How Much Is Car Insurance for a 16-Year-Old in California?

Cost of adding a teen to parents’ policy vs. their own policy

Finding affordable car insurance for a new driver depends on whether you’re adding your teen to your policy or getting them their own policy. But it’s simply easier and cheaper to add your teen to your insurance policy rather than having the teen driver buy a separate policy.

Here are some pros and cons of adding your 16-year-old to your insurance policy versus buying them their own separate policy.

Adding a teen driver to your policy

Pros Adding your teen driver to your policy may qualify you for additional discounts, such as a multi-vehicle discount or other money-saving benefits.

You can file insurance claims on your teen driver’s behalf. Cons Adding your teen driver to your policy can increase your premium since insurers consider teens a higher risk to insure.

Your insurance premiums will increase if your teen gets into an accident or receives a ticket.

Buying a separate policy for your teen

Pros Parents’ existing auto insurance premiums won’t change.

Accidents and tickets on the teen driver’s record won’t affect the parents’ premiums. Cons Teens younger than 18 can’t purchase their own policy without the written consent of their parent or guardian.

Teens must file their own insurance claims if they get into an accident.

The chart below shows liability-only and full-coverage rates for two parents and a teen, two parents on their own, and if a teen driver gets their own separate policy.

Drivers ▲ ▼ Liability Only ▲ ▼ Full Coverage ▲ ▼ Two parents + a teen driver $296 $599 Two parents $157 $316 Teen driver on their own policy $184 $372 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Adding a teen to a two-parent policy increases the parents’ premiums by nearly double. A liability-only policy costs $139 more, and a full-coverage policy costs $283 more. The premiums for a separate teen policy cost less than those for a policy for two parents plus a teen.

On the surface, buying a separate policy would be cheaper if the teen paid for it themselves, but it wouldn’t be the cheapest option if the parents paid for both policies. That means adding the teen to the parents’ policy would be less expensive for the household as a whole.