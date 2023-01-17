What Is Service Line Coverage and Should You Buy It?

How does service line coverage work?

Unlike flood insurance, which is a separate policy you purchase to cover damage from floods, service line coverage is an expansion of your standard homeowners insurance policy. The expansion, called an endorsement, broadens your coverage to include damage to service lines caused by covered perils.[2] Because the endorsement adds coverage to your policy, it also increases your premium.

Yet, filing just one claim can easily save you several times the amount of your premium over a lifetime of homeownership.

Say, for example, your underground water pipe corrodes and starts to leak, and the entire line needs to be replaced. To access the pipe, your repair crew will need to bring in equipment to dig up your yard to expose the pipe. The water needs to be turned off while the work is underway, so you and your family will have to stay in a hotel and dine out while you’re displaced from your home.

If your yard is large, the water line replacement could cost thousands of dollars because excavation would be necessary to expose the existing pipe. Repairing the damage to your lawn could cost hundreds or thousands more, depending on how extensive your landscaping is. And the hotel stay and meals could add hundreds of dollars per day to the cost.

It’s important to remember that even with service line coverage, you’ll likely still have to pay a deductible. And most service line endorsements have a coverage limit, such as $10,000. So you’d also have to pay out of pocket for any expenses above that limit. However, even after the deductible, having the insurance company pay $9,500, for example, toward your repair is vastly preferable to paying the entire amount yourself.