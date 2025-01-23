How Much Is Car Insurance for a 16-Year-Old in California?

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
The average rates for car insurance for a 16-year-old driver in California are $235 per month for liability-only coverage and $459 for full coverage. Becauseteen drivers have less experience behind the wheel, they’ll typically pay the highest rates of any age demographic.
But remember that these numbers are only averages. Not every teen in the Golden State will pay this. The rate you pay depends on several factors, like your location and vehicle type. Understanding how these factors affect insurance rates can help you make the best choices for your budget and teen driver.
Teen drivers have higher crash and fatality rates than other age groups.
About two out of every three teenagers killed in car accidents are male.
Adding a 16-year-old driver to a parent’s insurance policy typically increases premiums, but it still tends to be cheaper than having the teen get their own policy.
Cost of insurance for 16-year-olds in California
The cost of car insurance for teens differs from company to company, but knowing where to look for auto coverage can help you get the best rates. For example, 16-year-old drivers in California can find some of the least expensive rates with Mile Auto and Root. Just remember that minors need written consent from a parent or guardian to get their own policy.
The table below shows several insurers in California with the lowest insurance rates for 16-year-olds with their own policy.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, January 1 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
▲▼
Mercury
$339
$191
Sun Coast
$402
$160
USAA
$415
$206
Anchor
$483
$181
GEICO
$529
$263
Allstate
$612
$304
Farmers
$614
$305
Direct Auto
$627
$271
State Farm
$655
$326
National General
$656
$260
Bristol West
$672
$365
Travelers
$724
$358
21st Century
$739
$367
Nationwide
$941
$468
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in California
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cost of adding a teen to parents’ policy vs. their own policy
Finding affordable car insurance for a new driver depends on whether you’re adding your teen to your policy or getting them their own policy. But it’s simply easier and cheaper to add your teen to your insurance policy rather than having the teen driver buy a separate policy.
Here are some pros and cons of adding your 16-year-old to your insurance policy versus buying them their own separate policy.
Adding a teen driver to your policy
Pros
Adding your teen driver to your policy may qualify you for additional discounts, such as a multi-vehicle discount or other money-saving benefits.
You can file insurance claims on your teen driver’s behalf.
Cons
Adding your teen driver to your policy can increase your premium since insurers consider teens a higher risk to insure.
Your insurance premiums will increase if your teen gets into an accident or receives a ticket.
Buying a separate policy for your teen
Pros
Parents’ existing auto insurance premiums won’t change.
Accidents and tickets on the teen driver’s record won’t affect the parents’ premiums.
Cons
Teens younger than 18 can’t purchase their own policy without the written consent of their parent or guardian.
Teens must file their own insurance claims if they get into an accident.
The chart below shows liability-only and full-coverage rates for two parents and a teen, two parents on their own, and if a teen driver gets their own separate policy.
Drivers
▲▼
Liability Only
▲▼
Full Coverage
▲▼
Two parents + a teen driver
$296
$599
Two parents
$157
$316
Teen driver on their own policy
$184
$372
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Adding a teen to a two-parent policy increases the parents’ premiums by nearly double. A liability-only policy costs $139 more, and a full-coverage policy costs $283 more. The premiums for a separate teen policy cost less than those for a policy for two parents plus a teen.
On the surface, buying a separate policy would be cheaper if the teen paid for it themselves, but it wouldn’t be the cheapest option if the parents paid for both policies. That means adding the teen to the parents’ policy would be less expensive for the household as a whole.
Factors affecting insurance rates for 16-year-olds in California
Car insurance companies look at several factors to determine the rate 16-year-olds pay for car insurance in California. While some factors are outside of the driver’s control, you can control other factors — and use them to help lower your premiums.
Here are several of the most common factors insurers in California use to set premium rates:
Age and gender
Your age and gender affect how much you pay for auto insurance. Teens drive less than nearly every age demographic but have a higher rate of car crashes, including fatal crashes. Young drivers — specifically male drivers — are statistically more likely to get into a crash. Nearly two out of every three teenagers killed in a car crash are male, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[1]
Driving experience
The less experience a driver has, the higher their chances of making a mistake on the road. A lack of experience behind the wheel means a 16-year-old driver will have higher premiums. But gaining safe driving experience will naturally result in lower premiums over time.
