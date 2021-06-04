What Is Equipment Breakdown Coverage?

Imagine being without a functioning air conditioner or refrigerator during a hot summer or lacking a working water heater in the dead of winter. It sounds like a nightmare, but it can happen. Appliances can break down and leave you high and dry. Can you afford to replace them if something happens?

Your homeowners insurance will cover the loss if your appliances are damaged in a fire or a severe weather incident. But appliances that break down from electrical or mechanical failures aren’t typically covered. However, there is an option that could help. Some insurers let you bridge that gap in coverage by adding equipment breakdown coverage as an endorsement to your policy for a slightly higher premium.

