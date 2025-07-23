Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
California residents face one of the toughest insurance markets in the nation, due to the challenges posed by climate change–induced disasters, like drought and wildfires.[1]
You may need to mix and match insurers for home and auto insurance in some cases, but not always. It’s often cheaper to buy coverage for your home and vehicle through one insurer. Companies may offer insurance policy discounts if you bundle them together.
Here’s what you need to know about bundling home and auto insurance in California.
Quick Facts
California state law requires insurance companies to offer discounts to homeowners for certain wildfire mitigation efforts.[2]
California homeowners pay an average annual premium of $1,782 to insure a $300,000 home and $1,524 for liability-only coverage on a car.
Insurance companies commonly offer discounts ranging from 10% to 25% for bundling home and auto insurance.
Best home and auto insurance companies in California
Bundling California home and auto insurance can be especially tricky. Many major insurers are pulling back coverage options to limit their losses in the state. This may limit your options, depending on where you live.
Here are some of the best insurance companies offering bundling discounts:
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Bundling Discount/Savings Claim
Bundled Annual Average
Nationwide
9.0
Up to 15%
$6,443
USAA
9.1
Up to 10%
$3,627
Travelers
8.5
Up to 15%
$4,950
Allstate
8.9
Up to 25%
$3,478
Farmers
8.5
Up to 10%
$4,889
Our editorial team spent more than 350 hours developing the Insurify Quality (IQ) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. The team weighted criteria by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.
We rate each company on a 1 to 10 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. Insurify updates ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.
Third-party financial ratings: Insurify uses data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims.
Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 55,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also consider third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.
Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the U.S., as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.
Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer's transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.
Availability and reach: Insurify scores availability and reach by identifying the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$132/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$323/mo
4.7
Best choiceBased on 910 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (473)
John
Verified Review
Good option
Reviewed in Massachusetts on July 2025
Good prices and coverage. Prices have increased, and the replacement costs have increased. I have a disappearing deductible, but it comes at a cost.
Robert
Verified Review
Travelers is a good company
Reviewed in California on July 2025
Solid service and coverage with fine service. Nothing to be concerned about.
N A
Verified Review
Time to Lower the Bill
Reviewed in Texas on July 2025
They have been great except for the point of going up in price.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
616
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 15%
It’s important to pick an insurer that’ll be around when you need to file a claim, especially in light of recent major disasters. Travelers has a strong financial stability, which makes it a good choice for California residents. The company has quality home and auto coverage offerings, with the chance to earn up to 15% for bundling.
Pros
Discounted rates on EVs and hybrids
A++ (Superior) financial stability rating from AM Best
Comparatively low volume of customer complaints lodged with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Cons
Low J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Quotes offered only through local insurance agencies
Doesn’t offer as many helpful savings or discounts in California
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$177/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$433/mo
4.3
Best choiceBased on 869 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
How drivers feel about Nationwide
Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (487)
Donna
Verified Review
Nationwide Mostly on Your Side
Reviewed in South Carolina on July 2025
Nationwide has been very good for everything except my budget.
Phyllis
Verified Review
I've been with Nationwide for 30 years but I do think their home insurance is too high
Reviewed in Tennessee on July 2025
Home insurance is too high, check around.
David
Verified Review
Switching to Progressive
Reviewed in Washington on June 2025
Don't get Roadside Assistance. We were stuck 800 miles from home with a flat tire and were told they could not find anyone to assist us. Thank God there was a Les Schwab Tire Center in town.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
641
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 15%
In addition to standard set-rate insurance policies, Nationwide also offers SmartMiles, which lets you pay a monthly variable rate based on how much you actually drive. In January 2025, California residents drove 24% less than the nationwide average.[3] If you drive infrequently, SmartMiles may be a good option for you to consider. And you can earn a discount for bundling home and auto.
