In 2022, the rate of uninsured drivers in California was 17%, higher than the national average of 14%, the Insurance Research Council reports.[1] A car accident with an uninsured driver can make recouping your losses challenging, especially if the accident wasn’t your fault.
With uninsured motorist (UM) coverage, your insurance company pays for your medical bills and property damage if a driver without insurance causes an accident. Learn how this car insurance coverage works in California.
Uninsured motorist coverage may kick in after a hit-and-run.
You may have to pay a deductible for UM property damage coverage.
Consider matching your UM bodily injury limits to your regular bodily injury liability coverage.
Does California require uninsured motorist coverage?
California doesn’t require drivers to have uninsured motorist insurance by law, but including it in your auto policy is still a good idea. This type of auto insurance protects you if the at-fault driver doesn’t have coverage and can’t pay for your injuries and damages after an accident. While California doesn’t mandate UM coverage, drivers must have the state-minimum liability insurance.
Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your injuries and property damage if a driver without insurance causes an accident. The payout you receive depends on your coverage limits. For example, say you’re in an auto accident that results in $50,000 in medical expenses and lost wages. Your insurance company will pay up to your policy’s bodily injury limits in medical coverage if an uninsured driver hits you.
Since California doesn’t require UM coverage, insurers may not consider it “full-coverage” auto insurance and won’t automatically include it in your auto policy. You can still add it to your liability insurance policy for an additional price.
Uninsured vs. underinsured motorist coverage
Underinsured motorist (UIM) insurance covers your injuries and damages if a driver without enough auto insurance coverage hits you. This applies even if the driver meets the legal auto liability limits. For example, you may have more property damage than the at-fault driver’s policy will cover. In contrast, UM insurance provides coverage if a driver without any insurance hits you.
What uninsured motorist coverage includes
Uninsured motorist coverage pays for injuries and property damage if a driver without auto insurance is at fault in a car accident. Two types of UM insurance coverage are available:[3]
Uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI): This covers medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses if you or your passengers suffer injuries from a car accident. It also covers injuries you sustain as a pedestrian or cyclist.
Uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD): This covers vehicle and property (such as your house or fence) repairs and replacement if an uninsured driver causes it.
In California, UM and UIM coverage may apply in hit-and-run cases for bodily injuries. On the other hand, UMPD coverage usually only applies if your insurance company can identify the at-fault driver.
How to file an uninsured motorist coverage claim in California
After an accident in California, it’s important to file a car insurance claim as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the longer your uninsured motorist claim will take. These steps can make the process go smoothly:
1. Call emergency services
The police can direct traffic safely, and first responders will help any people who are injured. Keep any records you receive from them, and be sure to obtain a copy of the police report.
2. Gather information
If it’s safe to do so, exchange driver’s license and insurance information with the other parties. It’s important to note if someone doesn’t have insurance. Your insurance company has to know this for UM coverage to kick in.
3. Obtain documentation
Keep any photos, videos, medical bills, and repair receipts you accumulate after an accident. You’ll need these to file a claim.
4. Notify your insurance company
Get started with the claims process by notifying your insurer of the incident. You can do this through the company’s online claims form, via mobile app, or by phone. You may want to ask if and how your UM or UIM coverage will apply.
5. Wait for your claim
Depending on your case and insurance company, the process can take a couple of weeks to months. In California, insurers have 85 days from the filing date to settle a claim. Keep track of all communication with your insurance company, and be sure to follow up as needed.
Uninsured motorist coverage in California FAQs
Navigating uninsured motorist coverage in California can be confusing. This additional information can help you make the best decision for your auto policy.
Who needs uninsured motorist coverage?
Most drivers can benefit from uninsured motorist coverage, especially if they live in an area with a high rate of uninsured drivers. You may also consider this coverage if you drive frequently or live in a high-risk area.
How much uninsured motorist coverage should you buy?
The amount of uninsured motorist coverage you should have varies by driver, but experts recommend matching your bodily injury liability limits. For example, if your auto liability limits are $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident, you should select the same limits for underinsured motorist coverage.
Does California require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?
California doesn’t require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, but it’s still a good idea to have it. The rate of uninsured drivers in California is higher than the national average, leaving you susceptible to risk. Uninsured motorist coverage can protect you from medical expenses and property repairs if a driver without insurance causes a crash.
What are the pros and cons of uninsured motorist coverage?
Uninsured motorist coverage can cover your medical bills and property damage if an uninsured driver hits you. It may even apply in hit-and-run cases. But you may have to pay an extra premium and a deductible for vehicle repairs. Underinsured property damage coverage, in particular, may not be worth the cost if you have a low-value car or collision coverage.
