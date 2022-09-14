Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Victorville, California (2023)

Victorville drivers pay slightly more for car insurance than the state average but still enjoy lower rates than some major California cities.

Updated August 30, 2023

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in California is $258 per month, which is similar to the average of $261 in Victorville. The city’s lower population count and, thus, lower number of traffic injuries and fatalities compared to nearby Los Angeles is one reason residents of Victorville may enjoy car insurance premiums near the state average.[1]

While Victorville drivers have lower prices than California drivers in bigger cities, the city’s average premiums are higher than in cities like Modesto, San Diego, and Fresno. Here’s what you need to know about getting lower rates in Victorville.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of liability insurance in Victorville is $142 a month, which is 14% higher than the state average.

  • Victorville reported more than 600 fatalities and injuries from car accidents in 2020.[1]

  • Insurance companies in California can’t use your credit score to determine premiums.[2]

Best car insurance companies in Victorville

To find the right car insurance company in Victorville, it’s crucial to evaluate your individual needs and situation. Simply searching for the cheapest auto insurance policies may not suffice. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences are important considerations when determining which insurance company can offer you the most affordable prices.[3]

To help shop for auto insurance coverage, here’s a list of Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Victorville.

Best insurer for pay-per-mile coverage: Mile Auto

Mile Auto shines for low-mileage drivers who want to pay based on their monthly mileage. Its pay-per-mile insurance structure offers substantial savings of 30% to 40% on current premiums, making it an appealing choice for people who don’t spend much time on the road.

Pros

  • Savings for drivers with low mileage

  • Doesn’t require in-car telematics device

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer a mobile app

  • Limited customizable coverage

Best insurer for digital experience: Clearcover

Clearcover excels at delivering personalized quotes promptly, allowing policyholders to get the coverage they need without delay. Furthermore, its claims process is incredibly efficient, with an average filing time of just seven minutes, according to the insurer.

Pros

  • Quick claims process

  • Highly rated mobile app

Cons

  • Bundling not available

  • Limited discounts compared to other insurers

Best insurer for full coverage: Travelers

Travelers’ car insurance policies cover various expenses, including car repairs, property damage, and medical bills. It has a long list of coverage options drivers can add to their policies for more protection, including new-car replacement insurance and accident forgiveness.

Pros

  • Offers gap insurance and new-car replacement

  • Multiple discounts

Cons

  • Rideshare coverage not available in California

  • Higher average quotes than competitors

Helped me when I needed them

Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified

They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.

Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified

We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida

John - January 8, 2023
Verified
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Victorville

Liability-only policies are a cost-effective option for auto insurance coverage in Victorville. Liability insurance — which includes property damage liability and bodily injury liability — covers other parties’ injuries and damages after you cause an accident. Just keep in mind that this type of coverage doesn’t include your medical expenses or vehicle repairs.

The table below shows some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Victorville for liability-only policies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover64
Mile Auto65
Sun Coast70
Infinity76
Mercury80
Anchor84
USAA86
Safeco97
Kemper105
National General105
Dairyland112
GEICO115
Allstate119
Farmers122
State Farm132
Bristol West135
Travelers139
21st Century151
Chubb236
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Victorville

While liability-only car insurance just covers damages and injuries you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance extends coverage to your vehicle damages. It typically includes comprehensive and collision insurance but can also add medical payments coverage (MedPay).

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for full-coverage policies in Victorville.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto118
Clearcover130
Mercury140
Sun Coast144
Infinity150
Anchor169
Safeco171
USAA171
Kemper197
Travelers206
National General214
GEICO227
Allstate236
Farmers242
State Farm262
Dairyland265
Bristol West275
21st Century300
Chubb468
Car insurance requirements in California

The state of California enforces a minimum car insurance requirement known as 15/30/5. These numbers translate to the following auto insurance coverages and limits:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $15,000 per person
  • $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $5,000 per accident
Important Information

California liability limits will increase on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[5]

Consider these additional coverage options to enhance your auto insurance policy and ensure greater protection:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

This pays for theft and damages from non-collision incidents, such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

This pays for vehicle damages resulting from collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

Glass coverage

This includes coverage for windshield and glass damages, with certain policies offering zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

Particularly valuable for financed or leased vehicles, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

MedPay covers your medical bills after an accident, even if you’re at fault.

California’s low-cost auto insurance program

The state offers California’s Low Cost Automobile insurance program (CLCA), which provides affordable options to drivers. Through this program, car insurance is available at an annual cost of $232 to $932, depending on your county.

Eligibility requirements include:

  • Having a valid California driver’s license

  • Meeting income eligibility criteria

  • Ownership of a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Minimum age of 16 years

  • Maintaining a good driving record or being a new driver

The program’s auto insurance coverage satisfies the state’s minimum liability requirements. However, drivers can enhance their coverage with medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage at an additional cost of $37 to $107 per year. Interested drivers can submit applications online at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance is paramount. It’s crucial to understand that these incidents often result in higher insurance premiums because they indicate a higher risk of future claims.[6]

If you have a spotty driving record but still want affordable insurance options, check out the cheapest auto insurers based on driving history below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Driving faster than the speed limit is risky behavior that can result in harm to you and others. For example, Victorville reported more than 100 speed-related car accident injuries and fatalities in 2020.[1] Consequently, having a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to result in increased auto insurance premiums, even if you don’t cause an accident.

Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Victorville for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto17295
Clearcover19093
Mercury204117
Sun Coast210102
Infinity219111
Anchor246122
Safeco249141
USAA249125
Kemper287153
Travelers300203
National General312153
GEICO331168
Allstate344174
Farmers353178
State Farm382192
Dairyland386163
Bristol West401197
21st Century437220
Chubb682344
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

It’s common for auto insurance premiums to increase after an at-fault accident. Insurance companies increase premiums to offset the increased risk of another claim or more losses.[6] Victorville reported 639 fatalities and injuries from car accidents in 2020. While this number is a decrease from the previous year, it’s an increase from 2018.[1]

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for Victorville drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto16692
Clearcover18390
Mercury197113
Sun Coast20399
Infinity211107
Anchor238118
Safeco241137
USAA241121
Kemper278148
Travelers290196
National General301148
GEICO320162
Allstate332168
Farmers341172
State Farm369186
Dairyland373158
Bristol West387190
21st Century423213
Chubb659332
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that carries substantial consequences, including significantly higher car insurance premiums. Furthermore, the state may also require you to file SR-22 insurance after a DUI, indicating a higher level of risk to insurers. Insurance companies consider a DUI history as high-risk and often increase premiums accordingly.[6]

For drivers with a DUI on their record, here are the cheapest insurance companies in Victorville.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto17797
Clearcover19596
Mercury210120
Sun Coast216105
Infinity225114
Anchor253126
Safeco256145
USAA256129
Kemper295157
Travelers308208
National General320157
GEICO340172
Allstate353178
Farmers362183
State Farm392198
Dairyland397168
Bristol West412202
21st Century449226
Chubb701353
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Age is a critical factor that affects car insurance rates, with a general trend of decreasing prices as drivers gain experience and enter their mid-30s. However, around 75 years old, premiums may see a slight increase due to various factors, including potential health issues and higher accident risks.[7]

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Victorville.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto6335
Clearcover6934
Mercury7442
Sun Coast7637
Infinity8040
Anchor9045
Safeco9152
USAA9146
Kemper10556
Travelers10974
National General11456
GEICO12161
Allstate12563
Farmers12965
State Farm13970
Dairyland14159
Bristol West14672
21st Century15980
Chubb249125
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Car insurance premiums for teenagers and young adults are typically much higher than for older drivers due to their relative inexperience on the road and increased risk factors.[3] Teenagers can still get affordable car insurance by staying on a parent’s insurance policy. Additionally, opting for a safe and dependable vehicle with excellent safety features and maintaining good academic performance to qualify for good student discounts can further help you get low rates.

The table below includes some of the cheapest insurers for teens and young drivers in Victorville, based on Insurify data.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto202111
Clearcover222109
Mercury239137
Sun Coast246120
Infinity256130
Anchor289144
Safeco292166
USAA292147
Kemper337179
Travelers352238
National General366179
GEICO388197
Allstate403203
Farmers414209
State Farm448226
Dairyland453191
Bristol West470231
21st Century513258
Chubb800403
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Victorville

Drivers on the hunt for inexpensive car insurance in Victorville can take note of these tips:

  • Compare multiple quotes. The objective isn’t solely to find cheap car insurance in Victorville but to find the best policy at the best price. Since insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the one with the lowest quote. You also want to look for a company that offers good customer service and fair prices for the best coverage.

  • Bundle your policies. Ask potential insurers about multi-policy discounts when combining your car insurance products with other policies, such as renters insurance or homeowners insurance. Customers can also sometimes bundle life insurance, motorcycle insurance, or business insurance with an auto insurance policy to save.

  • Ask about available discounts. One of the most important things to ask a potential insurance company is what discounts it offers. Many insurance companies offer special discounts based on factors like good grades, low mileage, or having certain safety features in your vehicle. Don’t forget to ask about any other potential discounts that can further reduce your car insurance premiums.

  • Focus on safe driving. By maintaining a spotless driving record, following traffic regulations, and avoiding accidents and violations, you can positively influence your insurance rates.

Is car insurance more expensive in Victorville?

The national average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $172 per month. In Victorville, drivers pay higher rates for the same coverage, at $261 per month on average.

Remember that insurance rates can vary significantly depending on your ZIP code since factors such as weather, crime, and traffic in each area affect car insurance rates.

For example, Victorville drivers pay higher rates on average than drivers in Fresno and San Diego but lower rates on average than drivers in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

More cities in California

Although car insurance rates in Victorville tend to be higher than in many other California cities, there are notable exceptions — other cities with more people and traffic have higher average rates.

Here’s how Victorville’s average full-coverage car insurance quote compares to other California cities.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Victorville
Bakersfield$244-7%
Fresno$234-10%
Long Beach$259-1%
Los Angeles$35034%
Modesto$225-14%
Oakland$2714%
Sacramento$2631%
San Diego$226-14%
San Francisco$31621%
San Jose$254-3%
Stockton$248-5%
Victorville car insurance FAQs

Learn more about how car insurance rates are increasing across the country, and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about Victorville car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Victorville?

    The average cost of car insurance in Victorville is $142 a month for liability-only insurance and $261 a month for full-coverage insurance.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Victorville?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Victorville include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These insurers have solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and features that make buying personalized auto insurance or managing policies easy. For example, Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company that charges policyholders based on the number of miles they drive per month.

    However, the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and budget — compare auto insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the right choice that meets your needs.

  • How much is car insurance a month in California?

    Average California car insurance rates are $125 a month for liability only and $258 a month for full coverage.

  • Can car insurance companies use your credit score when setting rates in California?

    No. Car insurance companies can’t use your credit history when determining your premiums.[2] This means that, all other factors being equal, you won’t pay more for car insurance with bad credit than someone with good credit would.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. California Office of Traffic Safety. "Crash Rankings Results." Accessed July 31, 2023
  2. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impact on Consumers of Automobile Insurance." Accessed July 31, 2023
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed July 31, 2023
  4. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements." Accessed July 31, 2023
  5. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance.." Accessed July 31, 2023
  6. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed July 31, 2023
  7. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed July 31, 2023