Pros
Below-average number of NAIC customer complaints
Offers a smart home monitoring device discount of 5% to 10%
Bundling discounts for home, auto, boat, motorcycle, renters, and life insurance
Cons
Some discounts not available in California
SmartMiles not available for very old vehicles
More expensive annual average rates than some competitors
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$116/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$284/mo
3.8
A solid optionBased on 2,227 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Farmers
Customers appreciate the helpful agents and good initial quotes but dislike the consistent rate increases and lack of senior discounts. Some also reported issues with claim handling and communication.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
How drivers feel about Farmers
Customers appreciate the helpful agents and good initial quotes but dislike the consistent rate increases and lack of senior discounts. Some also reported issues with claim handling and communication.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
Reviews (1,179)
April
Verified Review
There's cheaper quality insurance
Reviewed in Kansas on July 2025
Find cheaper insurance because Farmers is very expensive and doesn't allow for your rates to go down with good driving, improved credit, and absolutely no accidents or claims.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Farmers was great
Reviewed in Arizona on July 2025
Farmers was great.
Clarence
Verified Review
Dissatisfied with Policy Increase
Reviewed in Arkansas on July 2025
I've been with this company for a long time and have seen a few increases in my coverage. They just increased it again for renewal, but I've had my fill of increases and am in the process of looking for a new company.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
619
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.28
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 10%
Farmers is one of the largest insurance companies in the state, underwriting the second-highest number of California homes. It offers low auto insurance premiums, according to data from Insurify. Plus, it’s a one-stop shop for all the other types of coverage that California homeowners might need, like flood insurance and earthquake insurance.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Many local insurance agencies
Offers natural disaster coverage
Cons
Very low J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California
Some discounts not available for California residents
Lower financial stability rating than some competitors
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$113/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$276/mo
3.9
A solid optionBased on 6,898 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,665)
Nancy
Verified Review
Too Expensive
Reviewed in Florida on July 2025
The service has been good, but the insurance is too expensive. I haven't had any accidents in the past 3-4 years.
Raymond
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Washington on July 2025
Good, a little pricey.
Ann
Verified Review
Rates Increased Despite Good Record
Reviewed in North Carolina on July 2025
Raising car insurance on a housed vehicle with little use.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
636
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.02
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 25%
Allstate is one the cheapest home insurance companies in California, according to Insurify data. But California state regulators recently approved an average rate increase of 34% for Allstate customers, so rates could go up in the near future.[4] Allstate customers who bundle home and auto insurance can save up to 25% on coverage.
Pros
Offers discounts and perks for EV drivers
Dozens of local insurance agencies statewide
A+ (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
Low J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Telematics discount not available in California
Limited options to buy a new home insurance policy
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$200/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,112 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,198)
Dianne
Verified Review
USAA is good for super good insurance, but it costs much more to receive 'benefits' I don't really need.
Reviewed in Indiana on July 2025
USAA is good for super good insurance, but it costs much more to receive 'benefits' I don't really need.
Winnie
Verified Review
My 57 Years with USAA
Reviewed in Texas on July 2025
Prices are in the range of other top-rated insurances, but the coverage is superior and the service is better. You don't have to wait days for an adjuster. They also pay quickly to top-rated businesses.
James
Verified Review
Great insurance for those who qualify.
Reviewed in Nebraska on July 2025
When a claim is made, USAA will settle the claim in a fast and reasonable manner. They have your back.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 10%
California has more veterans and active-duty service members than any other U.S. state, which is exactly who qualifies for coverage through USAA. Former and current military members, and their families, can bundle USAA home and auto insurance and earn a discount of up to 10%.
Pros
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating
Affordable rates and excellent discounts
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in California
Cons
Not available to non-military members
No in-person locations in California
Telematics program not available in California
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in California to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to customers. We prioritized competitive rates, homeownership discounts or bundling options, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How bundling saves California drivers money
Insurance companies often offer discounts if you purchase more than one insurance policy because it brings them more business. These discounts can range anywhere from 10% to 25%, depending on the insurance company.
