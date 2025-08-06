How does a home warranty work?

A home warranty is a service contract that helps pay to repair or replace appliances and major home systems.[1] You can buy one anytime and choose the coverage level that fits your needs.

Depending on the plan, basic service contracts may cover only kitchen appliances, while comprehensive plans cover all household appliances, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems. Some companies also offer add-on coverage for roofs, pools, hot tubs, septic systems, or lawn sprinkler systems.

After you buy a warranty, there’s typically a waiting period between 30 and 90 days. Once that period ends, you can start requesting repairs.

When you need repairs for a covered item or system, the warranty company will arrange for a service technician to visit your home. You’ll typically pay a service fee for each visit, which can cost between $65 and $125. The service tech will diagnose the problem and then make repairs.

Most home warranties last for one year, but some companies offer three- or five-year plans.