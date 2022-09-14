Cheapest Auto Insurance in Chula Vista, California (2023)

Clearcover offers the cheapest car insurance in Chula Vista, with drivers paying only $52 per month on average for liability-only insurance.

Mark Steinbach
Written byMark Steinbach
Mark Steinbach
Mark SteinbachInsurance Writer

  • Full-time writer for 5+ years

  • Two-time Emmy Award nominee

A Harvard graduate, Mark has worked as a freelance personal finance and tech writer. He’s also written for Saturday Night Live.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Updated September 26, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Drivers in Chula Vista, CA, pay an overall average of $93 per month for car insurance, which is cheaper than the California state average of $115. Chula Vista is spacious, with more than 50 square miles of diverse ecology — which means residents don’t have to deal with road congestion that can drive up local car insurance rates.

Chula Vista’s car insurance rates are also lower than the national average rate of $154. Learn how comparing car insurance rates can help Chula Vista drivers find the right policy at an affordable price.

Quick Facts

  • Chula Vista had 1,778 accidents in 2022, only three of which were fatal, according to the city’s police department.[1]

  • The mean commute time for Chula Vista workers is just 29 minutes, slightly less than the California mean of 31 minutes.[2],[3]

  • City drivers with a DUI on their motor vehicle records pay significantly more than drivers with clean records — $140 per month vs. $93.

Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista

The best coverage for you depends on your budget and specific needs. Several factors affect your car insurance rates, including your age, gender, marital status, driving record, and vehicle.

The table below highlights three of the best and most affordable car insurance companies in Chula Vista and which type of driver is best suited for each. The average rates shown are the insurer’s averages for California drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Clearcover3.1$129$64Minimum coverage
Mile Auto3.4$118$65Teen drivers
Mercury3.5$142$80Drivers with an accident
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for minimum coverage: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

In business since just 2016, Clearcover offers the lowest average rates on liability-only insurance in the city. Choosing just liability-only insurance isn’t always recommended, but it can be a good choice for drivers of used or older vehicles. While used car sales are slowing in California,[4] any of Chula Vista’s thousands of used-car drivers could benefit from affordable liability insurance. Clearcover earned an A- for financial stability from AM Best and offers a highly rated mobile app.

Pros

  • Some of the lowest liability-only rates in Chula Vista

  • File claims and pay bills in mobile app

Cons

  • While rates start low, Clearcover offers minimal discounts

  • Available in only 20 states

The pricing is good, but the renewal process is a nightmare; calling, chatting, and filling up forms for extended renewal is too much work. Just get Progressive.

BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 14, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 12, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Best insurer for teen drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$95/mo

Teens make up nearly a quarter of all Chula Vista residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. And they often get stuck with high car insurance rates. Mile Auto might not have the brand recognition of a State Farm, but the company offers cheap car insurance in Chula Vista. Its pay-per-mile program is a good choice for teenagers who drive less. And Chula Vista teens heading to any of the top colleges in the area won’t have to worry about high rates while storing their cars, as Mile Auto offers storage insurance.

Pros

  • No mileage-tracking device in your car

  • Offers optional coverages, like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement

Cons

  • Available in only 11 states

  • Offers minimal discounts, though prices start low for low-mileage drivers

Best insurer for drivers with an accident: Mercury

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.6
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$115/mo

Accidents are on the rise in Chula Vista, with nearly 1,800 accidents recorded last year. An accident will stay on your record for three years in California — and drivers with accidents on their motor vehicle record pay higher average rates than drivers with clean driving records. Luckily, Mercury offers a good driver discount for drivers who avoid accidents and tickets for an extended period of time, which can help you lower those rates. Mercury also earned above-average customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and an A financial strength rating from AM Best.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Plenty of discounts offered to drivers of all types

Cons

  • More complaints than average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index

  • Available in only 11 states

They take care of their clients.

David - May 26, 2023
Verified

Poor customer service.

Kelli - March 18, 2023
Verified

Their driving app is a gimmick.

Larry - January 14, 2023
Verified
Read our Mercury review

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Chula Vista, CA

Rates start as low as $52 per month for liability coverage

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Chula Vista

Car insurance rates vary based on a number of factors, and many of them are in your control. The strategies below can help you find the best price:

  • Choose a safe car. Purchasing a car with a strong safety record and modern safety features can qualify you for discounts.

  • Raise your deductible. A higher deductible generally comes with lower monthly premiums, though you could be on the hook for more out-of-pocket costs if you get in an accident.

  • Find discounts. When you enroll with your insurer, it’s a good idea to reach out to your insurance agent and see which discounts you qualify for. Many companies offer discounts to customers who bundle car insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.

  • Shop around and compare. The best way to find lower rates is to receive online quotes from at least three different companies and compare them side by side.