You can commonly bundle your auto insurance with a home or renters insurance policy, but many insurers also offer bundling discounts for the following coverages:
Life insurance
Motorcycle insurance
Boat insurance
RV/ATV insurance
Should you bundle your home and auto insurance?
Bundling can be a great way to simplify your insurance policies and save money through discounts. Some companies even apply a “single-loss deductible” to multiple policies so that you pay one deductible instead of two if a disaster damages both your home and car.
In some cases, though, you may prefer not to bundle policies. In California, that’s especially relevant since many homeowners face challenges in finding any insurer for their home policy, let alone an affordable one. Some insurers might not offer all the policies you need, or you may prefer to work with different companies for certain policies.
Find Cheap Home and Auto Insurance in California
Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes
More auto insurance discounts for California drivers
Most insurance companies offer a range of car insurance discounts you can qualify for in addition to bundling discounts. Options vary by insurer, but here are a few common ones that can help many California drivers:
Electric vehicle discount
A quarter of the new passenger cars registered in California in 2024 were electric.[5] Many companies, like Travelers, offer a discount for EVs.
Military discount
Many insurers offer discounts to military members. That’s valuable in California, given the state’s high veteran and active-duty population.
If your child is attending college a certain distance away from your home, some insurers will offer a discount.
Car safety features discount
If your car has certain components installed that reduce the risk of car crashes and injuries — like anti-lock brakes or airbags — you might get a lower car insurance rate.
It’s a good idea to ask your current insurer whether you’re getting all the discounts you’re eligible for. If you’re shopping around, you should keep discounts in mind. But remember to stay focused on the quotes you receive, which should factor in the discounts you qualify for.
More homeowners insurance discounts for California drivers
Along with car insurance discounts, most companies also offer a range of homeowners insurance discounts. California insurance companies may offer the following discounts:
Wildfire mitigation discount: California requires insurers to offer some sort of discount program for homeowners who take steps to limit wildfire danger.
Loyalty discount: Many insurance companies offer a discount if you stay insured with them over the years.
Home security features discount: Many insurers offer discounts for sprinkler systems and home security monitoring programs, which may also help mitigate wildfire risk. Additionally, you may earn a discount for installing ahome security system.
Paperless policy discount: Most insurers offer a small discount if you sign up for electronic communications.
Senior discount: Many Californian homeowners may qualify for senior discounts commonly offered by insurance companies.
If affordability is still a concern for you after shopping around and checking for discounts, you may need to look into the state’s insurer of last resort: the California FAIR Plan. About 10% of homeowners in California have home insurance through this plan.[6]
Best home and auto insurance in California FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about bundling home and auto insurance in California.
What is the best home and auto insurance in California?
Travelers offers the best home and auto insurance bundle in California. If you or your family have any military affiliations, USAA can also be a good option. A few other insurers to consider for bundling include Allstate, Farmers, and Nationwide.
What is the cheapest home and auto insurance bundle in California?
Allstate offers the cheapest bundle discount on auto and home insurance in California. On average, it charges $3,478 annually to insure a house with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a vehicle with full-coverage insurance.
Why is my home insurance so high in California?
High-profile wildfires and other natural disasters are causing rates to increase for everyone, especially residents who live in high-risk areas. Insurance companies increase rates to account for greater amounts of risk. Some insurers have even been exiting the state’s insurance market.
How much is home insurance on a $300,000 house in California?
The average annual cost to insure a house in California with $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,160 per year, according to Insurify data.
Is it a good idea to bundle home and auto insurance?
Yes. Buying your auto and home insurance from the same company is one of the easiest ways to save money, since most insurers offer a bundling discount.
Is GEICO leaving California?
GEICO isn’t leaving California — at least not entirely. The auto insurance company has closed all its California offices and scaled back its business in the state in recent years. But GEICO still offers home and auto bundling in many areas of California, as long as you buy your policy online.
Insurance Journal. "Viewpoint: California’s Property Insurance Crisis and the Path to Reform."