Vehicle type
The type of car a teen drives can affect the cost of premiums. More expensive cars generally cost more to insure, but insurance companies also look at the likelihood of theft, repair costs, and safety records. A car with certain safety features may qualify you for a discount from your insurance company.
Geographic location
Where you live matters. Everything from weather patterns to crime statistics in your area can affect the cost of car insurance coverage.
Driving record
Insurers offer the lowest rates to people with clean driving records. While a 16-year-old driver with no driving record may have no prior accidents or violations, insurers can’t predict future driving behavior based on no driving history. Companies rely on statistical data for this age group, and rates will remain high until the teen establishes a clean record.
Coverage type
It pays to know how much car insurance coverage you need. The level of coverage you purchase for a teen driver determines the rates you pay. A liability-only policy has a lower monthly premium than a full-coverage policy. But liability insurance alone usually isn’t enough coverage, and you’ll pay more out of pocket if you get into an accident and file a claim. A full-coverage policy costs more but provides more protection.
Discounts and bundles
Many companies offer car insurance discounts, such as good student or student-away-from-home discounts, to help lower your premiums. You may also be able to save with a bundling discount when you buy your auto insurance and another policy, such as homeowners insurance, with the same insurer.
Comparing teen driver rates in California with other age groups
Teenagers pay the highest auto insurance rates of any age group. Insurers charge teen drivers more because they’re more likely to get into a car accident. As these drivers gain more experience behind the wheel, their insurance rates will typically go down as they age. Here are the average monthly rates in California for every age group.
Average Monthly Quote by Age Group
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Instantly Compare Car Insurance Rates and Save
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to reduce insurance costs for 16-year-olds
Though teens generally pay higher car insurance rates than other drivers, you have some ways to reduce your insurance costs:
Ask about good student discounts. Many insurance companies offer good student discountsto teen drivers who maintain a high GPA.
Take a defensive driving course. Taking a driver education course focused on safety anddefensive drivingmay also make a teen driver eligible for a discount.
Choose a higher deductible. The deductible is the amount of money you must pay after filing a claim before your insurance coverage kicks in. A higher deductiblewill result in lower premium rates. But make sure you’d be comfortable paying the deductible amount out of pocket if you needed to file a claim.
Choose the right car. Ensuring that your teen is driving a safe car not only will give you peace of mind, but it can also potentially lower your insurance costs. If you need recommendations for a safe and affordable car for your teen, check out theIIHS website.
Bundle policies or join your parents’ insurance. Insurance companies offer price breaks to customers who purchase multiple policies. Bundling auto insurance with homeowners insurance is one way to save money on both. A 16-year-old driver will also find that joining their parents’ insurance policy is typically cheaper than buying their own policy.
Cost of insurance for a 16-year-old in California FAQs
If you need car insurance for a 16-year-old driver in California, the answers to the questions below can help you find the right policy for your needs.
What is the cheapest insurance company for a 16-year-old in California?
Mile Auto offers one of the lowest car insurance rates for 16-year-old California drivers, with a monthly average of $116. But remember, it may not be the cheapest insurance for your 16-year-old driver since each insurer uses different factors to set rates.
How much is insurance for a 16-year-old in California?
The average cost of auto insurance for teens in California is $346 per month. Some teen drivers will pay more or less depending on their unique driver profile.
Why is car insurance so expensive for a 16-year-old?
Car insurance is expensive for 16-year-old drivers because they’re statistically more likely to get into an accident than older drivers. The rate of crashes and traffic fatalities among teen drivers is disproportionately high, even though teens don’t drive as much as most other age groups.
Can a minor get their own car insurance in California?
California’s insurance requirements specify that the parents or guardians of any drivers younger than 18 must take on the financial responsibility if the minor driver causes damages in a collision, but emancipated minors as young as 16 may be able to purchase their own policy.[2][3]
Are discounts available for 16-year-old drivers in California to lower their insurance costs?
Yes. Teen drivers in California can typically lower insurance costs by maintaining good grades, taking a defensive driving course, or choosing a car with certain safety features.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
California DMV. "Section 10: Financial Responsibility, Insurance Requirements, and Collisions."
211 LA. "Automobile Insurance: CALIFORNIA LOW COST AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE PROGRAM."
Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.