Corpus Christi, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Corpus Christi, TX Homeowners Insurance
Corpus Christi is Texas ’s eighth most populous city and is home to the historic USS Lexington, the Texas State Aquarium, and some of the most affordable coastal homes in the state. Whether you came to the city to attend Texas A&M’s Corpus Christi campus, to stay in the hometown of stars like Eva Longoria and Selena Gomez, or even just to eat at the original Whataburger, the Sparkling City by the Sea is sure to convince you to stay.
Buying a home along the Corpus Christi coast may seem like a low-cost investment, but before you start grabbing dinner at Boat-n-Net or spending weekends cheering on the Hooks at Whataburger Field, you should take a look at your home insurance coverage. Corpus Christi is the eighth-windiest city in the U.S., and its location right on the Gulf of Mexico coast leaves the city prone to severe flooding.
These perils make home insurance rates in the Corpus Christi area pretty costly, but Insurify is here to help you compare your coverage options to find affordable insurance services. Use Insurify’s to compare home insurance quotes to weigh all of your insurance options and secure the best Corpus Christi home insurance policy for you in just minutes.
Table of contents
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Corpus Christi
For homeowners in Corpus Christi, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Corpus Christi. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Corpus Christi.
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Corpus Christi
Housing costs in Corpus Christi are relatively cheap compared to the rest of Texas. But protecting your Corpus Christi home from all the city’s perils—from property crime rates that are over 60 percent higher than the national average to year-round 12 mph wind speeds—can feel overwhelming.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters or theft. In Corpus Christi, you’ll want all the protection you can get. Luckily, different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors, so you can cater your coverage amount to your specific insurance needs.
Keep reading for a full guide on Corpus Christi home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Corpus Christi by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Corpus Christi costs $1,311 annually, and the median home value is $175,845.
Still, you may be able to secure a cheaper home insurance quote depending on which insurance company you choose. Check out the average Corpus Christi home insurance rates with insurance agencies like Allstate, Nationwide, and State Farm.
|$175,845
|$1,311
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Corpus Christi for Home Insurance
While home insurance rates are relatively high all across Corpus Christi, your specific neighborhood could determine whether you pay more or less on annual premiums.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from neighborhood to neighborhood. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency.
That’s why homeowners near Tierra Grande generally pay less for their home insurance policies than homeowners in Flour Bluff.
Rates in Corpus Christi are still relatively high compared to the national average, but you could secure savings or face even higher rates, depending on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Corpus Christi
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Windstorm Coverage in the Southern Windy City
Corpus Christi is known for its wind; it’s what draws surfers to the city. Average wind speeds stay around 12 mph throughout the year, and while locals largely embrace the winds, they can lead to some pretty costly damages.
That’s why windstorm insurance is a must in Corpus Christi. While homeowners insurance usually includes wind damage as a covered loss, insurers often exclude this coverage in areas especially prone to windstorms.
Check your policy’s coverage, then talk to your insurance agent about your windstorm insurance coverage. If your policy doesn’t cover wind and hail damage, you will need to purchase a separate windstorm policy. Alternatively, if your policy does include windstorm coverage, your insurer will likely require a separate wind deductible before your insurance coverage kicks in if your home is damaged during a windstorm.
Flood Insurance for Your Coastal Corpus Christi Home
Corpus Christi experiences flooding roughly once every 16 months, and federal agencies have declared Corpus Christi as a flood disaster area 18 times. Plus, Corpus Christi city officials have estimated that at least 40 of the city’s streets are prone to flooding during rainstorms.
Not only can flood damage devastate your home, but most home insurance policies don’t pay for water damage. The only way to protect your home from the city’s inevitable flood events is with a flood insurance policy.
Corpus Christi participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which means that all residents can apply for flood insurance through the NFIP. Talk to your insurance agent to apply for an NFIP policy. This will increase your annual insurance premium, but the added cost is worth it so you won’t have to pay for expensive damages after a rainstorm or flood.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Corpus Christi
Buying a home in Corpus Christi is a no-brainer, but finding cheap home insurance in the Texas city can feel impossible. Insurify is here to help you compare your insurance options and secure savings wherever you can.
Use Insurify to find the best homeowners insurance for your property in Corpus Christi.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, your homeowners policy protects you from vandalism and theft. If you’re looking for more coverage, a replacement cost policy will cover the full replacement or repair costs for your damaged items but increase your annual premium.
It can be difficult to secure savings on home insurance in a city where you need additional coverage like a windstorm and flood insurance. If you’re looking for multiple insurance products (property insurance, car insurance, or even life insurance), bundling your home, life, or auto policies can help you secure savings. Homeowners who bundle their home and auto insurance can save upwards of 20 percent on their policies.
Yes, there are plenty of national and local insurance agencies (like TWFG Insurance and Annaville Insurance) that offer business insurance in Corpus Christi. Keep in mind that each company will offer similar policies, so you should get free quotes from a few providers before choosing a policy.
