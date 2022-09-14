Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance is paramount. It’s crucial to understand that these incidents often result in higher insurance premiums because they indicate a higher risk of future claims.[6]

If you have a spotty driving record but still want affordable insurance options, check out the cheapest auto insurers based on driving history below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Driving faster than the speed limit is risky behavior that can result in harm to you and others. For example, Victorville reported more than 100 speed-related car accident injuries and fatalities in 2020.[1] Consequently, having a speeding ticket on your driving record is likely to result in increased auto insurance premiums, even if you don’t cause an accident.

Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Victorville for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

It’s common for auto insurance premiums to increase after an at-fault accident. Insurance companies increase premiums to offset the increased risk of another claim or more losses.[6] Victorville reported 639 fatalities and injuries from car accidents in 2020. While this number is a decrease from the previous year, it’s an increase from 2018.[1]

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for Victorville drivers with an at-fault accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a serious offense that carries substantial consequences, including significantly higher car insurance premiums. Furthermore, the state may also require you to file SR-22 insurance after a DUI, indicating a higher level of risk to insurers. Insurance companies consider a DUI history as high-risk and often increase premiums accordingly.[6]

