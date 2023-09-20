Cost of Ford Mustang Car Insurance (2023)

2023 Ford Mustang insurance

Ford Mustang drivers will find the 2023 models have MSRPs between $28,165 and $60,060.[2]

2022 Ford Mustang insurance

Before discounts are applied, many dealers have 2022 Ford Mustangs for sale with MSRPs between $28,845 and $80,795.

2021 Ford Mustang insurance

Depending on model options, 2021 Ford Mustangs have MSRPs between $29,945 and $74,095.

2020 Ford Mustang insurance

The 2020 Ford Mustang’s prices vary based on trim levels, ranging between $26,670 and $72,135.

2019 Ford Mustang insurance

Trim levels also significantly affect 2019 Ford Mustang prices, with MSRPs between $26,395 and $95,498, showing the highest range in Ford Mustang prices.

2018 Ford Mustang insurance

Prices may vary by ZIP code, but the original MSRP for these sports cars was between $25,680 and $63,440.

2017 Ford Mustang insurance

This was the final year of the V6 Coupe, starting at $25,185 MSRP. The MSRP for the most expensive model, the Shelby GT350R Coupe, was $62,345.

2016 Ford Mustang insurance

In 2016, the money you’d spend on a 2016 Ford Mustang could range from $24,145 to $61,295 MSRP.

2015 Ford Mustang insurance

In 2015, the Ford Mustang brought a range of trims to the table, costing between $23,800 for a V6 Coupe and $46,170 for a 50 Year Limited Edition Coupe.

2014 Ford Mustang insurance

Regardless of the dealership state, the original MSRPs for a 2014 Ford Mustang ranged from $22,510 to $40,310.

2013 Ford Mustang insurance

Before adding special optional features that increase the total price, the 2013 Ford Mustang MSRPs were between $22,200 and $42,200.

2012 Ford Mustang insurance

The MSRP for the 2012 Ford Mustang in the United States was between $22,310 and $40,310.