Car Insurance Discounts for California Drivers

You can get a car insurance discount and save by being a member of an organization, being a university alum, or having a certain job.

Featured in

Updated

The average annual cost of car insurance in California is $205, higher than the national average of $152. Fortunately, drivers can lower their rates by seeking out discounts. When you take risk-mitigating efforts or save your insurer money, those savings pass onto you.

Many of the same discounts are available to drivers nationwide, but some apply specifically to California drivers. For example, companies may partner with California-based affiliation groups to offer drivers discount opportunities.

Here’s what you need to know about car insurance discounts in California.

Quick Facts

  • AAA, GEICO, and AARP offer California-specific discounts.

  • Educators, first responders, military members, and civil servants qualify for discounts.

  • The average full-coverage rate in California is $272, and the average liability rate is $139.

Car insurance discounts for California drivers

Golden State drivers usually see higher rates on their car insurance policies. Discounts can help manage your costs. Some ways to access these savings include being in a professional association, being a university alum, or working a specific job.

Membership discounts

California members of certain professional organizations may qualify for exclusive savings. Some of these organizations include:[1]

  • California Association for the Education of Young Children: Enrolled professionals in early childhood education can get a discount through GEICO.

  • American Bar Association (ABA): ABA members can access special savings through Travelers.

  • California Medical Association: Medical professionals in this organization can save up to 8.2% with Mercury.

  • AARP: AARP members 50 years or older qualify for a discount through The Hartford, saving an average of $577 per year on their car insurance policies.

Alumni discounts

Car insurance companies also pass bargains to California university students and alums. Some participating institutions include:[2]

  • University of California, Berkeley: Berkley alums can save on car insurance through Farmers.

  • Stanford University: Stanford graduates can enjoy discounted rates through Farmers.

  • University of Southern California (USC): USC offers savings to alums through the Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA).

  • AAA-affiliated alums: If you attend a four-year college or are a university alum in California, AAA may reward you with a 7.4% discount.

Occupational discounts

Insurance companies may see some occupations as “low-risk” based on typical driving behaviors or lifestyle habits. Examples include scientists, teachers, artists, and engineers. If you work in one of these jobs, you may get a discount on your car insurance policy. Insurers also offer savings as a token of appreciation to civic servants.

Here are a few examples of companies that do:

  • GEICO: Federal employees ranked GS-7 or above qualify for the Eagle discount, and military-affiliated members can also earn reduced rates through GEICO.

  • AAA: Professionals in specific industries, such as engineering, healthcare, and education, can save up to 7.4% on their car insurance policies.

  • California Casualty: This California-based car insurance company provides special benefits and discounted rates to firefighters, educators, law enforcement, and medical professionals.

Car insurance discounts available to all drivers

Car insurance companies offer a wide variety of discounts to drivers nationwide. For example, most drivers need multiple insurance products, so you’ll commonly see a multi-policy discount. While you’re in the insurance-buying process, it’s important to ask an agent about what you qualify for because some discounts may not be advertised.

Driver-specific discounts

Your insurance company may grant discounts for low-risk behaviors. For example, if you have a clean driving record, your insurer may apply a safe driver discount to your insurance policy. These can even apply to “off-road behaviors.” For instance, students can get a discount for getting good grades in school.

The table below shows common discounts, who’s eligible, and the potential savings.

Discount
Who Is Eligible
Savings
MilitaryActive-duty military members, veterans, and those on emergency deployment15%–25%
Safe driverPolicyholders who remain accident- and violation-free (terms vary by insurer)Up to 22%
Good studentStudent drivers who maintain good grades (typically a B average)10%–15%
Defensive driving coursePolicyholders who complete an approved defensive driving course (terms vary by insurer)About 5%
Student-away-from-homeCollege students who live at least 100 miles away from home with no access to their vehicleVaries
HomeownersPolicyholders who own a homeVaries
Low-mileagePolicyholders who drive less than a certain amount of miles per policy periodVaries

Vehicle-specific discounts

Insurers offer discounts based on your car’s features. For example, if your car has a security or safety feature (think airbags or car alarms), you probably qualify for a discount.

The table below shows common vehicle-specific discounts, who qualifies, and how much you’ll save.

