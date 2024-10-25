Home>Car Insurance>California

Best Car Insurance in California (2024)

The best car insurance in California includes State Farm, Metromile, and USAA. Here’s how to find the best insurer for you.

Taylor Milam-Samuel
Written byTaylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

  • 8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  • Master’s in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated October 27, 2024

Save up to $852 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Shopping for car insurance can be difficult since every driver has different priorities. But the good news is that knowing what you want to prioritize — affordability, coverage options, discounts, or customer service — can help you find the best fit.

Our editorial team analyzed 50 car insurance companies to determine the best insurers in California. Here are the top picks.

Best car insurance companies in California

The best car insurance companies in California offer affordable pricing, solid coverage, and high customer satisfaction. The following insurers stand out as some of the top insurers in the state. Depending on your priorities, one might be a better fit than the others.

State Farm: Best overall

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

State Farm holds a very high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score. The company stands out by earning the No. 1 spot for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 Insurance Shopping survey.[1]

State Farm also offers affordable rates, extensive discounts, and various coverage options. You can get a quote online or work with a local agent in all 50 states, making it accessible for drivers in California and beyond.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Affordable rates

  • Various discounts, including ones for young drivers

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Service can vary by agent

  • No discount for paying in full

Read more driver reviews of State Farm
Carroll - October 27, 2024
Verified

Okay

Good, but just too expensive.
Patricia - October 27, 2024
Verified

Customer Service

They provide good customer service, but their premiums are somewhat high.
Clyde - October 27, 2024
Verified

Raised My Car Insurance Rate Twice This Year, Not Satisfied

They raised my rate twice this year, I'm not satisfied.

Metromile: Best for pay-per-mile

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.6
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.0/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$115/mo

Metromile offers pay-per-mile coverage in California, making it a solid option for drivers who want to prioritize affordability. You don’t have to sacrifice your coverage to save money; Metromile offers liability-only and full-coverage policies.

Metromile charges a base rate starting at $29 per month, and you’ll pay upwards of $0.06 per mile for additional miles you drive during the month. If you drive less than 10,000 miles per year, you can probably save money with a pay-per-mile policy.

Pros

  • Easy-to-understand pricing

  • Good option for people who work from home

  • Most policies include pet injury protection

Cons

  • Constant monitoring

  • High number of complaints from the NAIC

  • Pricing only benefits drivers with low mileage

Read more driver reviews of Metromile
Patrick - October 17, 2024
Verified

Stay Away

I used their services for 6 months, and then they raised my policy by 300% for no apparent reason. I believe they operate on a bait and switch type of scam, offering a great price in the beginning and then, bam!
Stephen - October 6, 2024
Verified

Great Insurance

Great, just difficult to communicate with someone.
Bradley - October 2, 2024
Verified

Overpriced Auto Insurance

Keep an eye on their rates, as they have a tendency to creep up, just like most other auto insurers.

USAA: Best for military members

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.7
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

USAA consistently ranks among the top insurance companies for customer satisfaction and service through J.D. Power. The company earns an impressive IQ Score due to its generous discounts and extensive coverage options.

The only downside is that you must have a connection to the military, either through your service or an immediate family member’s service. Because of that, USAA isn’t an option for every driver. But if you have a military connection that makes you eligible for membership, it’s a solid option for California drivers.

Pros

  • 874 J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction

  • Generous discounts

  • All-in-one banking and insurance

Cons

  • Must have a military connection

  • Limited phone support

  • Recent price increases in California and other states

Read more driver reviews of USAA
Sheree - October 24, 2024
Verified

USAA

The company is very intrusive. If I use the GPS on my phone while driving, I receive a message telling me how much time I was on my phone. I braked harshly three times; twice to avoid hitting a deer and once when a child ran into the street. USAA sent me a text warning about harsh braking. Being with USAA is like having a backseat driver 24/7; you have no privacy with them.
Josue - October 24, 2024
Verified

Service Provided

USAA is an excellent insurance company. They ensure that you are well taken care of and are fully satisfied with their service. Their customer service is very caring and always provides the best care. Today, I called because I had questions about my policies and I connected with a very caring and knowledgeable person named Paul. He ensured that I was satisfied and happy with the service provided by USAA. Thank you very much, Paul. You certainly are a great asset to your employer.
Lynn - October 24, 2024
Verified

Difficulty in Contacting USAA

It's too difficult to get a human being to talk to at USAA.

Safeco: Best for cheap rates

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.4
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$142/mo

Safeco offers some of the lowest rates for California drivers. Liberty Mutual, one of the largest insurers, owns Safeco. Even though discounts are limited, the company excels at offering budget-friendly insurance. Plus, you don’t have to sacrifice coverage to save money since Safeco offers unique perks, like accident forgiveness, for free.

You must work with a local agent to get a quote and set up coverage, which might be a dealbreaker for drivers who prefer a digital experience.

