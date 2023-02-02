Best home insurance companies in Texas

Many quality home insurance companies serve homeowners in Texas, and which home insurance company is best for you will depend on your unique needs, home, and budget. Here are some of the best insurance companies in Texas, based on Insurify’s analysis of recent home insurance quote data.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Liberty Mutual

Average monthly premium: $170

Liberty Mutual offers a variety of insurance types, which can make it easy to tackle all your insurance needs in one place. It also offers a lot of online tools that make it easy to manage policies digitally. In Insurify’s data analysis, Liberty Mutual offered the lowest average monthly rates of all insurers we evaluated.

Pros Save by qualifying for four different homeowners insurance discounts, such as paperless and multi-policy discounts

Save more by making certain home upgrades, like adding a new roof

Variety of auto, property, and business insurance policies available for bundling discounts Cons Lower J.D. Power score (805) than many competitors

Water damage optional for an additional cost

Lackluster customer reviews

Best large insurer: Nationwide

Average monthly premium: $208

Nationwide offers the third least-expensive average monthly homeowners insurance rates In Texas. The insurer earned a J.D. Power score of 816.[1] Nationwide also offers a variety of discounts that can help you save more.

Pros High J.D. Power score indicates an overall high rate of customer satisfaction

Offers a variety of other types of home insurance policies, making it easy to keep multiple policies with one insurer

Multi-policy discount available Cons Water backup damage not included in base coverage

Identity theft not included in base coverage

Far from the most expensive, but also not the cheapest

Best insurer for high-value homes: Travelers

Average monthly premium: $246

Travelers has a J.D. Power Score of 794 and offers insurance for high-value homes. It offers replacement cost coverage starting at $1 million.

Pros Offers coverage for high-value homes, starting at $1 million

Discount available for having a “green home” certified by the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) organization

Multiple insurance types make bundling discounts easy to qualify for Cons Fewer types of discounts than some competitors

Comparatively lower J.D. Power Score

Higher premiums than many other insurers

Best regional insurance company: Hippo

Average monthly premium: $247

While Hippo isn’t available in every state, it’s available in Texas and a handful of nearby states. Hippo offers landlord, HOA, HO-3, and fire insurance, which makes its insurance options relatively limited. But the company does provide a free smart home-monitoring system and a premium discount for activating monitoring against fire, water damage, theft, and other risks.

Pros New-home discount available

Fast claims submission process

Computers and office equipment covered at much higher coverage limits than competitors[2] Cons Doesn’t offer auto or life policies

Website can be difficult to navigate

Competitors offer more add-ons for customization of policies

Best for tornado coverage: Safeco

Average monthly premium: $354

Texas is prone to tornadoes, and Safeco provides tornado coverage. A policy through Safeco also covers hurricanes (but not flood damage caused by a hurricane), another weather event that can damage Texas homes.

Pros Add-ons make it easy to customize a policy

Discount available for bundling auto and home policies [3]

File claims 24/7 in less than 10 minutes, even from the mobile app[4] Cons Fewer discounts than some competitors

Lower-than-average J.D. Power Score (809)

Methodology

To evaluate home insurance companies, Insurify data scientists and editorial team analyze multiple factors that reflect a company’s quality, reliability, and financial health. We consider industry ratings and information from sources like A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch, and J.D. Power. We evaluate customer service and satisfaction data, customer reviews, NAIC complaint indexes, claims payout rates, company reputation and proprietary quoting data.