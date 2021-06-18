Shelter Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
If you’re in the market for a home insurance policy, you might be considering Shelter Insurance. It offers a number of unique coverage options plus a long list of discounts and high financial strength ratings.
This review can help you determine whether Shelter Insurance makes sense for your unique situation.
Shelter home insurance at a glance
Shelter Insurance
IQ Score
7.7/10
$300,000 Dwelling
$285/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$446/mo
Based in Columbia, Missouri, and founded in 1946, Shelter Insurance is a property casualty insurance company that serves individuals and businesses in 14 states. It provides these services through a network of around 1,400 licensed agents.
In addition to home insurance, Shelter sells auto insurance, renters insurance, RV and ATV insurance, boat insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and even farm insurance.
Pros
Variety of coverage options
Many discounts available
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)[1]
Cons
High premiums
Limited customer service hours
Available in only 14 states
Shelter home insurance coverage options
Here’s an overview of the standard home insurance policies you may buy through Shelter Insurance:
Dwelling coverage
Dwelling insurance covers your home and any structures attached to it. It also protects other permanent equipment, like your home’s heating and cooling systems.
Other structures coverage
Other structures coverage protects structures on your property that aren’t attached to your home. This may include sheds, detached garages, guest houses, and pools.
Personal property coverage
Personal property coverage is for your belongings. It can help repair or replace clothing, electronics, furniture, and other personal items after a covered loss.
Additional living expenses coverage
If your home becomes unlivable after a covered loss, additional living expenses coverage will reimburse you for the costs you’ll incur to live somewhere else. For example, it can cover hotel accommodations and meals.
Personal liability coverage
Personal liability coverage may kick in if someone sues you after damage or an injury that occurs on your property. It can also reimburse their medical bills.
Optional Shelter home insurance coverages
Shelter also offers these policies that you may add to your standard home insurance policy:
Earthquake coverage: If you live in an earthquake-prone area, earthquake insurance can protect your property from earthquake-related damages.
Inflation coverage: With inflation protection, you can ensure that your home’s insured value is as close as possible to its restoration cost.
Identify fraud coverage: Identity fraud insurance may be useful if you become a victim of identity theft and want to restore your identity and credit.
Sewer and drain backup coverage: If a sewer or drain backup wreaks havoc on your property, this type of insurance can help.
Increased personal computer coverage: While standard home insurance will cover your computer after a covered peril, increased personal computer coverage is more comprehensive. It may protect it from liquid spills, screen cracks, and more.
Business coverage: If you run a home business on your premises, business coverage can be worthwhile. It can protect you from unforeseen claims related to your venture.
Roadside assistance coverage: 24/7 roadside assistance may be a real lifesaver if you get stranded during a driving emergency and need a tire change or towing, for example.
Note that optional coverages may vary by state, so it’s a good idea to ask a local agent about what’s available near you.
Availability of Shelter home insurance
Shelter Insurance sells its products through agents in 14 states. It’s available in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
Shelter home insurance cost
Homeowners insurance through Shelter Insurance costs an average of $5,955 annually for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data. This is more expensive than premiums from other home insurance companies.
Shelter average rates by dwelling coverage amount
Dwelling coverage pays to repair or rebuild your home after a covered loss. More dwelling coverage leads to more expensive rates, and vice versa.
Here’s a look at average Shelter premiums based on various dwelling coverage amounts.
Dwelling Coverage Amount
▲▼
Average Annual Premium
▲▼
$100,000
$2,312
$200,000
$4,353
$300,000
$5,955
$400,000
$7,703
$500,000
$9,454
Shelter average rates by state
Shelter’s homeowners insurance premiums vary by state and ZIP code. This is due to geographical differences in weather conditions, crime rates, and construction costs. The table below shows average rates for a Shelter home insurance policy, broken down by available state.
State
▲▼
Average Annual Premium
▲▼
Arkansas
$4,919
Colorado
$3,483
Iowa
$3,507
Kansas
$3,438
Louisiana
$20,542
Missouri
$3,001
Oklahoma
$5,275
Tennessee
$3,472
How customers feel about Shelter home insurance
On Trustpilot, Shelter Insurance scores 2.1 out of 10 stars based on only 10 reviews.[2] Many of the reviews present mention poor customer service or a refusal to pay claims.
