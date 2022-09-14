Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Elk Grove, California (2023)

Elk Grove’s average car insurance costs are lower than in many other California cities, but they’re still higher than the national average. Here’s how you can get lower rates.

Updated August 30, 2023

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

The California state average for full-coverage car insurance is $258 per month, which is 12% higher than the Elk Grove average of $230 a month. Elk Grove drivers may enjoy slightly lower car insurance premiums, especially compared to their neighbors in Sacramento, because Elk Grove has fewer residents and reported fewer car crash fatalities and injuries in 2020.[1]

Even though drivers in Elk Grove may experience lower prices than some other California drivers, the average cost of car insurance in Elk Grove is 31% higher than the national average.

Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable car insurance in Elk Grove.

Quick Facts

  • Liability-only car insurance in Elk Grove costs an average of $130 a month.

  • On average, Elk Grove residents spend $222 less on car insurance than their neighbors in Sacramento each year.

  • Car insurance companies in California can’t use your credit history to determine premiums.[2]

Best car insurance companies in Elk Grove

When choosing a car insurance company in Elk Grove, it’s important to consider your specific needs and circumstances rather than focusing on finding the cheapest policy. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences play a role in determining which insurer offers you the most affordable prices.[3]

To help you shop for affordable car insurance, Insurify rated and identified the best car insurance companies in Elk Grove.

Best insurer for pay-per-mile insurance: Mile Auto

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$59/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

Mile Auto is a standout insurance company, especially for people who don’t drive often. Its pay-per-mile insurance allows low-mileage drivers to enjoy impressive savings of 30% to 40% on their premiums. It doesn’t offer a lot of customizable coverage options. But if you don’t hit the road often, it can still meet your needs, especially if you work from home.

Pros

  • Provides cost savings for drivers with low mileage

  • Doesn’t require an in-car telematics device

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer a mobile app

  • No specific discounts

Best insurer for digital experience: Clearcover

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$118/mo

Clearcover goes beyond affordability and focuses on delivering a seamless customer experience. The company advertises quick and customized quotes, allowing policyholders to get the coverage they need without any hassle. Moreover, its claims process is incredibly efficient, with an average filing time of only seven minutes.

Pros

  • Quick claims process

  • Highly rated mobile app

Cons

  • Bundling not available

  • Fewer discounts than competitors

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 14, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 12, 2022
Verified

The price was right, but only lasted for six months

Kelvin - September 3, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Best insurer for full coverage: Travelers

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$127/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$188/mo

Travelers car insurance provides drivers with plenty of coverage options to customize their auto insurance policies. For instance, its new-car replacement and accident forgiveness options can provide more protection on the road. Plus, it offers a long list of discounts to help drivers save money on car insurance.

Pros

  • Offers gap insurance and new-car replacement

  • Plenty of discounts available for savings

Cons

  • Rideshare insurance isn’t available in CA

  • Higher average premiums than some competitors

Helped me when I needed them

Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified

They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.

Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified

We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida

John - January 8, 2023
Verified
Read our Travelers review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Elk Grove

If you’re looking for affordable car insurance in Elk Grove, at the very least, you’ll need liability coverage. This type of insurance protects you financially if you’re responsible for an accident that causes damage or injury to others. However, it doesn’t cover your medical expenses or car repairs.

Here are some of the most affordable liability-only car insurance companies in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover58
Mile Auto59
Sun Coast64
Infinity69
Mercury73
Anchor77
USAA78
Safeco88
Kemper96
National General96
Dairyland102
GEICO105
Allstate108
Farmers111
State Farm120
Bristol West123
Travelers127
21st Century138
Chubb215
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Elk Grove

While liability insurance covers damages you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance extends to pay for damages to your vehicle. It typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance coverages, but it can also include medical payments (MedPay) or personal injury protection (PIP).

The table below shows the cheapest Elk Grove car insurance companies for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto108
Clearcover118
Mercury128
Sun Coast131
Infinity137
Anchor154
Safeco156
USAA156
Kemper180
Travelers188
National General195
GEICO207
Allstate215
Farmers221
State Farm239
Dairyland242
Bristol West251
21st Century273
Chubb427
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Elk Grove car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 4%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in California

In California, drivers must have car insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirement, known as 15/30/5. This translates to the following coverages and limits:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $15,000 per person
  • $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $5,000 per accident
Important Information

California liability limits will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[5]

While you can drive legally with liability-only insurance, it may not be enough protection for every driver. Consider adding the following coverage options to your auto insurance policy in Elk Grove for more protection:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

This covers vehicle damages from non-collision events, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

This pays for vehicle damages from collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

Similar to personal injury protection, MedPay covers your and your passengers’ medical expenses after an accident, even if you’re at fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

Glass coverage

This provides protection for windshield and glass damages, and some policies offer zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

Especially beneficial for people who financed or leased their vehicles, this insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

California’s low-cost auto insurance program

The state established California’s Low Cost Automobile insurance program (CLCA) in 1999 to make it easier for drivers to afford car insurance coverage, despite rising car insurance rates. The program offers car insurance at an annual cost from $232 to $932, depending on your county.

To be eligible for the program, you must:

  • Hold a valid California driver’s license

  • Meet income eligibility requirements

  • Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Be at least 16 years old

  • Have a good driving record or be a new driver

The program’s auto insurance meets the state’s minimum liability requirements. However, drivers can add medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage at an additional cost of $37 to $107 per year. California drivers can apply for the program online at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding affordable car insurance is important for drivers who have a record of incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations. These incidents usually lead to higher insurance premiums due to the increased likelihood of future claims.[6]

If you need affordable car insurance, check out the data below for the cheapest companies in Elk Grove for drivers with incidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Driving faster than the legal speed limit poses significant risks, endangering both you and others on the road.[7] As a consequence, having a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to lead to higher auto insurance premiums.

To help you find the most favorable rates, here’s an overview of average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto15786
Clearcover17285
Mercury187106
Sun Coast19193
Infinity200101
Anchor225112
Safeco227128
USAA227114
Kemper262140
Travelers274185
National General284140
GEICO302153
Allstate313157
Farmers322162
State Farm348175
Dairyland353149
Bristol West366179
21st Century398201
Chubb623313
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2020, Elk Grove reported 510 injuries and fatalities from car crashes, a 32% decrease from the previous year’s 752 injuries and fatalities.[1] When an at-fault accident appears on your driving record, it’s typical for your auto insurance premiums to increase. Insurance companies raise rates to offset your higher risk of filing another claim.[6]

Here are the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto15283
Clearcover16682
Mercury180103
Sun Coast18590
Infinity19397
Anchor217108
Safeco220124
USAA220110
Kemper254135
Travelers265179
National General275135
GEICO292148
Allstate303152
Farmers311156
State Farm337169
Dairyland341144
Bristol West354173
21st Century385194
Chubb602303
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a grave offense that undoubtedly leads to significantly higher car insurance premiums. In California, the number of fatalities from alcohol-impaired crashes increased by 16% from 2020 to 2021.[8] Additionally, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance requirement with the state. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a substantial financial risk, often resulting in increased premiums.[6]

If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest insurance companies in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto16288
Clearcover17787
Mercury192109
Sun Coast19696
Infinity205103
Anchor231115
Safeco234132
USAA234117
Kemper270144
Travelers282190
National General292144
GEICO310157
Allstate322162
Farmers331166
State Farm358180
Dairyland362153
Bristol West376184
21st Century409207
Chubb639322
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age significantly affects car insurance rates, with prices typically decreasing as drivers gain driving experience and enter their mid-30s. However, once drivers reach around 75 years old, drivers may experience a slight uptick in rates due to factors such as potential health concerns and heightened accident risks.[9]

Here are the cheapest Elk Grove car insurance companies for senior drivers, based on Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto5731
Clearcover6331
Mercury6839
Sun Coast7034
Infinity7337
Anchor8241
Safeco8347
USAA8341
Kemper9651
Travelers10067
National General10451
GEICO11056
Allstate11457
Farmers11759
State Farm12764
Dairyland12954
Bristol West13365
21st Century14573
Chubb227114
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers and young adults often face significantly higher car insurance costs than older drivers, primarily due to their limited experience and heightened risk factors. The number of teens and young adults from 15 to 20 years old killed in car crashes in California increased by almost 15% from 2020 to 2021.[8] It’s important for parents and guardians to teach their young drivers safe driving habits, not only to prevent car crashes but also to keep car insurance premiums as low as possible.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Elk Grove for teens and young drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto185101
Clearcover20299
Mercury219125
Sun Coast224109
Infinity234118
Anchor263132
Safeco267150
USAA267133
Kemper308164
Travelers321217
National General333164
GEICO354179
Allstate367185
Farmers378190
State Farm409205
Dairyland414174
Bristol West429210
21st Century467236
Chubb730367
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Elk Grove

