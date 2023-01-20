Home Warranty vs. Home Insurance: How Do They Differ?

What does a home warranty cover?

Your home warranty coverage depends on your service provider and the contract. It might cover repair costs or the replacement of the item or system components if necessary.

Some of the major home mechanical systems that might be covered by a home warranty include:

Heating

Plumbing in the home’s internal systems

Electrical

Water heater

Ductwork and HVAC system

On top of that, specific items, like major appliances, might be covered by a service contract, including the:

Air conditioner

Garbage disposal

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Stove and oven

Garage door opener

Pool equipment

Spa equipment

These are just examples, as all home warranty policies are different and a covered system with one company might not be covered with another.

Some home appliances and systems may only have optional coverage. Read the fine print and terms to make sure the coverage matches your needs.

What does a home warranty exclude?

While a warranty will cover the mechanical failure of some items, not everything is covered. For example, some common coverage exclusions include your:

Roof : Many home warranties don’t cover roofs. Those that do may only cover leak repair and not damage as a result of the leak.

Outside plumbing: While your warranty on the interior plumbing system might cover leaks and clogs, any damage won’t be included. Plus, outdoor pipes, septic tanks, and related pipes aren’t covered. You might be able to get add-ons for coverage for septic tanks or wells.

Windows: Windows and other structural elements aren’t included in most home warranties.

Solar panels: These are considered part of the home, so structural damage to them isn’t covered by a home warranty contract.

Personal property: Damage or theft to your personal property isn’t covered by home warranties.

Additionally, your service contract likely won’t cover damaged items as a result of improper installation, lack of maintenance, or secondary damage.