Pros

  • Standardizes coverage that usually costs extra

  • Cash back for claims-free drivers

  • Competitive pricing

Cons

  • Low J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction

  • Can’t get quotes online

  • Limited number of discounts

Read more driver reviews of Safeco
Carlotta - October 24, 2024
Verified

Excellent

They handled everything very smoothly.
Shirley - October 22, 2024
Verified

My insurance has become so expensive that I can't afford it. I'm on Social Security. Both my car and house insurance have about doubled. I'm just trying to find something I can afford.

My insurance has become so expensive that I can't afford it. I'm on Social Security. Both my car and house insurance have about doubled. I'm just trying to find something I can afford.
Carlotta - October 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent Company

It just became too expensive.

Amica: Best for customer satisfaction

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.8
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$152/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$280/mo

Amica is a top choice for California drivers who want a strong customer service experience. The company consistently earns high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings and a below-average number of NAIC complaints, making it an excellent choice for drivers who prioritize customer service.

Amica offers unique policy perks, like premium packages and dividend-paying policies. You can also save money with the company’s long list of discounts and safe driving incentives. But if you prefer an in-person experience with an agent, you might not be able to find that in California since there are only two Amica offices in the state.

Pros

  • 909 J.D. Power rating customer satisfaction

  • Unique policy perks

  • Extensive list of discounts

Cons

  • Only two offices in California

  • No pay-per-mile option

  • Only offers six-month policies

Read more driver reviews of Amica
Bill - October 15, 2024
Verified

House and Auto Comparison

Amica is incredibly expensive. I am curious to see if other companies are as well.
Sheri - October 14, 2024
Verified

Love Amica

They are the best in customer service. I love them, but I am looking around just because my rates in Colorado are so high. I am not looking because there is anything I don't like about Amica.
Nina - October 7, 2024
Verified

Auto Insurance Too Expensive!

The prices increase significantly at every renewal without any notifications. The staff is nice, but it's just way too expensive.

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in California to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in California

The best car insurance in California depends on your priorities, and a few considerations can make it easier to decide. Here’s what to consider when determining which company is the best option.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6a92eb6099/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Consider how much coverage you need

    Most insurance experts recommend full-coverage car insurance, which includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. But depending on your needs, you might want more or less insurance.

    For example, drivers with an older car that isn’t worth much might only need liability insurance. But drivers with an expensive loan might opt for additional coverage, like gap insurance. Once you determine the coverage you need, it’s easier to compare insurers.[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c1eabd846f/rating.svg

    Read reviews from policyholders

    Reading customer reviews can help you understand what it’s like to have a policy with each insurer. Consider reading reviews on reputable sites like the Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, and Insurify. You can also check the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Consumer Complaint Index to see if the number of customer complaints is above or below average. J.D. Power’s annual Auto Insurance Study provides a snapshot of customer feedback, which is helpful if you want to minimize research.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    Compare quotes from multiple insurers

    The cost of coverage is an important factor for most drivers. The best way to compare quotes is to get estimates from multiple insurers. Car insurance quotes provide an estimate of premiums based on your location, driving history, coverage needs, and more. Quotes are free, and you can usually get a quote online within a few minutes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/13c17bd678/car-service-96x96-orange_027-car-lift.svg

    Prioritize your needs

    Every driver has unique priorities when it comes to auto insurance. For instance, you might have a strict budget and want cheap car insurance. But another driver might need a specific type of coverage, like gap insurance or pet injury protection. Understanding your individual needs is key to finding the right insurer for you.

Average cost of car insurance in California

The average cost of car insurance in California is $219 per month. Coverage in the Golden State is more expensive than the national average, partly because the state’s insurance price freeze just ended.

The governor imposed a price hike freeze during the pandemic, which prevented insurers from raising rates. But now that it’s over, experts predict that insurance costs could increase as much as 50% over the next few years.[3] California drivers who want to reduce costs can consider switching insurers, qualifying for discounts, or choosing a pay-per-mile policy.

Compare Car Insurance Rates and Save

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Best car insurance in California FAQs

The best car insurance company in California depends on what you need from your coverage. Here’s more information about auto policies in the Golden State.

  • How much is car insurance in California?

    On average, Californians pay $142 per month for liability coverage and $296 for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in California?

    California’s best car insurance companies include USAA, Metromile, and State Farm. Once you determine your top priorities, finding the right fit is easier. For example, Metromile and Safeco are the best options if you want to prioritize low rates. But if you have a connection to the military, USAA might be a good option.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage in California?

    The state of California mandates liability insurance, which includes $15,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person, $30,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $5,000 in property damage liability.[4] These minimums will increase to 30/60/15 in January 2025. A policy from a reputable insurer meets the minimum coverage requirements. You can also choose to add more coverage for additional protection, like uninsured motorist coverage.

Sources

  1. Jdpower.com. "2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study."
  2. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. KTVU. "California could see car insurance rates soar by more than 50% this year: Here’s why."
  4. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements."
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.

Learn More
linkedin
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate