Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Finding affordable car insurance is important for drivers who have a record of incidents such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations. These incidents usually lead to higher insurance premiums due to the increased likelihood of future claims.[6]

If you need affordable car insurance, check out the data below for the cheapest companies in Elk Grove for drivers with incidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Driving faster than the legal speed limit poses significant risks, endangering both you and others on the road.[7] As a consequence, having a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to lead to higher auto insurance premiums.

To help you find the most favorable rates, here’s an overview of average monthly quotes for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 157 86 Clearcover 172 85 Mercury 187 106 Sun Coast 191 93 Infinity 200 101 Anchor 225 112 Safeco 227 128 USAA 227 114 Kemper 262 140 Travelers 274 185 National General 284 140 GEICO 302 153 Allstate 313 157 Farmers 322 162 State Farm 348 175 Dairyland 353 149 Bristol West 366 179 21st Century 398 201 Chubb 623 313 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2020, Elk Grove reported 510 injuries and fatalities from car crashes, a 32% decrease from the previous year’s 752 injuries and fatalities.[1] When an at-fault accident appears on your driving record, it’s typical for your auto insurance premiums to increase. Insurance companies raise rates to offset your higher risk of filing another claim.[6]

Here are the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Elk Grove.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, August 30 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 152 83 Clearcover 166 82 Mercury 180 103 Sun Coast 185 90 Infinity 193 97 Anchor 217 108 Safeco 220 124 USAA 220 110 Kemper 254 135 Travelers 265 179 National General 275 135 GEICO 292 148 Allstate 303 152 Farmers 311 156 State Farm 337 169 Dairyland 341 144 Bristol West 354 173 21st Century 385 194 Chubb 602 303 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a grave offense that undoubtedly leads to significantly higher car insurance premiums. In California, the number of fatalities from alcohol-impaired crashes increased by 16% from 2020 to 2021.[8] Additionally, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance requirement with the state. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a substantial financial risk, often resulting in increased premiums.[6]

If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest insurance companies in Elk Grove.