When searching for affordable car insurance in Elk Grove, keep these tips in mind:

  • Practice safe driving. Maintaining a clean driving record by obeying traffic laws and avoiding accidents and violations can help you get lower rates.

  • Raise your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible typically results in lower premiums. Just ensure that you have enough savings to cover the deductible if you need to file a claim.

  • Compare free quotes. Remember, the goal is to find not just cheap car insurance in Elk Grove but the right policy at the best price. Since different insurance companies offer varying rates, it’s important to compare quotes from different companies to find the best deal.

  • Explore available discounts. One of the many important questions to ask car insurance agents about is potential discounts. Plenty of insurance companies offer discounts for factors like good grades, low mileage, or having certain safety features in your car.

  • Bundle policies. You may be able to bundle your auto coverage with a home insurance, business insurance, or life insurance policy to help you save on your coverage. If you have multiple people in your family who drive, you may also be able to save with a multi-car discount.

Is car insurance more expensive in Elk Grove?

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $170 per month, and in California, it’s $253 a month. Elk Grove’s average car insurance rate of $230 a month for full coverage is a bit lower than the state average but higher than the national average.

It’s important to note that insurance rates can vary significantly based on ZIP code, and factors like weather, crime, and traffic can affect these rates.[3] For example, Elk Grove has fewer residents and reported fewer car crash injuries and fatalities than Sacramento, and it has lower average car insurance rates.

More cities in California

While car insurance rates in Elk Grove generally are less than those in many other California cities, there are exceptions to this trend. For instance, cities such as Sacramento, which had a significantly higher number of traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 than Elk Grove, typically experience higher average car insurance costs.[1]

Here’s a comparison of Elk Grove’s average full-coverage quote with other major California cities.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Elk Grove
Bakersfield$2446%
Fresno$2342%
Long Beach$25913%
Los Angeles$35052%
Modesto$225-2%
Oakland$27118%
Sacramento$26315%
San Diego$226-2%
San Francisco$31637%
San Jose$25410%
Stockton$2488%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Elk Grove car insurance FAQs

Learn why car insurance rates are increasing across the country, and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about car insurance in Elk Grove.

  • How much is car insurance in Elk Grove?

    The average cost of car insurance in Elk Grove is $133 a month for liability-only insurance and $230 a month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Elk Grove?

    Among the best car insurance companies in Elk Grove are Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These insurers offer auto insurance policies that can cater to different drivers. For example, Travelers has plenty of additional coverage options that drivers can purchase for more protection, and Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile insurance, which is beneficial for low-mileage drivers.

  • What types of car insurance coverage are available in Elk Grove?

    Elk Grove drivers can find multiple insurance coverage options available from insurers in their city. Coverages like liability, collision, comprehensive, medical payments, and uninsured/underinsured insurance are commonplace. But some insurers also offer special coverages, like new-car replacement, glass coverage, rideshare insurance, and gap coverage.

  • Can auto insurers use your credit score to set rates in California?

    No. California prohibits car insurance companies from using your credit score to determine your premiums. This means that you won’t pay more for car insurance if you have bad credit rather than good credit.[2]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. California Office of Traffic Safety. "Crash Rankings Results." Accessed August 1, 2023
  2. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impact on Consumers of Automobile Insurance." Accessed August 1, 2023
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed August 1, 2023
  4. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements." Accessed August 1, 2023
  5. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance.." Accessed August 1, 2023
  6. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed August 1, 2023
  7. National Safety Council. "Speeding." Accessed August 1, 2023
  8. California Office of Traffic Safety. "California Traffic Safety Quick Stats." Accessed August 1, 2023
  9. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed August 1, 2023
