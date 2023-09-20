Cost of Ford Mustang Car Insurance (2023)

2023 Ford Mustang insurance
Ford Mustang drivers will find the 2023 models have MSRPs between $28,165 and $60,060.[2]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Ford Mustang insurance
Before discounts are applied, many dealers have 2022 Ford Mustangs for sale with MSRPs between $28,845 and $80,795.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2021 Ford Mustang insurance
Depending on model options, 2021 Ford Mustangs have MSRPs between $29,945 and $74,095.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2020 Ford Mustang insurance
The 2020 Ford Mustang’s prices vary based on trim levels, ranging between $26,670 and $72,135.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2019 Ford Mustang insurance
Trim levels also significantly affect 2019 Ford Mustang prices, with MSRPs between $26,395 and $95,498, showing the highest range in Ford Mustang prices.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2018 Ford Mustang insurance
Prices may vary by ZIP code, but the original MSRP for these sports cars was between $25,680 and $63,440.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2017 Ford Mustang insurance
This was the final year of the V6 Coupe, starting at $25,185 MSRP. The MSRP for the most expensive model, the Shelby GT350R Coupe, was $62,345.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2016 Ford Mustang insurance
In 2016, the money you’d spend on a 2016 Ford Mustang could range from $24,145 to $61,295 MSRP.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2015 Ford Mustang insurance
In 2015, the Ford Mustang brought a range of trims to the table, costing between $23,800 for a V6 Coupe and $46,170 for a 50 Year Limited Edition Coupe.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2014 Ford Mustang insurance
Regardless of the dealership state, the original MSRPs for a 2014 Ford Mustang ranged from $22,510 to $40,310.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2013 Ford Mustang insurance
Before adding special optional features that increase the total price, the 2013 Ford Mustang MSRPs were between $22,200 and $42,200.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2012 Ford Mustang insurance
The MSRP for the 2012 Ford Mustang in the United States was between $22,310 and $40,310.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.