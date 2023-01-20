Homeowners Insurance>Home Warranty Vs Home Insurance
Home Warranty vs. Home Insurance: How Do They Differ?
A home warranty is a complement to, not a replacement for, your home insurance plan.
Written byMiranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit, MBA, is a freelance financial writer covering various markets and topics since 2006. Miranda has a Master's Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University.
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris is Insurify's Senior Editor for home insurance. Chris holds a Bachelor's degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota.
Updated January 20, 2023
