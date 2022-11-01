4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in San Diego, CA
For drivers in California, it is a requirement to maintain an auto insurance policy that provides at least the state minimum coverage. However, most motorists opt for an insurance plan with more protection, like a full-coverage policy that includes collision coverage, liability coverage, and property damage liability coverage.
To find the best rates for these types of policies, you should consider shopping around with multiple insurance providers using Insurify .
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in San Diego is $165 per month, or $1980 annually.
Car insurance in San Diego is $12 less than the average cost of car insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in San Diego on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in San Diego, CA
When you begin shopping for car insurance, it is important to compare different auto insurance companies. Generally, you will want to include large insurance providers such as GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm, as well as regional insurance companies. For San Diego drivers, the cheapest coverage option is Bluefire, with an average rate of $104 per month .
|Insurance Provider in San Diego
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Bluefire
|$104 /mo
|Metromile
|$116 /mo
|Travelers
|$119 /mo
|Clearcover
|$125 /mo
|Freedom National
|$125 /mo
Best Car Insurance in San Diego, CA
When comparing car insurance companies, there are many methodologies you can use to determine which provides the best value. Insurify uses ICS, or the Insurify Composite Score, to create rankings for insurance providers in the areas. See how insurance companies rank in the San Diego area below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$125 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$174 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$119 /mo
|21st Century
|80
|$138 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|California Cities
|Los Angeles
|$195/mo
|San Jose
|$212/mo
|San Francisco
|$132/mo
|Sacramento
|$112/mo
|San Diego
|$173/mo
|California
|$165/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
San Diego Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Even California’s best car insurance companies will use a driver’s age to determine their monthly rates. The younger a driver is, the more they will pay to insure their motor vehicle. For example, in California, teen drivers pay about $260 more a month than those in their 60s.The table below offers a look into the average premium different age groups pay in California.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$388
|20s
|$272
|30s
|$174
|40s
|$148
|50s
|$136
|60s
|$133
|70s
|$150
|80s
|$157
San Diego Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Risk is generally one of the most significant factors that determine the quotes you receive. For example, drivers with a clean driving record pay $45 less a month for coverage than drivers who are considered high-risk with speeding tickets. Discover how other driving incidents and accidents can impact your average monthly insurance cost.
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$179
|Speeding Ticket
|$224
|At-Fault Accident
|$216
|DUI
|$218
San Diego DMV Information
As a driver in San Diego, it is essential to know the location of the closest DMV office in case you need to renew your license or get a tag for your vehicle. Depending on where you live in the city, you have two DMV options. The first is at 3960 Normal Street, San Diego, CA 92103 , and you can find the second office at 4375 Derrick Drive, San Diego, CA 92117 .
Regardless of which office you choose, both provide many of the primary services you will need as a driver. For instance, you can go to either location to transfer your vehicle’s title or to get a new driver’s license.Both locations also feature self-service terminals that allow you to skip the line and complete several services on your own.
Public Transportation in San Diego
In San Diego, there are many alternative options to driving. Tourists and citizens can travel throughout the city and region via bus, trolley, and rail. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the San Diego Breeze Bus provide bus service, the COASTER, the SPRINTER, and the Pacific Surfliner provide rail services, and the San Diego Trolley provides trolley service.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in San Diego
With hundreds of insurance providers throughout California, it can be challenging to determine which will offer the cheapest car insurance in San Diego. One way to ensure you get the best rates is to request quotes from multiple companies that provide auto insurance. While this can be time-consuming on your own, it is the best way to find the cheapest coverage.
To assist you in shopping for auto insurance, Insurify has multiple tools to make the process easier and less time-consuming. For instance, the Insurify platform allows you to quickly compare multiple quotes from qualified providers on a single page, making it possible to find your perfect coverage in a matter of minutes.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - San Diego, CA Car Insurance
Finding cheap auto insurance coverage in San Diego is often easiest when you shop around. Requesting car insurance quotes from multiple insurance providers allows you the opportunity to compare prices and coverage limits.
San Diego has much lower average rates for car insurance premiums than other cities in California. Generally, the average cost of car insurance for San Diego drivers is $171 per month , but rates can vary depending on several factors like age and driving history.
Many factors can drive car insurance rates up in San Diego, CA. For example, one car accident could cause your monthly premium to increase significantly. Other items that could cause an increase in your auto insurance policy include age, credit score, vehicle type, driving history, and location.
Insurify Insights
How San Diego Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in San Diego, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how San Diego drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in San Diego
#231
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#225
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#229
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#154
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. San Diego drivers rank 140 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #140
- Percent of drivers in San Diego with an accident: 10.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. San Diego drivers rank 229 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #229
- Percent of drivers in San Diego with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, San Diego drivers rank 195 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #195
- Percent of drivers in San Diego with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, San Diego drivers rank 200 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #200
- Percent of drivers in San Diego with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, San Diego drivers rank 231 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #231
- Percent of drivers in San Diego with a speeding ticket: 6.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; San Diego drivers rank 173 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #173
- Percent of drivers in San Diego with clean record: 79.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. San Diego drivers rank 124 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #124
- Percent of drivers in San Diego with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 3.57%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022