Discount
Who Is Eligible
Savings
Passive restraintDrivers with a factory-installed safety feature, like airbags30%–40%
Anti-theftDrivers with security systems or features on their car, like car alarmsUp to 23%
New vehiclePolicyholders with a car newer than a certain model year15%
Anti-lock brakesCar owners with anti-lock braking systems5%
Electric or fuel-efficient vehiclesOwners of electric or hybrid vehiclesVaries

Policy and insurer-specific discounts

Insurance companies offer miscellaneous discounts that don’t consider your car or driving behavior. Some of these have to do with the way you buy, manage, or pay your policy. Participating and enrolling in a company’s telematics program can also earn significant savings.

The table below lists policy and insurer-specific discounts, who qualifies, and how much you’ll save.

Discount
Who Is Eligible
Savings
TelematicsPolicyholders who enroll, track their driving, and practice safe driving habits10%–30%
Multi-carPolicyholders who insure two or more cars with the same car insurance company7%–25%
BundlingPolicyholders who purchase multiple insurance products, like auto and home insurance, with the same insurance company7%–25%
LoyaltyPolicyholders who renew their coverage with the same insurer for a certain number of yearsVaries
Pay-in-fullPolicyholders who pay their entire insurance premium at the start of their policy termVaries
PaperlessPolicyholders who opt in to digital instead of mailed communicationVaries
Early shopperPolicyholders who get a quote before their current policy endsVaries

Cheapest insurers for California drivers

California car insurance costs $205 per month, higher than the national average. It’s also more expensive than in neighboring states, like Arizona and Oregon, but less expensive than Nevada.

Rising costs will continue in 2025 due to the raised minimum limits effective Jan. 1, 2025. But the good news is you can still find cheap car insurance by shopping around. The table below shows affordable rates from popular car insurers in California.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, January 1 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Sun Coast$95$238
Anchor$108$288
Mercury$109$193
USAA$122$246
National General$132$333
Direct Auto$148$342
GEICO$163$328
Allstate$169$340
Farmers$174$350
State Farm$188$378
Travelers$197$398
21st Century$215$433
Bristol West$217$399
Nationwide$265$533
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to find cheap car insurance in California

You don’t always have to sacrifice coverage to get affordable rates. Here are some ways you can save on your policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/834da573df/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_023-driving-test.svg

    Maintain a clean driving record

    The most effective way to keep your rates low is to drive safely. A clean record means you’re less likely to get into an accident and may earn you a safe driver discount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/d980bd9cc4/membership.svg

    Seek discounts

    You earn discounts based on the answers on your insurance application. Local insurance companies may not always advertise their discounts on their website or apply discounts automatically. Always ask your insurance agent if there are additional discounts you might qualify for.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c939068e05/miles.svg

    Switch to usage-based insurance

    If you’re a low-mileage driver, opting for pay-as-you-go insurance can save you money. You’ll pay for coverage based only on the miles you drive.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    Shop around

    Your insurance might be too expensive because you don’t shop around. Compare quotes from at least three insurance companies. Your insurance policy may be cheaper than you think.

How much car insurance do you need in California?

California drivers must carry at least the state-mandated minimum coverage. This includes coverage for the other driver’s property damage and medical expenses in an accident you cause. The minimum required car insurance is as follows:[3]

  • Bodily injury liability: $30,000 per person, $60,000 per accident

  • Property damage liability: $15,000 per accident

Minimum coverage protects the other driver if you cause an accident. But if you can afford to, getting a more robust policy is a good idea to protect yourself. Common additions include collision and comprehensive insurance, medical payments coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Car insurance discounts in California FAQs

Discounts can make a major difference in your premium. Here are the answers to some common questions to help you find the best rates.

  • Which company has the cheapest full-coverage rates in California?

    Mercury offers the cheapest full-coverage rates in California, at $193 per month. The most affordable insurer for you varies based on your location, age, driving history, and other factors.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance per month in California?

    The average cost of car insurance in California is $205 per month. Your quote will depend on factors such as your car insurance company, coverage choices, and applicable discounts.

  • What’s the minimum-required coverage in California?

    As of Jan. 1, 2025, the minimum-required coverage in California is $30,000 per person in bodily injury liability, $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, and $15,000 per accident in property damage liability.[3]

  • How can you lower your car insurance rates in California?

    You can lower your car insurance rates in California by having a clean driving record, adjusting your coverages, and comparison shopping. Another effective way to save money is by looking for discounts on your insurer’s website or asking an agent about what you qualify for.

