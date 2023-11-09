Cost of Ford Explorer Car Insurance (2023)

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.
These premiums are lower than the price of insuring other popular Ford vehicles, including the Ford Focus. They’re also lower than the average auto premiums for similar SUVs, including the Nissan Rogue.
Ford offerseight models of the Explorer to choose from.
Ford Explorers cost an average of $133 per month to insure.
USAA and State Farm offer the lowest average insurance premiums for the Ford Explorer.
Cost of Ford Explorer insurance
For a full-coverage auto insurance policy for a Ford Explorer, average premiums are $177. For a liability-only policy, average premiums are just $89.
USAA offers the lowest average auto insurance rates for Ford Explorer drivers, but eligibility is limited to people with military affiliation. State Farm charges the lowest average auto insurance premiums for people unable to get USAA coverage.
2023 Ford Explorer insurance
The MSRP of the 2023 Ford Explorer ranges from $36,760 to $56,525, depending on trim level.[2]
Below are the average 2023 Ford Explorer insurance costs from different insurance companies.
2022 Ford Explorer insurance
For the 2022 Ford Explorer, the MSRP range is $35,510 to $55,630 for different vehicle trims.[2]
If you have this vehicle, here’s what you might expect to pay for insurance based on average auto insurance rates from some of the best companies offering coverage.
2021 Ford Explorer insurance
The 2021 Ford Explorer MSRP for different vehicle trim levels ranges from $32,925 to $54,600.[2]
If this is your vehicle, here are average auto insurance rates from some of the best car insurance companies offering Ford Explorer coverage.
2020 Ford Explorer insurance
The different trim levels of the 2020 Ford Explorer had MSRPs ranging from $32,765 to $58,250.[2]
Check out the table below to see the average auto insurance premiums that drivers with this vehicle would pay to their insurance company.
2019 Ford Explorer insurance
Ford Explorer owners who bought a 2019 model from a dealership would see an MSRP of $32,365 to $54,165, with the specific price based on trim level.[2]
Drivers of this car can check the table below to see what average monthly costs they can expect to pay for a policy.
2018 Ford Explorer insurance
For the 2018 Ford Explorer, the MSRP range was $32,140 to $53,940 for vehicles of different trim levels.[2]
If you have a 2018 Explorer, check out the average cost of car insurance for this vehicle model from different insurance companies.
2017 Ford Explorer insurance
When buying a new 2017 vehicle from a dealership, Ford Explorer owners would see an MSRP ranging from $31,660 to $53,235, depending on which trim level they selected.[2]
The below table shows the average rates drivers of 2017 Explorers would pay for auto insurance costs from different companies.
2016 Ford Explorer insurance
The 2016 Ford Explorer models had an MSRP between $31,050 and $52,970, depending on trim level.[2]
If you bought this car and are driving it today, check out the average rates auto insurance companies charge to insure this vehicle.
2015 Ford Explorer insurance
Different models of the 2015 Ford Explorer had an MSRP range of $30,700 to $43,100.[2]
If you’re driving this car today, here are the average auto insurance premiums charged by different insurance companies.
2014 Ford Explorer insurance
The MSRP of a 2014 Ford Explorer was between $30,015 and $41,675, depending on trim level.[2]
To insure this vehicle, drivers pay average premiums equal to the amounts shown in the table below.
2013 Ford Explorer insurance
Depending on the trim level you selected when buying a new 2013 Ford Explorer, your MSRP would have been between $29,100 and $40,780.[2]
If you’re buying auto insurance coverage for this vehicle, check out the table below to see average auto insurance premiums from different insurers.
2012 Ford Explorer insurance
The MSRP range for the 2012 Ford Explorer was $28,280 to $39,855, depending on which trim level you selected.[2]
Check out the table below to see average auto insurance premiums from different insurers that provide coverage.
Ford Explorer car insurance coverages
It’s important to buy the right types of insurance coverage to protect your assets. Here are some of the different kinds of insurance you may wish to purchase for your Ford Explorer:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages from collisions with other vehicles or objects, such as a telephone pole or a fence.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers most non-crash-related losses. Examples could include damage due to theft, vandalism, or having a vehicle stolen.
Liability coverage
States typically require liability insurance, which provides payment to accident victims for losses the policyholder causes. All drivers must ensure they meet state minimums for liability coverage.
Still have questions about insuring a Ford Explorer? Here’s what you need to know.
Which company has the cheapest Ford Explorer insurance?
USAA and State Farm offer the cheapest Ford Explorer insurance based on average premiums. USAA is only available to people with military affiliations, though. However, while these insurers offer the lowest premiums on average, you should compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.
Are Ford Explorers expensive to insure?
No. Ford Explorers are less expensive to insure than other comparable SUVs, such as a Nissan Rogue. Explorers also cost less to insure than certain other Ford vehicles, such as the Ford Focus.
How much does it cost to insure a Ford Explorer?
The average cost to insure a Ford Explorer is $133 per month. Full-coverage auto insurance averages $177 per month, while liability coverage averages $89 per month. Most drivers should consider full coverage to ensure they avoid uncompensated losses if something happens to their vehicle.
How much is full coverage on a Ford Explorer?
Full coverage on a Ford Explorer costs an average of $177 per month. This is less than the $186 monthly average premium insurance companies charge for coverage on a Nissan Rogue, a similar SUV.
