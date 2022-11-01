4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Fresno, CA
To obey California law, Fresno drivers need car insurance. Car insurance is cheaper in Fresno than in most other cities in California, but drivers can still save by comparing car insurance quotes from multiple providers. With Insurify , our AI technology will pull auto insurance quotes from local and national insurers alike so you can get the cheapest car insurance for your needs.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fresno is $171 per month, or $2052 annually.
Car insurance in Fresno is $6 less than the average cost of car insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Fresno on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fresno, CA
Below, you’ll find the average premiums that the cheapest car insurance companies in Fresno charge policyholders. Keep in mind that your individual rate will vary based on information in your driver profile, so you should always look at customized quotes as well. But if you’re curious about the cheapest providers in Fresno, here are the winners.
|Insurance Provider in Fresno
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Bluefire
|$90 /mo
|Metromile
|$99 /mo
|Freedom National
|$116 /mo
|Aspire General
|$132 /mo
|Anchor
|$132 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Fresno, CA
The cheapest auto insurance isn’t always the best auto insurance. Make sure the company you choose has superior financial strength ratings and excellent customer satisfaction ratings. To save you some research, we’ve reviewed a variety of data to generate Insurify Composite Scores for the top companies in Fresno.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$152 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$170 /mo
|21st Century
|80
|$159 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$137 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|California Cities
|Los Angeles
|$195/mo
|San Diego
|$173/mo
|San Jose
|$212/mo
|San Francisco
|$132/mo
|Fresno
|$132/mo
|California
|$169/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Fresno Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers in California pay the most for car insurance because they have less experience, while drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to get the best rates. Insurance is especially expensive for 16- to 19-year-old drivers, who are more likely to crash than any other age group. Sometimes, a good student discount can help with the cost of a car insurance policy for teens.
Below are the average rates drivers pay for car insurance in each age group. Note these rates are statewide averages and not specific to Fresno.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Teens
|$388
|20s
|$272
|30s
|$174
|40s
|$148
|50s
|$136
|60s
|$133
|70s
|$150
|80+
|$157
Fresno Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is one of the most important factors in determining your insurance premiums. That’s because auto insurance companies perceive drivers with speeding tickets and car accidents on their record as high-risk drivers. Below is the average cost of car insurance drivers pay with each type of infraction. Note that drivers with a clean record get the best rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$162
|At-Fault Accident
|$223
|Failure to Stop
|$220
|DUI
|$201
See More:
Find local Fresno agents
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.45 East River Park Place West Suite 605,
Fresno, CA 93720
Oak Creek Insurance Agency1835 N. Fine Avenue,
Fresno, CA 93727
DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers, LLC6873 N. West Avenue,
Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711
Pan American Insurance Services7673 North Ingram,
Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93711
Agri-Center Insurance Agency, Inc.2650 W. Shaw Lane,
Suite 102, Fresno, CA 93711
Valley Regional Insurance Services7576 N. Ingram,
Suite 102, Fresno, CA 93711
Leavitt United Insurance Services, Inc.3245 W. Figarden Dr.,
Fresno, CA 93711
ThomCo Associates Insurance Services4333 North West Avenue,
Fresno, CA 93705
Sierra Gateway Insurance Services499 W. Shaw Avenue,
Suite 130, Fresno, CA 93704
Keast, Norby, Petersen & Ziegler Insurance, Inc.2377 W. Shaw Ave.,
Suite 105, Fresno, CA 93711
Fresno DMV Information
Many services can be completed online with the Fresno DMV, including driver’s license and motor vehicle registration renewals. But if you need help with an in-person service, the Fresno field office is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You’ll find the address below:
655 W Olive Ave
Fresno, CA 93728
You can check wait times online or make an appointment before you go. In addition to visiting the Fresno field office, you can accomplish many services by visiting a DMV partner or using the self-serve kiosk to avoid long lines.
Public Transportation in Fresno
Public transportation isn’t a popular choice among Fresno residents—only about 1.3 percent of residents use the transit system to get to work. However, the city does operate a bus system with 18 express routes in the Fresno area. In fact, 93 percent of Fresno residents live within three-quarters of a mile of a bus stop.
If you can’t afford collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, using Fresno’s public transportation system might be a good alternative. But if you want to be able to drive to other parts of California, you’ll at least need liability insurance to stay legal on the road.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Fresno
Whether you’re opting for state minimum liability coverage or a full-coverage policy, Insurify can help you find the cheapest auto insurance rates for you. To get free quotes, you’ll just need to enter a few details about your vehicle and driving history. From there, Insurify will get to work finding you the cheapest rates from insurance providers in Fresno.
We’ll even factor in certain discounts you may be eligible for. You can change your deductible and coverage limits to see how your rates are affected, making it easy to find a policy that fits your budget and meets your needs. Plus, it’s totally free to use, and the average Insurify user saves $585 annually just by switching.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Fresno, CA Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Fresno is to compare rates from top companies like GEICO and State Farm along with local insurers. You can use Insurify to get a quote from multiple insurers in one spot. It’s never been easier to compare prices customized to you. And you can sign up for a policy from the comfort of your couch.
The average cost of car insurance in Fresno is about $176 per month. That’s cheaper than the state of California average and the national average, but it may still strain your budget. However, it’s possible to get a cheaper rate if you compare quotes with Insurify since each insurance company will weigh the information in your driver profile a little differently.
The average cost of car insurance in Fresno is about $176 per month. That’s cheaper than the state of California average and the national average, but it may still strain your budget. However, it’s possible to get a cheaper rate if you compare quotes with Insurify since each insurance company will weigh the information in your driver profile a little differently.
You’ll pay more for car insurance in Fresno if you’re young. Teens and drivers in their 20s pay the highest rates. You’ll also pay more if you have car accidents, speeding tickets, or other violations on your record. And getting comprehensive and collision coverage can double the cost of your policy—but in most cases it’s well worth it.
Insurify Insights
How Fresno Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Fresno, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Fresno drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Fresno
#57
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#147
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#150
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#59
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Fresno drivers rank 265 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #265
- Percent of drivers in Fresno with an accident: 8.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Fresno drivers rank 150 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #150
- Percent of drivers in Fresno with a DUI: 2.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Fresno drivers rank 244 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #244
- Percent of drivers in Fresno with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Fresno drivers rank 233 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #233
- Percent of drivers in Fresno with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Fresno drivers rank 57 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Fresno with a speeding ticket: 9.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Fresno drivers rank 243 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #243
- Percent of drivers in Fresno with clean record: 77.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Fresno drivers rank 287 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #287
- Percent of drivers in Fresno with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.19%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022