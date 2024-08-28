Cost of Ford Fusion Car Insurance (2024)

Save up to $852 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Ford stopped producing the Fusion in 2020, but it still accounted for nearly 1% of all the cars on U.S. roads at the end of 2023.[1] The 2020 Ford Fusion earned a rating of 7.9/10 from Edmunds and ranked No. 8 in Kelley Blue Book’s list of Best Midsize Cars of 2020.[2][3]
The latest Fusion model costs between $16,291 and $35,790, which is cheaper than many of its similar-sized competitors.
Here’s what you should know about Ford Fusion insurance costs, as well as reasons to compare car insurance rates from at least three insurance companies before you buy a policy.
Quick Facts
USAA and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance options for the Ford Fusion.
Ford first sold Fusions in 2006.
Ford discontinued the Fusion in 2020.
Cost of Ford Fusion insurance
A Ford Fusion costs $162 per month to insure, on average. Fusion drivers pay an average of $106 per month for liability insurance and $217 for full-coverage car insurance. Your rates will vary based on your age, location, driving history, and more. For example, any violations or crashes on your driving record can have a significant effect on your insurance costs.
USAA has the lowest rates for Fusion owners, but you have to have to be an active-duty member of the military, a veteran, or an immediate family member to qualify for a policy. If you don’t qualify, State Farm and GEICO are other affordable options.
2020 Ford Fusion insurance
The MSRP of the 2020 Ford Fusion started at $24,365, but prices varied by trim level. The most expensive was the Titanium Hybrid Sedan 4D, at $35,790.
See the table below for the average monthly insurance premium for the 2020 Ford Fusion from some of the best auto insurance companies.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$166
State Farm
$190
GEICO
$197
Allstate
$230
Progressive
$242
American Family
$288
Nationwide
$308
Travelers
$328
Liberty Mutual
$331
Farmers
$412
The General
$414
2019 Ford Fusion insurance
The MSRP of the 2019 Ford Fusion was as low as $23,835 for the Fusion S Sedan 4D model.
Check out the table below for average 2019 Ford Fusion insurance rates from top auto insurance companies.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$155
State Farm
$179
GEICO
$185
Allstate
$216
Progressive
$227
American Family
$270
Nationwide
$289
Travelers
$308
Liberty Mutual
$311
Farmers
$387
The General
$388
2018 Ford Fusion insurance
The 2018 Ford Fusion had an MSRP starting at $23,110.
The table below highlights the average monthly insurance quotes for the 2018 Ford Fusion from some of the best companies.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$156
State Farm
$179
GEICO
$185
Allstate
$217
Progressive
$227
American Family
$271
Nationwide
$290
Travelers
$309
Liberty Mutual
$312
Farmers
$388
The General
$390
2017 Ford Fusion insurance
The MSRP of the 2017 Ford Fusion sat at $22,995 for the S Sedan 4D and reached $38,005 for the Platinum Hybrid Sedan 4D.
Take a look at the table below for an idea of what to expect for premiums for the 2017 Fusion.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$154
State Farm
$177
GEICO
$184
Allstate
$214
Progressive
$225
American Family
$268
Nationwide
$287
Travelers
$305
Liberty Mutual
$308
Farmers
$384
The General
$386
2016 Ford Fusion insurance
The 2016 Ford Fusion had an MSRP of $23,135.
The table below showcases some of the most affordable insurance options for the 2016 Fusion.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$148
State Farm
$170
GEICO
$176
Allstate
$206
Progressive
$216
American Family
$258
Nationwide
$276
Travelers
$293
Liberty Mutual
$296
Farmers
$369
The General
$371
Ford Fusion car insurance coverages
If you’ve recently bought a Ford Fusion, you’ll need to get insurance before you can legally drive it. If you already have insurance, you can likely stick with your current insurance company, but you should double-check your coverage to make sure it’s sufficient.
Some of the most common coverages you’ll need include:[4]
Liability coverage
Every state except New Hampshire requires you to buy liability insurance at a bare minimum. If you’re at fault in an accident, bodily injury liability insurance will cover the injuries of the other driver and their passengers, and property damage liability insurance will cover other parties’ property.
Gap insurance covers the difference, or gap, between how much you owe on your car and what your insurance pays if your car is deemed a total loss.
Ford Fusion insurance FAQs
If you still want more information about Ford Fusion car insurance, check out these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the sedan.
Which company has the cheapest Ford Fusion insurance?
USAA has the cheapest Ford Fusion auto insurance. State Farm and GEICO are the second- and third-cheapest insurers for Ford Fusions, respectively.
Are Ford Fusions expensive to insure?
Yes, Ford Fusions are expensive to insure. The average Ford Fusion insurance cost is $162 per month, just slightly higher than the overall national average of $153 per month. You can save on your policy if you take advantage of discounts.
How much does it cost to insure a Ford Fusion?
The average cost to insure a Ford Fusion is $162 per month. Fusion drivers pay $106 per month for liability coverage and $217 for full coverage.
What is the cheapest Ford to insure?
The Escape is the cheapest of the Ford models to insure. It has an average monthly liability rate of $106 and a full-coverage rate of $158. While the Escape has the cheapest Ford insurance rates on average, your rate may look different.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.