Cost of homeowners insurance in Cape Cod

Homeowners insurance in Cape Cod averages $2,798 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Policies with a $500 deductible average $2,895 per year.

Premiums in Cape Cod are notably higher than the Massachusetts state average of $1,894 per year for similar coverage.

Several factors contribute to Cape Cod’s higher premiums, including:

Coastal exposure Cape Cod’s proximity to the Atlantic Ocean increases the risk of storm surges and flooding.

Windstorm risk The area is susceptible to nor’easters and hurricanes, leading to higher claims for wind damage.

Home characteristics Older homes with outdated plumbing and electrical systems may pose higher risks, which can drive up insurance costs.

Construction costs Rising material and labor costs affect the estimated replacement values of homes, which raises premiums.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Massachusetts

The cost of insuring your home increases as your dwelling coverage limits rise. A policy with higher coverage limits provides more money to rebuild or repair your home if you experience a major loss. Understanding the type of policy you have and how coverage levels affect your premiums can help you choose the right balance between protection and affordability.[4]

Average annual premiums for different dwelling coverage limits in Massachusetts appear in the table below.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $928 $200,000 $1,408 $300,000 $1,894 $400,000 $2,382 $500,000 $2,906

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your homeowners insurance deductible is the amount you agree to pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in after a claim. Choosing a lower deductible usually means you’ll pay more for insurance because the insurance company takes on more risk. On the other hand, selecting a higher deductible can lower your premium, but you’ll need to cover more costs yourself if you have a loss.[5]

The table below highlights the average annual premium in Cape Cod for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, with both $500 and $1,000 deductibles.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $2,895 $1,000 $2,798

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Massachusetts

Home insurance costs can vary widely between cities, and even within the same ZIP codes, in Massachusetts. Factors like proximity to the coast, distance to a fire hydrant or fire station, and local crime rates all influence rates.[2]

Average annual premiums for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible in other Bay State cities are available below.