Car insurance discounts for California drivers

Car insurance discounts available to all drivers

Car insurance companies offer a wide variety of discounts to drivers nationwide. For example, most drivers need multiple insurance products, so you’ll commonly see a multi-policy discount. While you’re in the insurance-buying process, it’s important to ask an agent about what you qualify for because some discounts may not be advertised.

Driver-specific discounts

Your insurance company may grant discounts for low-risk behaviors. For example, if you have a clean driving record, your insurer may apply a safe driver discount to your insurance policy. These can even apply to “off-road behaviors.” For instance, students can get a discount for getting good grades in school.

The table below shows common discounts, who’s eligible, and the potential savings.

Discount ▲ ▼ Who Is Eligible ▲ ▼ Savings ▲ ▼ Military Active-duty military members, veterans, and those on emergency deployment 15%–25% Safe driver Policyholders who remain accident- and violation-free (terms vary by insurer) Up to 22% Good student Student drivers who maintain good grades (typically a B average) 10%–15% Defensive driving course Policyholders who complete an approved defensive driving course (terms vary by insurer) About 5% Student-away-from-home College students who live at least 100 miles away from home with no access to their vehicle Varies Homeowners Policyholders who own a home Varies Low-mileage Policyholders who drive less than a certain amount of miles per policy period Varies

Vehicle-specific discounts

Insurers offer discounts based on your car’s features. For example, if your car has a security or safety feature (think airbags or car alarms), you probably qualify for a discount.

The table below shows common vehicle-specific discounts, who qualifies, and how much you’ll save.

Discount ▲ ▼ Who Is Eligible ▲ ▼ Savings ▲ ▼ Passive restraint Drivers with a factory-installed safety feature, like airbags 30%–40% Anti-theft Drivers with security systems or features on their car, like car alarms Up to 23% New vehicle Policyholders with a car newer than a certain model year 15% Anti-lock brakes Car owners with anti-lock braking systems 5% Electric or fuel-efficient vehicles Owners of electric or hybrid vehicles Varies

Policy and insurer-specific discounts

Insurance companies offer miscellaneous discounts that don’t consider your car or driving behavior. Some of these have to do with the way you buy, manage, or pay your policy. Participating and enrolling in a company’s telematics program can also earn significant savings.

The table below lists policy and insurer-specific discounts, who qualifies, and how much you’ll save.

Discount ▲ ▼ Who Is Eligible ▲ ▼ Savings ▲ ▼ Telematics Policyholders who enroll, track their driving, and practice safe driving habits 10%–30% Multi-car Policyholders who insure two or more cars with the same car insurance company 7%–25% Bundling Policyholders who purchase multiple insurance products, like auto and home insurance, with the same insurance company 7%–25% Loyalty Policyholders who renew their coverage with the same insurer for a certain number of years Varies Pay-in-full Policyholders who pay their entire insurance premium at the start of their policy term Varies Paperless Policyholders who opt in to digital instead of mailed communication Varies Early shopper Policyholders who get a quote before their current policy ends Varies