4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Over 384,000 people call Bakersfield home, and the primary mode of transportation is driving. Yes, the city has its peculiar points, like its oil production and taste for pickled tongue, but there's nothing weird about saving money on car insurance.
More than 92 percent of Bakersfield households own cars. With that many people speeding up and down the road like they're trying to get a spot at Kern County Raceway Park, finding the right auto insurance is a golden part of living in the Golden State.
Car Insurance in Bakersfield, CA
The average cost of California car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Bakersfield, CA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bakersfield is $175 per month, or $2100 annually.
Car insurance in Bakersfield is $2 less than the average cost of car insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bakersfield on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bakersfield, CA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Bakersfield
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|GEICO
|$71 /mo
|State Farm
|$83 /mo
|Nationwide
|$116 /mo
|Mercury
|$141 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Bakersfield, CA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Bakersfield. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$136 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$181 /mo
|21st Century
|80
|$144 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$160 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|California Cities
|Los Angeles
|$195/mo
|San Diego
|$173/mo
|San Jose
|$212/mo
|San Francisco
|$132/mo
|Bakersfield
|$103/mo
|California
|$163/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Bakersfield Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As demonstrated by the data below, young drivers cost more to insure—even in California’s Country Music Capital. Why are younger drivers charged a higher rate than other motorists? Statistics reveal that this age group is more prone to risky driving behavior and accidents than drivers even a decade older. While teen drivers and drivers in their 20s pay $411 and $248 in insurance, respectively, insurance rates drop to $170 for motorists in their 30s.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$412
|20s
|$249
|30s
|$171
|40s
|$220
|50s
|$215
|60s
|$186
|70s
|$152
|80s
|$158
Bakersfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It pays to keep a clean driving record in Bakersfield—even after you establish your policy. Some people don’t realize that risky driving behavior can change their insurance rates, even after signing up for their policy. Since insurance companies check your driving record both when you establish your policy and at renewal time, there’s no getting around it if you’ve added a violation or accident to your record. Your rates will go up. While drivers without any offenses pay just $205 on average in monthly insurance premiums, drivers caught speeding pay $260.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$206
|Speeding Ticket
|$261
|At-Fault Accident
|$220
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$268
See More:
Bakersfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies in most states use credit-based insurance scoring to help predict whether a driver will make a claim. Those who manage their money effectively (as demonstrated by a higher score) are less likely to cost car insurance companies money. For this reason, underwriters assign less risk to drivers with higher scores than to drivers whose credit scores are questionable. In Bakersfield, monthly car insurance premiums for drivers with an average credit score average $142.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$210
|Good
|$149
|Average
|$143
|Poor
|$285
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance California
Find local Bakersfield agents
Wilson, Paves & Associates Insurance Agency5001 California Ave Ste 150,
Bakersfield, CA 93309-0750
Tolman & Wiker Insurance Services, LLC5001 California Avenue,
Suite 150, Bakersfield, CA 93309
Newfront Insurance Services, LLCPO Box 20956,
Bakersfield, CA 93390
Fallgatter Rhodes Insurance Services, Inc.1701 G Street,
Bakersfield, CA 93301
Heffernan Insurance Brokers7702 Meany Ave. \#102,
Bakersfield, CA 93308
Walter Mortensen Insurance / INSURICA8500 Stockdale Hwy,
Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311
DiBuduo and DeFendis Insurance Agency, Inc.5601 Truxton Ave.,
Suite 210, Bakersfield, CA 93309
El Dorado Insurance Agency, Inc.P.O. Box 81918,
Bakersfield, CA 93380-1918
Saber Insurance Agency8120 Rosedale Hwy Suite 100,
Bakersfield, CA 93312
Stockdale Insurance Agency Inc.1675 Chester Ave Ste. 310,
Bakersfield, CA 93301
Bakersfield, CA DMV Information
Bakersfield has six field offices to serve you. They're all open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are the Bakersfield, Bakersfield Southwest, Shafter, Delano, Arvin, and Alturas locations to help you with licensing, plates, records, registration, testing, and other services.
Public Transportation in Bakersfield, CA
Most folks in Bakersfield drive, but the city also has public transportation. Amtrak provides rail services, and Golden Empire Transit (GET) buses people around the city and gives paratransit to eligible riders. Kern Transit connects folks with routes throughout the county. Don't have time for the bus? Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft and carpool service through Waze are also available. Traditional taxis like Silver Taxi and Bakersfield Taxi will get you where you need to go. And if you want to bike around, CSUB Runner Ride offers a bikeshare.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Bakersfield, CA
With year-round sunshine, it’s no wonder inhabitants of Bakersfield want to hop in the car. While you're enjoying that sun, you might as well get an auto insurance price that makes you strut like a Hart Park peacock. Try Insurify to get the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When more than 15 percent of drivers on California roads have no insurance, it's smart to protect yourself. Use Insurify to score a car insurance deal sweeter than the milkshakes at Dewar's Candy Shop.
FAQs - Bakersfield, CA Car Insurance
Over one out of seven drivers in California has no insurance. Irresponsible people drive up the cost for everyone. Insurers adjust the premium to meet the level of risk.
Opt for the state minimum coverage. It's the least amount of protection California law allows. If you're financing your car, the lender may require comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to reduce your bill, increase your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if a wreck happens.
Car insurance prices vary by city, company, and driver. If you need rates tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and snag the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Bakersfield Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Bakersfield, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Bakersfield drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Bakersfield
#62
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#75
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#67
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#45
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Bakersfield drivers rank 242 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #242
- Percent of drivers in Bakersfield with an accident: 9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Bakersfield drivers rank 67 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Bakersfield with a DUI: 2.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Bakersfield drivers rank 39 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Bakersfield with a reckless driving offense: 2.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Bakersfield drivers rank 45 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Bakersfield with a reckless driving violation: 2.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Bakersfield drivers rank 62 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Bakersfield with a speeding ticket: 9.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Bakersfield drivers rank 301 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #301
- Percent of drivers in Bakersfield with clean record: 76.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Bakersfield drivers rank 300 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #300
- Percent of drivers in Bakersfield with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.11%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022