AIG Homeowners Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

AIG is a good home insurance option for high-net-worth homeowners and has above-average customer and claims satisfaction scores.

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Updated

American International Group Inc. (AIG) is a global insurance organization that specializes in a range of insurance and financial products for high-net-worth people and businesses.

The company sells homeowners insurance through its underwriter, Private Client Select Insurance Services, which specializes in custom-built policies. AIG earned above-average rankings for customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction from J.D. Power and an excellent financial strength rating from AM Best.

Here’s what you need to know about AIG to determine if it’s the best home insurance company for you.

AIG home insurance at a glance

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$118/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$183/mo

AIG Private Client Select offers comprehensive homeowners insurance for high-net-worth people. Whether you live on the coast, in the mountains, or in a gated community, AIG specializes in complex insurance needs. AIG even covers seasonal residences, condos, and properties abroad in some jurisdictions. To get homeowners insurance with AIG, you have to speak with one of AIG’s independent insurance agents.

Pros

  • Provides coverage for complex homes

  • Long history in the insurance industry

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Cons

  • Exclusively for high-net-worth homeowners

  • No online quotes available

  • No discounts advertised on the website

AIG home insurance coverage options

AIG custom policies offer a wide range of homeowners insurance coverage, including the following:[1]

  • All-risk coverage: This provides protection against property damage or loss from a variety of sources.

  • Contents coverage: Contents coverage can provide reimbursement for damaged personal property, up to your coverage limit.

  • Guaranteed rebuilding cost: In most states, AIG offers enough coverage to rebuild your home and other permanent structures with no cap.

  • Extended rebuilding: This covers a certain percentage above the cost of rebuilding your home. AIG offers extended rebuilding coverage applicable at 100% in California and 50% in Hawaii and South Carolina.

  • Cash settlement: If you experience total loss of your home, you can choose to receive a cash settlement up to your coverage limit instead of rebuilding.

  • Building ordinance: This coverage pays for upgrades to satisfy local building codes during rebuilding.

  • Additional living expenses: Also called loss of use coverage, additional living expenses insurance covers necessary expenses while living away from home if it’s uninhabitable. This includes loss of income if you rent your home to others.

  • Backup of sewer and drains: This covers physical damage due to overflow or backup of sewers, drains, or sump pumps, up to your insurance policy limit.

  • Contents away from premises: This coverage pays for damages to your personal property while you’re traveling.

  • Food spoilage: If there’s a power outage or your fridge stops working, your insurance will cover your food up to your policy limit. Note that this coverage has a special $250 deductible.

  • Loss assessment: If you’re a member of a homeowners or condo association and have to contribute to an expense due to property damage, your policy can cover up to $100,000 for your share of a covered loss assessment.

  • Damage from domestic pets: This covers the cost of repair or replacement if your pet damages your items.

  • Landscaping: If a named peril causes landscaping losses, this coverage can kick in to cover costs.

  • Property of domestic staff and guests: This protects the property of your guests or staff if a covered loss at your residence damages their items.

  • Loss prevention device: You can use up to $2,500 in coverage to install an approved loss prevention device, such as a water shutoff system.

  • Fire department charges: This coverage can reimburse you for charges associated with the fire department responding to your home.

  • Lock replacement: If you lose your keys or someone steals them, your coverage can pay for lock replacement.

  • Business property: You can have up to $25,000 for a covered loss to a business property that you lease or own.

Optional AIG home insurance coverages

AIG also offers the following optional home insurance coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/63d2cb56ad/renewable-energy-96x96-blue_044-electric-generator.svg

    Equipment breakdown

    Equipment breakdown coverage pays to repair or replace a range of home equipment, with limits of $50,000 to $1 million.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/743065ad20/theft.svg

    Household SafeGuard

    You can get up to $250,000 to cover expenses incurred from a traumatic event, such as a kidnapping or home invasion.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/2df35ec127/renewable-energy-96x96-orange_032-eco-house.svg

    Green rebuilding cost

    This covers the cost of repairing, replacing, or restoring damaged property or home contents with green materials.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f9afeb546b/car-sharing-96x96-green_040-shield.svg

    Special limits on contents

    This provides additional coverage for certain items in your insurance policy, such as private collections, automobiles, or yachts.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b85ef2d0e5/banking-96x96-blue_015-dollar.svg

    Waiver of deductible

    If your deductible is $25,000 or less and your loss is more than $50,000, AIG will waive your deductible with this coverage.

Availability of AIG home insurance

AIG Private Client Select home insurance is available in all states and Washington, D.C. The company and its network of partners offer insurance products in approximately 190 countries and jurisdictions worldwide.

But AIG has reduced property insurance coverage in some states, such as California, due to a high risk of wildfire.[2] It’s also reducing sales to high-net-worth homeowners in approximately 200 ZIP codes across the country, including in New York and Florida.

AIG home insurance cost

The average annual cost of AIG home insurance for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,591. This is lower than the national average premium of $2,337. AIG has cheaper home insurance on average than notable competitors like Nationwide and Farmers, which have respective average annual premiums of $2,223 and $2,623.

But the cost of home insurance can vary depending on factors such as where you live, the amount of coverage you need, your past claims history, and the value of your home. To get an accurate home insurance quote, contact an AIG insurance agent.

AIG average rates by dwelling coverage amount

Higher dwelling coverage amounts will have more expensive annual premiums. The following table shows the average annual cost of home insurance from AIG based on dwelling coverage amount.

