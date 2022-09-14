Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents can all cause insurance premiums to increase. DUI convictions and speeding tickets signal to insurers that you engage in risky driving habits. And insurers consider a driver with previous at-fault claims to be more likely to file future claims. Companies charge higher premiums to offset these risks.

Collisions and minor traffic violations stay on your record for three years in California, while more serious incidents, like DUIs, will stay on your record for up to 10 years. If you live in Chula Vista and have any of these, you should expect higher rates for as long as these violations stay on your record.

Shop for Car Insurance in Chula Vista Rates start at $71 for drivers with an incident Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

California has a “Basic Speed Law,” which prohibits drivers from driving on a highway at a speed “greater than is reasonable or prudent” (usually 65 mph). Speeding is risky behavior, so insurers will often raise your rates if you receive a speeding ticket.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with an average cost of $76 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Clearcover 47 77 Mile Auto 48 78 Sun Coast 52 84 Infinity 56 91 Mercury 59 96 Anchor 62 100 USAA 64 103 Safeco 73 118 Kemper 74 119 National General 79 128 Dairyland 83 134 GEICO 86 139 Allstate 88 143 Farmers 90 146 State Farm 98 159 Bristol West 99 161 Travelers 103 167 21st Century 113 183 Chubb 175 283 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

An at-fault accident stays on your record for three years in California. How much your rates increase varies based on the severity of the accident and the company you work with. Getting in multiple at-fault accidents could lead to a non-renewal from your insurer.

Clearcover offers the cheapest rates in Chula Vista for drivers with an at-fault accident, starting at $73 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a car accident on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Clearcover 47 73 Mile Auto 48 75 Sun Coast 52 80 Infinity 56 87 Mercury 59 91 Anchor 62 96 USAA 64 98 Safeco 73 112 Kemper 74 114 National General 79 122 Dairyland 83 128 GEICO 86 132 Allstate 88 136 Farmers 90 139 State Farm 98 152 Bristol West 99 153 Travelers 103 159 21st Century 113 174 Chubb 175 270 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

A DUI is the most serious traffic violation you can receive and will stay on your record in California for up to 10 years. The conviction comes with a fine of up to $1,000 and a six-month license suspension.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with rates that start at $78 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a DUI on their driving record.