on your circumstances. Since insurers use a number of factors to determine your premium rates, the best and cheapest options will vary for drivers with different demographics and different driving histories. Additionally, where you live can also affect your auto insurance costs.

Here are three of the best car insurance companies for Ford insurance.

Best for military members: USAA

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

They Serve The Veteran.

Jack - September 7, 2023
Verified

Raised rates nearly 43%.

Jan - June 19, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best for overall customer satisfaction: State Farm

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 1, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - January 31, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best for drivers older than 25: GEICO

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Good communication

John - February 4, 2023
Verified

They offer the best rate.

Shannon - February 1, 2023
Verified

Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.

John - January 31, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Ford car insurance coverages

You might choose to carry a number of different types of insurance coverages for your Ford. Here are some of the most common coverages that can meet your insurance needs:

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability coverage is mandatory in most states and covers the cost of medical bills and other associated expenses of someone who is injured in an accident you cause.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability coverage is also mandatory in nearly all states. It covers the cost of repairing or replacing someone else’s property that’s damaged in an accident you cause.

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Depending on which state you live in, this kind of coverage may be mandatory. PIP will pay for your medical bills and associated expenses if you’re hurt in an accident, no matter who caused it.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Required in some states, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay for your medical bills and associated expenses if you’re injured in an accident that an uninsured or underinsured driver causes.

Collision coverage

No states legally mandate collision coverage, though drivers who lease their Ford vehicles may be required to carry it. This coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s damaged in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.

Comprehensive coverage

Another optional coverage, comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if anything other than a car accident damages it, such as theft, vandalism, or bad weather.

Ford car insurance FAQs

Finding the right auto insurance as a Ford driver will depend on your particular circumstances, including what specific model you drive, your driving history, your location, your credit score, and your age. Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about Ford insurance.

  • Who has the cheapest Ford insurance?

    USAA offers the least expensive liability-only and full-coverage insurance for Ford vehicles, according to Insurify data. Since USAA is only available to military members and their families, civilians will find that State Farm and GEICO offer the cheapest Ford insurance, Insurify data shows.

  • Are Fords expensive to insure?

    The cost of insuring a Ford vehicle varies among the different Ford models. While the Ford Escape, Edge, and Explorer are among the least expensive models to purchase full coverage for, according to Insurify data, the Mustang is one of the most expensive, only outstripped by the BMW 6-Series, 7-Series, and 4-Series.

  • What’s the best way to find cheap car insurance?

    You should compare quotes from at least three car insurance companies before purchasing a policy. Insurers determine your premium costs based on factors like your driving record, credit score, age, location, and more — and each insurer weighs these factors differently. Some may offer more affordable rates for the same coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Ford. "Company Timeline." Accessed September 15, 2023
  2. Edmunds. "Most Popular Cars in America." Accessed September 15, 2023
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "Vehicle Prices." Accessed September 15, 2023