While the home insurance company isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it holds an A+ rating.[3] But despite its high BBB rating, customers have lodged 103 total BBB complaints in the past three years.
Most of the Shelter insurance reviews are related to rude customer service agents and unfair claims denials. Note that compared to other home insurance companies, Shelter has few reviews, so it’s difficult to gauge how customers feel about it.
Shelter industry ratings
Industry ratings from reputable, third-party organizations like AM Best, J.D. Power, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) help demonstrate Shelter Insurance’s stability and customer satisfaction. Ratings indicate how likely an insurer is to follow through on its insurance contracts and pay damage for covered claims.
Fortunately, Shelter holds strong ratings, which you can see in the table below.
Rating
▲▼
Score
▲▼
What This Means
▲▼
AM Best
A
Excellent financial strength rating
NAIC Complaint Index
0.79
Fewer complaints than average
Shelter home insurance discounts
Shelter offers the following discounts:
Protective devices credit discount: You can land a discount on your insurance policy if you have a device such as an alarm or deadbolt locks on your property.
Claim-free discount: Shelter will reward you with a discount if you don’t file a home insurance claim for at least six years in a row.
New home discount: If your home is under construction, you may receive a one-year discount of up to 40%.
Heating system discount: You might qualify for a healing system discount if your home is free of a fuel heating device such as wood or coal.
Shelter insurance bundling options
If you buy two or more insurance products from the same insurance company — such as your auto policy and home or life insurance — you may be eligible for a bundling discount. Shelter refers to its bundling discount as the “companion policy discount.”
For more information on bundling options offered by Shelter Insurance, check with a local agent.
How to file a home insurance claim with Shelter
Here’s how to file a homeowners insurance claim with Shelter:
Log into your My Shelter account or call Shelter at 1 (800) 743-5837 to speak with a customer service representative and file a claim.
Provide basic personal information such as your policy number, and describe the nature of your home insurance claim. If possible, include documentation in the form of photos, videos, or receipts.
Wait for an adjuster to get back to you to explain the next steps in the home insurance process.
Upon approval, Shelter Insurance will reimburse you for your claim.
Shelter vs. other insurance companies
The property insurance market is highly saturated, making it important to shop around for an insurance policy and compare your options. Here’s how Shelter compares to other insurance companies on the market.
Shelter vs. American Family
Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family was founded in 1927. Like Shelter, it offers a variety of add-ons and discount options. But American Family has cheaper rates and is available in more states. Plus, American Family scored above average in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study. The study didn’t include Shelter.
Shelter vs. Frontline
Frontline home insurance is ideal for homeowners in Florida and other coastal regions, thanks to its unique hurricane deductible perk. Through the Stepdown deductible, policyholders can receive their hurricane deductible back in cash if they don’t file a claim for five years.
While Shelter homeowners insurance is available in 14 states, Frontline only serves these six states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Shelter also advertises more discounts.
Shelter home insurance FAQs
Below are common questions about Shelter Insurance and its home insurance products. The answers to these may help you in your home insurance search.
Is Shelter legitimate?
Yes. Shelter is a legitimate insurance company. It’s been in business since 1946 and has a network of more than 1,400 agents across 14 states. AM Best gives Shelter a financial strength rating of A (Excellent).
What is the average cost of Shelter homeowners insurance?
On average, Shelter home insurance costs $5,955 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage. This is more expensive than other home insurers, but you may still land a great deal — especially if you qualify for one or more discounts.
Is Shelter good at paying claims?
Yes. Shelter is good at paying out claims filed by its policyholders. AM Best gives the company a financial strength rating of A (Excellent). That said, reviews on Trustpilot report the claims-paying process is frustrating.
Who owns Shelter Insurance?
Shelter Insurance is a mutual insurance company owned by policyholders. It’s governed by a board of directors.
Is Shelter Insurance a nationwide company?
No. Shelter Insurance doesn’t have a presence in every U.S. state. It’s a regional insurance company that serves 14 states.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.