Best Cape Cod Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

AIG, Chubb, and Travelers offer some of the best homeowners insurance companies for Cape Cod homeowners.

Janet Berry-Johnson
Written byJanet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

Living on Cape Cod comes with beautiful coastal views, but it also means protecting your property against certain coastal risks. On average, home insurance in Cape Cod costs $2,798 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Because the area is prone to severe weather, heavy winds, and flooding, you may need extra protection beyond a basic policy to fully cover your investment. Here’s what to know about comparing homeowners insurance quotes for your Cape Cod home.[1]

Quick Facts

  • AIG offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in Cape Cod, with average annual premiums around $951.

  • Cape Cod home insurance costs are often higher than in other parts of Massachusetts due to high property values and the risk of damage from coastal storms.

  • A standard homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover flood damage, so you may need to purchase a separate policy.

Best home insurance companies in Cape Cod

Many reputable insurance companies offer homeowners insurance in Cape Cod, so you have a variety of options to choose from. The best home insurance company for you depends on factors such as your property’s location, the age and condition of your home, your budget, and any special risks, like flood exposure or areas with high winds.[2]

The following insurance companies are some of the top picks for homeowners insurance in Cape Cod.

Best company for homeowners on a budget: AIG

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$63/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$109/mo

AIG is known for insuring high-value homes, but in Cape Cod, it also offers surprisingly affordable standard homeowners insurance policies. In areas where coastal risks drive up insurance prices, AIG’s customized underwriting can make coverage more accessible to homeowners who want to manage costs without sacrificing quality.

Pros

  • Lowest average rates in Cape Cod

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

Cons

  • Little information online about coverages and discounts

  • Quotes are available only through an independent agent

Best company for flood-prone areas: Chubb

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$134/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$209/mo

Chubb stands out for homeowners on Cape Cod. Many homes face a heightened flood risk, and Chubb offers both traditional homeowners insurance policies and customizable flood insurance options. Unlike standard flood policies backed by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), Chubb’s private flood insurance may provide higher coverage limits and potentially faster claims handling.

Pros

  • Flood coverage available as a homeowners insurance supplement

  • Highest overall customer satisfaction index ranking in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study[3]

Cons

  • Policies often best suited to higher-value homes

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Best company for older homes: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$130/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$203/mo

Many homes in the Cape Cod region date back decades, or even centuries. Travelers is an excellent choice for homeowners with historic properties. The company offers tailored coverage options like guaranteed replacement cost and specialized endorsements for landmark features. Its flexible underwriting helps owners of older homes get the protection they need without paying excessive premiums.

Pros

  • Offers additional replacement cost coverage for homes and personal property

  • Specialized endorsements for historic properties

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study

  • Doesn’t offer flood insurance, although it may be available through a partner company

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Cape Cod to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance in Cape Cod

AIG offers the most affordable rates for homeowners insurance in Cape Cod, with average annual premiums of $951 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. This is well below the city-wide average of $2,798 per year.

The table below shows the average annual premiums from several insurance companies serving Cape Cod.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
AIG$951
State Farm$1,896
Andover Company$2,128
USAA$2,278
Allstate$3,791
Amica Mutual$4,654

Cost of homeowners insurance in Cape Cod

Homeowners insurance in Cape Cod averages $2,798 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Policies with a $500 deductible average $2,895 per year.

Premiums in Cape Cod are notably higher than the Massachusetts state average of $1,894 per year for similar coverage.

