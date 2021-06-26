Chubb Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Is it the right choice for you?

Chubb Home Insurance Coverages

Chubb claims to be the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. The insurer has been in business since 1792—that’s 230 years of providing peace of mind for policyholders.

The company offers complimentary services for all its clients to help them through their insurance needs:

Chubb property manager service: For policyholders with second or seasonal homes, the company goes above and beyond to look out for your property. They’ll inspect your home as soon as it’s safe after a natural disaster, arrange for needed repairs, and open a claim with your permission to expedite your recovery.

Identity management services: Although it isn’t available in every state, many policyholders can take advantage of identity theft recovery services. You’ll be assigned a fraud specialist to help you through the process and replace critical documents.

According to its website, Chubb offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:

Homeowners Insurance

If you own a home or are in the process of buying one, you’ve probably explored home insurance comparison sites. With Chubb, you get exceptional protection and service that rivals that of other companies.

Their Masterpiece ® homeowners coverage consists of:

Extended replacement cost for your home

Replacement cost coverage for your belongings

Risk consulting

Temporary living arrangements

Cash settlement if you decide not to rebuild after a total loss

Tree removal, lock replacement, and more

Renters Insurance

Your landlord is responsible for insuring the home or building you rent, but their policy doesn’t cover your things. If a fire, bad storm, or another hazard destroys your personal belongings, you could be left with a pile of ash and little else.

But a renters insurance policy can save the day. It can pay to replace or repair your damaged items after a covered loss.

Many insurers default to actual cash value (ACV) for their policies. However, renters coverage from Chubb includes replacement cost coverage.

The difference could be substantial. ACV subtracts depreciation—the impact of time and wear and tear—from the value of your items. Your claim payout with ACV won’t be enough to replace the item fully. But replacement cost covers the entire amount to replace your belongings.

Condo and Co-Op Insurance

Condo insurance isn’t as straightforward as a typical homeowners policy. When you live in a condo or co-op, you have two types of protection: the master insurance policy and your individual coverage.

If a storm breaks a window or a tree falls and damages the building’s fitness center, the master insurance policy covers it. But it doesn’t protect your personal items. And if you made updates—custom cabinets or upgraded appliances—to your condo? It often won’t cover that in the event of a disaster, either.

Chubb’s condo and co-op insurance has your back. A typical policy covers:

Additions and alterations if you’ve upgraded your home

Risk consulting to make sure you have the right coverage in place

Loss assessment to cover your portion of damage to common areas

Flood Insurance

Even the best home insurance companies don’t include flood protection in a standard policy. You must have separate flood insurance to cover flood damage.

Chubb has a Personal and Excess Flood Insurance option. The company states their coverage is “a better alternative to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).”

Your coverage can include:

Increased limits up to $15 million for your high-net-worth home

Replacement cost coverage for your home and possessions

Proactive coverage to pay for preventative measures

Added protection for a finished basement

Higher limits for art, collectibles, and jewelry

Additional living expenses if your home is uninhabitable after a loss

Natural Disaster Insurance

Besides flood insurance, Chubb provides natural disaster coverage to protect you and your family against a variety of threats:

Hurricanes: Hurricane protection is available at no extra cost in some locations if your homeowners coverage includes wind damage.

Wildfire: Chubb partners with Wildfire Defense Systems (WDS) for year-round protection.

Earthquake: Earthquake coverage isn’t available in every state, but a Chubb representative can help you determine if it’s right for you.

Hail: Typically included in your homeowners policy, hail coverage can pay to repair or replace hail damage to your house or belongings.

Valuable Articles Insurance

Homeowners insurance can protect your possessions. But your valuable items may exceed your policy’s coverage limits. In that case, Chubb’s valuables insurance can help.

This policy can increase your protection for:

Jewelry

Fine arts

Wine and spirits

Collections

Plus, if you have a policy in place and purchase additional items, your policy automatically covers you for up to 90 days. That way, you’re covered even if you can’t notify the company of your newly acquired items right away.