Drivers in Chula Vista, CA, pay an overall average of $93 per month for car insurance, which is cheaper than the California state average of $115. Chula Vista is spacious, with more than 50 square miles of diverse ecology — which means residents don’t have to deal with road congestion that can drive up local car insurance rates.
Chula Vista’s car insurance rates are also lower than the national average rate of $154. Learn how comparing car insurance rates can help Chula Vista drivers find the right policy at an affordable price.
Quick Facts
Chula Vista had 1,778 accidents in 2022, only three of which were fatal, according to the city’s police department.[1]
The mean commute time for Chula Vista workers is just 29 minutes, slightly less than the California mean of 31 minutes.[2],[3]
City drivers with a DUI on their motor vehicle records pay significantly more than drivers with clean records — $140 per month vs. $93.
Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista
The best coverage for you depends on your budget and specific needs. Several factors affect your car insurance rates, including your age, gender, marital status, driving record, and vehicle.
The table below highlights three of the best and most affordable car insurance companies in Chula Vista and which type of driver is best suited for each. The average rates shown are the insurer’s averages for California drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo
In business since just 2016, Clearcover offers the lowest average rates on liability-only insurance in the city. Choosing just liability-only insurance isn’t always recommended, but it can be a good choice for drivers of used or older vehicles. While used car sales are slowing in California,[4] any of Chula Vista’s thousands of used-car drivers could benefit from affordable liability insurance. Clearcover earned an A- for financial stability from AM Best and offers a highly rated mobile app.
Pros
Some of the lowest liability-only rates in Chula Vista
File claims and pay bills in mobile app
Cons
While rates start low, Clearcover offers minimal discounts
Available in only 20 states
The pricing is good, but the renewal process is a nightmare; calling, chatting, and filling up forms for extended renewal is too much work. Just get Progressive.
BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified
I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$95/mo
Teens make up nearly a quarter of all Chula Vista residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. And they often get stuck with high car insurance rates. Mile Auto might not have the brand recognition of a State Farm, but the company offers cheap car insurance in Chula Vista. Its pay-per-mile program is a good choice for teenagers who drive less. And Chula Vista teens heading to any of the top colleges in the area won’t have to worry about high rates while storing their cars, as Mile Auto offers storage insurance.
Pros
No mileage-tracking device in your car
Offers optional coverages, like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement
Cons
Available in only 11 states
Offers minimal discounts, though prices start low for low-mileage drivers
Best insurer for drivers with an accident: Mercury
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.6
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$115/mo
Accidents are on the rise in Chula Vista, with nearly 1,800 accidents recorded last year. An accident will stay on your record for three years in California — and drivers with accidents on their motor vehicle record pay higher average rates than drivers with clean driving records. Luckily, Mercury offers a good driver discount for drivers who avoid accidents and tickets for an extended period of time, which can help you lower those rates. Mercury also earned above-average customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and an A financial strength rating from AM Best.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Plenty of discounts offered to drivers of all types
Cons
More complaints than average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Chula Vista
Car insurance rates vary based on a number of factors, and many of them are in your control. The strategies below can help you find the best price:
Choose a safe car. Purchasing a car with a strong safety record and modern safety features can qualify you for discounts.
Raise your deductible. Ahigher deductiblegenerally comes with lower monthly premiums, though you could be on the hook for more out-of-pocket costs if you get in an accident.
Find discounts. When you enroll with your insurer, it’s a good idea to reach out to your insurance agent and see which discounts you qualify for. Many companies offer discounts to customers whobundle car insurance with home insuranceor renters insurance.
Shop around and compare. The best way to find lower rates is to receive online quotes from at least three different companies and compare them side by side.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Chula Vista: Clearcover
If you cause an accident, liability insurance can pay for the other driver’s repairs and medical expenses. But it won’t pay for your own vehicle’s repairs and your own medical bills.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Chula Vista is Clearcover, at $52 per month. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only car insurance companies in Chula Vista and their corresponding quotes.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Chula Vista: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage can pay for repairs to your own vehicle after an accident with another vehicle or if you hit an object like a telephone pole or wall. Comprehensive coverage can pay for damage to your car from non-collision events, such as severe weather, vandalism, or theft.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Chula Vista is Mile Auto, with quotes starting at $95 per month. The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Chula Vista and their corresponding quotes.
Car insurance requirements in California
California requires all drivers to carry liability insurance that meets the following minimums. California is an at-fault state, which means that the insurer of the driver who caused an accident is generally responsible for all repair costs, medical bills, and property damage costs.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per accident / $15,000 per person
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Drivers looking for additional auto insurance coverage can purchase the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
Add this coverage to your policy to cover your own vehicle’s repair costs in the event of an accident.