Learn More: The Insurify Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

Learn More: The Insurify Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Chula Vista: Clearcover

If you cause an accident, liability insurance can pay for the other driver’s repairs and medical expenses. But it won’t pay for your own vehicle’s repairs and your own medical bills.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Chula Vista is Clearcover, at $52 per month. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Chula Vista and their corresponding quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover52
Mile Auto53
Sun Coast57
Infinity62
Mercury65
Anchor68
USAA70
Safeco80
Kemper81
National General87
Dairyland91
GEICO94
Allstate97
Farmers99
State Farm108
Bristol West109
Travelers113
21st Century124
Chubb192
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Chula Vista: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage can pay for repairs to your own vehicle after an accident with another vehicle or if you hit an object like a telephone pole or wall. Comprehensive coverage can pay for damage to your car from non-collision events, such as severe weather, vandalism, or theft.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, with quotes starting at $95 per month. The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Chula Vista and their corresponding quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto95
Clearcover104
Mercury115
Sun Coast115
Infinity121
Anchor137
Safeco137
USAA141
Kemper156
Travelers167
National General175
GEICO188
Allstate194
Farmers200
Dairyland211
State Farm216
Bristol West226
21st Century247
Chubb386
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Chula Vista car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in California

California requires all drivers to carry liability insurance that meets the following minimums. California is an at-fault state, which means that the insurer of the driver who caused an accident is generally responsible for all repair costs, medical bills, and property damage costs.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per accident / $15,000 per person
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident

Drivers looking for additional auto insurance coverage can purchase the following optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Add this coverage to your policy to cover your own vehicle’s repair costs in the event of an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Add this coverage to your policy to cover your vehicle’s repairs in the event of a non-collision event, such as weather, fire, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If a driver who doesn’t have any insurance or enough insurance to cover damages causes an accident, uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance covers your repairs and medical expenses.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents can all cause insurance premiums to increase. DUI convictions and speeding tickets signal to insurers that you engage in risky driving habits. And insurers consider a driver with previous at-fault claims to be more likely to file future claims. Companies charge higher premiums to offset these risks.

Collisions and minor traffic violations stay on your record for three years in California, while more serious incidents, like DUIs, will stay on your record for up to 10 years. If you live in Chula Vista and have any of these, you should expect higher rates for as long as these violations stay on your record.

Shop for Car Insurance in Chula Vista

Rates start at $71 for drivers with an incident

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

California has a “Basic Speed Law,” which prohibits drivers from driving on a highway at a speed “greater than is reasonable or prudent” (usually 65 mph). Speeding is risky behavior, so insurers will often raise your rates if you receive a speeding ticket.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with an average cost of $76 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Clearcover4777
Mile Auto4878
Sun Coast5284
Infinity5691
Mercury5996
Anchor62100
USAA64103
Safeco73118
Kemper74119
National General79128
Dairyland83134
GEICO86139
Allstate88143
Farmers90146
State Farm98159
Bristol West99161
Travelers103167
21st Century113183
Chubb175283
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

An at-fault accident stays on your record for three years in California. How much your rates increase varies based on the severity of the accident and the company you work with. Getting in multiple at-fault accidents could lead to a non-renewal from your insurer.

Clearcover offers the cheapest rates in Chula Vista for drivers with an at-fault accident, starting at $73 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a car accident on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Clearcover4773
Mile Auto4875
Sun Coast5280
Infinity5687
Mercury5991
Anchor6296
USAA6498
Safeco73112
Kemper74114
National General79122
Dairyland83128
GEICO86132
Allstate88136
Farmers90139
State Farm98152
Bristol West99153
Travelers103159
21st Century113174
Chubb175270
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

A DUI is the most serious traffic violation you can receive and will stay on your record in California for up to 10 years. The conviction comes with a fine of up to $1,000 and a six-month license suspension.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with rates that start at $78 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a DUI on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Clearcover4778
Mile Auto4880
Sun Coast5286
Infinity5693
Mercury5998
Anchor62102
USAA64105
Safeco73120
Kemper74122
National General79131
Dairyland83137
GEICO86141
Allstate88146
Farmers90149
State Farm98163
Bristol West99164
Travelers103170
21st Century113187
Chubb175289
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover

Age plays a large role in determining your car insurance rates. Rates decrease around the age of 35, then begin to rise again at around 75. For the 12% of Chula Vista residents who are older than 65, it might be a good idea to look for a company with low-mileage discounts, as older drivers usually don’t have daily commutes.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with an average cost of $37 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for senior drivers in Chula Vista.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover3775
Mile Auto3868
Sun Coast4183
Infinity4587
Mercury4783
Anchor4998
USAA50101
Safeco5798
Kemper58112
National General62126
Dairyland65151
GEICO67135
Allstate70139
Farmers71144
Bristol West78162
State Farm78155
Travelers81120
21st Century89177
Chubb138277
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover

Teens pay more for car insurance on average. Teen drivers are three times as likely to get in a serious crash as drivers 20 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Insurers respond to these risks by offering teens higher monthly premiums.

