Florida Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

The best home insurance companies in Florida

Many quality home insurance companies serve Florida. Homeowners in the Sunshine State should consider their individual needs before choosing a policy, such as their home’s age, condition, and location.

Methodology: Insurify's team of data scientists analyze millions of home insurance quotes, and weigh publicly available reviews, claims payout rates, complaint indexes, financial strength scores, company reputations, and proprietary quoting data. Our editorial team applies this insight to inform our unbiased reviews and recommendations.

Below is a list of some of the top insurers in the state based on common needs.

Best large insurer: State Farm

More homeowners trust State Farm than any other home insurance company in the country.[1] The company has a massive footprint in Florida, with agents in more than 100 cities. State Farm also boasts one of the highest J.D. Power scores of any insurance provider, with a customer satisfaction index rating of 829.

Pros Many locations in Florida

High customer satisfaction

Offers home and auto bundles Cons Not the most affordable option

Checks credit scores, so not the best option for those with low credit scores

No small boutique provider experience

Best insurer for cheap rates: Stillwater

Stillwater Insurance has several locations in Florida and offers some of the most affordable rates in the state. J.D. Power hasn’t calculated a customer satisfaction score for Stillwater, but the provider boasts an A+ from the Better Business Bureau and an A- financial strength grade from A.M. Best.[2]

Pros Average rate is lower than most in Florida

Plenty of home insurance discounts

High financial strength ratings Cons Inconsistent customer experience

No locations in major cities like Miami

Average rate just barely below an already high state average

Best for hurricane coverage: Amica

Amica boasts an excellent J.D. Power score of 849, which is the highest in the country. Amica’s Standard Choice policy (HO-3) covers damage from wind, making it the right choice for hurricane coverage. This provider has regional offices in Tampa and Orlando.

Pros Covers wind damage

Offers robust flood insurance

High J.D. Power scores Cons Not the most affordable option

Only two offices in Florida

Some mixed customer reviews

Best insurer for high-value homes: Allstate

Allstate is the second-largest homeowners insurance provider in the country in terms of market share[1] and has an excellent J.D. Power score of 815. This provider has several locations across Florida and provides windstorm coverage, which makes it a good option for Floridians covering high-value dwellings.

Pros High J.D. Power score

Offers windstorm coverage

Several agents based in Florida Cons Not the most affordable option

Some mixed customer reviews

No boutique provider experience

Best regional insurance company: American Integrity

American Integrity offers robust homeowners insurance policies in Florida. While J.D. Power hasn’t calculated a customer satisfaction score for American Integrity, the provider has an exceptional A Financial Stability Rating from Demotech, Inc.[3]

Pros High customer satisfaction ratings

Offers windstorm coverage

Florida is its specialty Cons Average rate exceeds state average

Small provider, which means fewer customer reviews to reference

Provides only private flood insurance (not NFIP flood insurance)