Comprehensive coverage
Add this coverage to your policy to cover your vehicle’s repairs in the event of a non-collision event, such as weather, fire, or vandalism.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents can all cause insurance premiums to increase. DUI convictions and speeding tickets signal to insurers that you engage in risky driving habits. And insurers consider a driver with previous at-fault claims to be more likely to file future claims. Companies charge higher premiums to offset these risks.
Collisions and minor traffic violations stay on your record for three years in California, while more serious incidents, like DUIs, will stay on your record for up to 10 years. If you live in Chula Vista and have any of these, you should expect higher rates for as long as these violations stay on your record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover
California has a “Basic Speed Law,” which prohibits drivers from driving on a highway at a speed “greater than is reasonable or prudent” (usually 65 mph). Speeding is risky behavior, so insurers will often raise your rates if you receive a speeding ticket.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with an average cost of $76 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover
An at-fault accident stays on your record for three years in California. How much your rates increase varies based on the severity of the accident and the company you work with. Getting in multiple at-fault accidents could lead to a non-renewal from your insurer.
Clearcover offers the cheapest rates in Chula Vista for drivers with an at-fault accident, starting at $73 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a car accident on their driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover
A DUI is the most serious traffic violation you can receive and will stay on your record in California for up to 10 years. The conviction comes with a fine of up to $1,000 and a six-month license suspension.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with rates that start at $78 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Chula Vista for drivers with a DUI on their driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover
Age plays a large role in determining your car insurance rates. Rates decrease around the age of 35, then begin to rise again at around 75. For the 12% of Chula Vista residents who are older than 65, it might be a good idea to look for a company with low-mileage discounts, as older drivers usually don’t have daily commutes.
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with an average cost of $37 per month. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for senior drivers in Chula Vista.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover
Teens pay more for car insurance on average. Teen drivers are three times as likely to get in a serious crash as drivers 20 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Insurers respond to these risks by offering teens higher monthly premiums.
Young adults can lower their rates by choosing a safe car, earning a good student discount, or staying on their parents’ insurance policy. The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Chula Vista is Clearcover, with an average cost of $90 per month. The table below shows the cheapest insurance options for teen drivers.
Is car insurance more expensive in Chula Vista?
Drivers in Chula Vista pay car insurance prices that are cheaper than the national average. Within California, rates vary by ZIP code based on several factors, such as local crime rates, local car repair costs, local property values, and frequency of insurance-related litigation.
For example, Buffalo, New York, has roughly the same population as Chula Vista but has more expensive average full-coverage rates — $226. And similarly sized Orlando has rates that are much higher than Chula Vista’s, averaging $332 a month for full coverage.
More cities in California
Chula Vista’s average car insurance rates are cheaper than the California state average. Drivers in Los Angeles and Oakland pay more on average for full coverage compared to Chula Vista drivers. The table below shows average monthly quotes in other California cities.
Chula Vista car insurance FAQs
A stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border, Chula Vista is nestled on the edge of San Diego Bay. Though its residents pay less for car insurance than other cities in California, it’s still a good idea to compare car insurance rates and learn all you can about vehicle insurance. Here are answers to some commonly asked questions to help you get started.
How much is car insurance in Chula Vista?
The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Chula Vista is $93. That breaks down to a full-coverage average of $121 and $65 for liability-only coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Chula Vista?
Clearcover has the cheapest car insurance rates in Chula Vista, starting at $52 for liability coverage. Chula Vista drivers can also find cheap rates with Mile Auto and Sun Coast. Mile Auto has liability-only rates that start at $53, while Sun Coast’s cheapest rate is $57 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Chula Vista?
While they may not necessarily have the lowest rates for all drivers, Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Mercury are among the best insurers with low rates in Chula Vista.
In addition to consistently low rates for liability-only coverage, Clearcover’s mobile app makes it easy to file claims and pay bills for busy Chula Vista drivers. Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile insurance model could add up to savings for Chula Vistans who don’t drive much, whether they’re seniors, teens, or stay-at-home workers. Mercury has an above-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power and an A from AM Best for financial strength.
How much is car insurance per month in California?
California’s average rate for full-coverage car insurance is $145 per month. Liability-only coverage averages $84 per month in the Golden State.
Is California a no-fault state?
A dozen states have no-fault insurance laws, but California isn’t one of them. If you cause an accident in California, financial responsibility for damages and injuries — both yours and the other driver’s — falls to you and your insurance company.
Can insurers consider your credit when setting rates in California?
California law bans insurance companies from using your credit information to help determine your car insurance rate. They also can’t use your gender or ZIP code as rating factors.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Mark Steinbach is a writer based in Brooklyn, NY. In addition to his years of work as a copywriter, he is also a TV writer with a degree in English from Harvard University. When he isn't writing, he can be found playing tennis or doing crossword puzzles.