Several factors contribute to Cape Cod’s higher premiums, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b045612c49/house-rental-96x96-orange_045-value.svg

    Coastal exposure

    Cape Cod’s proximity to the Atlantic Ocean increases the risk of storm surges and flooding.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/68ed522f01/windstorm-and-hail.svg

    Windstorm risk

    The area is susceptible to nor’easters and hurricanes, leading to higher claims for wind damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8459918154/renewable-energy-96x96-yellow_013-faucet.svg

    Home characteristics

    Older homes with outdated plumbing and electrical systems may pose higher risks, which can drive up insurance costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/ef76aca096/house-rental-96x96-green_017-maintenance.svg

    Construction costs

    Rising material and labor costs affect the estimated replacement values of homes, which raises premiums.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Massachusetts

The cost of insuring your home increases as your dwelling coverage limits rise. A policy with higher coverage limits provides more money to rebuild or repair your home if you experience a major loss. Understanding the type of policy you have and how coverage levels affect your premiums can help you choose the right balance between protection and affordability.[4]

Average annual premiums for different dwelling coverage limits in Massachusetts appear in the table below.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$928
$200,000$1,408
$300,000$1,894
$400,000$2,382
$500,000$2,906

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your homeowners insurance deductible is the amount you agree to pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in after a claim. Choosing a lower deductible usually means you’ll pay more for insurance because the insurance company takes on more risk. On the other hand, selecting a higher deductible can lower your premium, but you’ll need to cover more costs yourself if you have a loss.[5]

The table below highlights the average annual premium in Cape Cod for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, with both $500 and $1,000 deductibles.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$2,895
$1,000$2,798

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Massachusetts

Home insurance costs can vary widely between cities, and even within the same ZIP codes, in Massachusetts. Factors like proximity to the coast, distance to a fire hydrant or fire station, and local crime rates all influence rates.[2]

Average annual premiums for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible in other Bay State cities are available below.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Cambridge$1,742
Lowell$1,795
Quincy$1,881
East Boston$2,066
Lynn$2,114
New Bedford$2,221

What to know about owning a home in Cape Cod

Owning a home in Cape Cod comes with some unique challenges. High property values can increase insurance premiums, especially for waterfront or historic properties. Keep in mind that rebuilding costs drive insurance needs, not just market value.

Weather-related risks are another significant consideration for Cape Cod homeowners. The area is prone to coastal storms, hurricanes, and nor’easters, which can cause wind and water damage. A standard home insurance policy typically covers wind damage but not flood damage. To protect against flooding, you need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy through a private insurance company or the NFIP.

Environmental factors like beach erosion and rising sea levels can also affect property stability and long-term value. But since it can be difficult to find insurance coverage for gradual erosion, you may want to invest in proper site maintenance.[6]

Finally, many insurance companies in Cape Cod and other coastal areas apply a separate deductible for wind or hurricane claims. That deductible is a percentage of your home’s insured value rather than a flat dollar amount, and it’s something to watch out for when comparing policies.

Cape Cod homeowners insurance FAQs

Buying homeowners insurance in Cape Cod can be more complicated and expensive than insuring a home in other areas. These answers to frequently asked questions can help you find the right policy to protect your home on the Cape.

  • In Cape Cod, home insurance costs an average of $233 per month. But keep in mind you may need supplemental policies or riders to cover flood damage or coastal erosion due to the area’s exposure to storms and flooding, which can increase your total insurance costs.

  • AIG currently offers the cheapest average rates for homeowners insurance in Cape Cod, with an average annual premium of $951. That’s significantly lower than the city-wide average of $2,798 per year.

  • Factors that affect your home insurance costs include its location relative to the coast, its age and condition, the presence of storm-resistance features, your claims history, and whether you buy additional coverage like flood insurance.

  • Across Massachusetts, the average cost of homeowners insurance is about $1,894 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

  • The 80% rule requires homeowners to insure their property for at least 80% of its total replacement cost. If you don’t carry adequate coverage limits, the insurance company can reduce your claim payout when you suffer a loss.

Sources

  1. Cape Cod Regional Goverment: Barnstable County. "Protecting Cape Cod’s Coastline—Reflecting on Hurricane Milton’s Devastation and Local Action."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "12 Ways to Lower Your Homeowners Insurance Costs."
  3. J. D. Power. "2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "How much homeowners insurance do I need?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
  6. FEMA. "Protect Your Property From Coastal Erosion."