Dwelling Coverage Amount
Average Annual Premium
$100,000$842
$150,000$1,028
$200,000$1,215
$250,000$1,403
$300,000$1,591
$350,000$1,823
$400,000$2,056
$500,000$2,516
$1,000,000$4,152

AIG average rates by state

Home insurance rates vary by state due to location-based risk factors, like population density, crime rates, and weather patterns. The following table shows how average annual premiums for AIG insurance vary by state. 

Though AIG sells coverage nationwide, Insurify only has averages for the following states:

State
Average Annual Premium
California$2,171
Hawaii$1,304
Massachusetts$755
New York$2,194
Rhode Island$1,652

How customers feel about AIG home insurance

AIG has above-average scores on J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction and property claims satisfaction studies. The company also has fewer customer complaints than expected, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index.

On Trustpilot, AIG has a rating of 1.2 out of 5 stars with 147 reviews covering different insurance categories. AIG doesn’t have a rating on its Better Business Bureau (BBB) company profile, but it has had 116 complaints from the last 12 months. Common complaints focus on claims handling and the amount of time and effort required to submit and get a claim paid.

AIG industry ratings

The following table lists third-party ratings for AIG. The rating from AM Best indicates that AIG has a high level of financial stability and the means to pay out claims. The score for J.D. Power indicates a high level of customer satisfaction, and the NAIC score indicates a lower number of complaints than expected in the market.

Rating
Score
What This Means
AM BestA+ (Excellent)The company has an excellent ability to pay out claims
J.D. Power680/1,000Above-average customer satisfaction score
NAIC Complaint Index0.29Fewer complaints than expected

AIG home insurance discounts

Choosing an insurance company that offers discounts can help make your home insurance premiums more affordable. Unfortunately, AIG doesn’t list any discounts on its website. To find out whether home insurance discounts are available and if you’re eligible, contact an AIG insurance agent directly.

How to file a home insurance claim with AIG

If you need to file a home insurance claim with AIG, follow these steps:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/68bc2aa99e/jobs-and-professions-96x96-yellow_022-real-estate-agent.svg

    1. Contact your independent adviser

    Reach out to your AIG independent insurance adviser. Or, if you need immediate assistance, you can call 1 (888) 760-9195. If you’re a U.S.-based client traveling abroad, call 1 (302) 482-6000.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6fca73928/contact-us-96x96-green_004-video-call.svg

    2. Document any damages

    Take photos, videos, and notes to document any damages associated with your claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    3. Scan and submit claims document

    Use your mobile device to submit your claims documentation electronically to the AIG.com mailbox. Make sure you include your claim number in the subject line.[3]

AIG vs. other insurance companies

The highly saturated property insurance market makes it hard to determine which company is right for your home insurance needs. Learn more about how AIG compares to a couple of competitors below.

AIG vs. Nationwide

Nationwide is the 10th-largest property and casualty insurance company in the U.S., according to the NAIC. The company offers a range of insurance and financial products.

Unlike AIG, which focuses exclusively on high-net-worth clients, Nationwide offers homeowners insurance to the broader market. AIG scored higher than Nationwide on the J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study, although both insurers score above average.

Nationwide’s average annual home insurance rate for $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,223, which is higher than AIG’s average premium of $1,591 for this amount of coverage.

AIG vs. Farmers

Farmers is the ninth-largest property and casualty insurance company, according to the NAIC. The company offers a range of typical insurance products, including auto, life, business, pet, and home insurance, which the average client can access. On the other hand, AIG offers several insurance products aimed at high-value clients, including yacht and equine coverage.

Both AIG and Farmers have above-average rankings on the J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study, but AIG ranks higher on the list. Farmers has an average annual home insurance premium of $2,623 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

AIG home insurance FAQs

If you’re still deciding whether AIG home insurance is the right choice for you, the following information can help answer your remaining questions.

  • Is AIG legitimate?

    Yes. AIG serves approximately 190 countries and jurisdictions. The company has an excellent financial strength rating from AM Best and an above-average customer service rating from J.D. Power. However, during the financial crisis in 2009, AIG required a government bailout of over $140 billion to stabilize the company. AIG was the largest recipient of government financial assistance during the crisis and has since repaid the loans.[4]

  • What is the average cost of AIG homeowners insurance?

    AIG homeowners insurance costs an average of $1,591 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage. Lower amounts of coverage have lower premiums. For example, the average cost of an AIG policy with $100,000 in dwelling coverage is $842, while the average cost for $1 million in dwelling coverage with a $10,000 deductible is $4,152.

  • Is AIG good at paying claims?

    AIG Insurance has an excellent financial strength rating from AM Best, indicating the company can afford to pay out claims. It also has an above-average claims satisfaction score from J.D. Power, indicating customers are happy with the overall claims process.

  • What type of insurance does AIG provide?

    AIG provides a wide range of financial and insurance products for people and businesses. Policyholders can access personal insurance coverage through Private Client Select. AIG offers auto, liability, equine, yacht, collections, and homeowners insurance.

  • Are American General and AIG the same thing?

    American International Group (AIG) owns American General. It operates as a life insurance company under AIG.

Sources

  1. AIG. "Homeowners Coverage Summary."
  2. Council on Foreign Relations. "Climate Change and U.S. Property Insurance: A Stormy Mix."
  3. AIG. "Scan & Submit Claims Documentation Electronically."
  4. Congressional Research Service. "Government Assistance for AIG: Summary and Cost."
