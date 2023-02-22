South Carolina Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

How much is homeowners insurance in South Carolina?

Monthly homeowners insurance averages in South Carolina can range from as low as $86 through Stillwater to as high as $518 through Safeco. Several factors, including your home’s location, the type of policy, and your deductible amount, will influence your unique monthly rate.

How your policy choices affect home insurance rates in South Carolina

Here’s a closer look at how the policy choices you make affect your overall insurance expense.

Your policy form

Most homeowners in South Carolina will purchase an HO-3 policy. This is the most common home insurance policy form for a standard single-family home. The HO-3 is popular because it offers a great level of coverage that includes broad named peril coverage for your belongings.

A peril is a cause of loss, like a theft or fire, that damages or destroys your property or possessions. Most homeowners insurance policies cover some perils, though many explicitly state either what is or isn’t included. For example, a flood is considered a peril but is rarely included in a standard homeowners insurance policy.

Peril coverages are another factor that influences your policy rate. HO-1 and HO-2 policies cover a limited number of named perils, so these policies might be cheaper than HO-3 policies with HO-5 coverage, which provides comprehensive coverage on all perils except those which are specifically excluded.

Knowing which perils are or aren’t covered in your policy is one way you can ensure your home has the exact coverage you want. For instance, some homeowners don’t realize that while wind damage from storms might be covered, flooding from storms isn’t. This would leave an uninsured homeowner to absorb all the damage costs from the flood.

Learn More: Understanding the 8 Types of Homeowners Insurance

Your coverage level

The amount and limits of coverage on your home will influence your monthly premiums. Optional coverages, for example, will usually raise your rates because you’re asking the insurer to provide more reimbursement in the event of a claim.

Limiting your coverage, such as choosing an actual cash value policy instead of a replacement cost value policy, will likely lower your rates because you’re asking the insurer to provide a smaller reimbursement.

Your deductible

You should consider two main expenses when choosing a homeowners insurance policy: your monthly premiums and your deductible. A deductible is an agreed-upon amount that you’ll pay toward a claim before your insurer will start paying toward the damages.

Deductibles range in price, and insurers usually set a minimum required amount. The benefit of a lower deductible is that you’ll spend less out of pocket on damages. The drawback is you’ll likely pay a higher premium.

The opposite is also true. A higher deductible usually yields a lower premium, though you’ll pay more out of pocket when paying for damages. The deductible limit you choose is up to you, but you should strongly consider how your premium and deductible will influence your financial flexibility. And if you do choose a higher deductible, make sure it’s an amount you can afford should you need to file a claim.

How location affects home insurance rates in South Carolina

Although the state average for home insurance rates in South Carolina may be more or less than a neighboring state, different ZIP codes within South Carolina will display a range of homeowners insurance prices. Most homeowners understand how locations influence policy rates. For instance, it’s understandable that homes on Hilton Head Island may be more expensive to insure because of their increased risk of oceanic storm damage.

However, other factors are also important. Two homes may be at risk for wildfires, but one may receive a lower rate because of its proximity to a fire station. Homes near Charleston are at a significantly higher risk of burglary than homes in Branchville or Quinby, which may increase rates.