Young adults can lower their rates by choosing a safe car, earning a good student discount, or staying on their parents’ insurance policy. The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with an average cost of $90 per month. The table below shows the cheapest insurance options for teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover90181
Mile Auto92165
Sun Coast99200
Infinity108210
Mercury113200
Anchor118238
USAA122245
Safeco139238
Kemper141271
National General151304
Dairyland158367
GEICO163327
Allstate169337
Farmers172348
State Farm188375
Bristol West189393
Travelers196290
21st Century215429
Chubb334671
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Car Insurance in Chula Vista

Compare quotes from 77+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Is car insurance more expensive in Chula Vista?

Drivers in Chula Vista pay car insurance prices that are cheaper than the national average. Within California, rates vary by ZIP code based on several factors, such as local crime rates, local car repair costs, local property values, and frequency of insurance-related litigation.

For example, Buffalo, New York, has roughly the same population as Chula Vista but has more expensive average full-coverage rates — $226. And similarly sized Orlando has rates that are much higher than Chula Vista’s, averaging $332 a month for full coverage.

More cities in California

Chula Vista’s average car insurance rates are cheaper than the California state average. Drivers in Los Angeles and Oakland pay more on average for full coverage compared to Chula Vista drivers. The table below shows average monthly quotes in other California cities.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Anaheim$130$90
Berkeley$145$109
Fremont$156$89
Fresno$124$89
Los Angeles$195$108
Oakland$148$72
Sacramento$176$96
San Diego$126$77
San Francisco$165$79
San Jose$151$80
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Chula Vista car insurance FAQs

A stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border, Chula Vista is nestled on the edge of San Diego Bay. Though its residents pay less for car insurance than other cities in California, it’s still a good idea to compare car insurance rates and learn all you can about vehicle insurance. Here are answers to some commonly asked questions to help you get started.

  • How much is car insurance in Chula Vista?

    The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Chula Vista is $93. That breaks down to a full-coverage average of $121 and $65 for liability-only coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Chula Vista?

    Clearcover has the cheapest car insurance rates in Chula Vista, starting at $52 for liability coverage. Chula Vista drivers can also find cheap rates with Mile Auto and Sun Coast. Mile Auto has liability-only rates that start at $53, while Sun Coast’s cheapest rate is $57 per month.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Chula Vista?

    While they may not necessarily have the lowest rates for all drivers, Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Mercury are among the best insurers with low rates in Chula Vista.

    In addition to consistently low rates for liability-only coverage, Clearcover’s mobile app makes it easy to file claims and pay bills for busy Chula Vista drivers. Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile insurance model could add up to savings for Chula Vistans who don’t drive much, whether they’re seniors, teens, or stay-at-home workers. Mercury has an above-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power and an A from AM Best for financial strength.

  • How much is car insurance per month in California?

    California’s average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $145 per month. Liability-only coverage averages $84 per month in the Golden State.

  • Is California a no-fault state?

    A dozen states have no-fault insurance laws, but California isn’t one of them. If you cause an accident in California, financial responsibility for damages and injuries — both yours and the other driver’s — falls to you and your insurance company.

  • Can insurers consider your credit when setting rates in California?

    California law bans insurance companies from using your credit information to help determine your car insurance rate. They also can’t use your gender or ZIP code as rating factors.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

Sources

  1. City of Chula Vista Police Department. "Traffic Collisions." Accessed September 14, 2023
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts Chula Vista city, California." Accessed September 14, 2023
  3. St. Louis Fed. "Mean Commuting Time for Workers (5-year estimate) in Los Angeles County, CA." Accessed September 14, 2023
  4. California New Car Dealers Association. "California Auto Outlook." Accessed September 15, 2023
Mark Steinbach
Mark SteinbachInsurance Writer

Mark Steinbach is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY. In addition to his years of work as a copywriter, he is also a TV writer with a degree in English from Harvard University. When he isn't writing, he can be found playing tennis or doing crossword puzzles.

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Novo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Novo’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Acuity car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Acuity’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Companies offering cheap car insurance with no down payment usually count the new policyholder’s first premium payment as a deposit.

8 min. read|October 6, 2023
HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out HiRoad’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See HiRoad’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Some of the best credit cards for car rental insurance include the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Ink Business Preferred, and the Capital One Venture X.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring a Toyota RAV4, with rates starting at $96 per month.

4 min. read|October 5, 2023