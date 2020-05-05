Frontline Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Frontline Insurance offers home insurance coverage in a handful of southern U.S. states. Since its founding in 1998, the Florida-based insurance company has insured people through more than 22 major storms in the region and paid out around $5 billion in claims.[1]
Like many insurance companies, Frontline Insurance has a mixed reputation from customers online. Some customers have reviewed positive experiences, but others have cited negative experiences when filing a claim.
Here’s what you should know about what Frontline has to offer to help you decide if it’s the right home insurance company for your needs.
Frontline home insurance at a glance
Frontline Insurance currently sells homeowners insurance in five Southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company offers a few policy options and discount opportunities.
Though many customers have left negative feedback in online reviews, the company has received fewer-than-expected complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). This is a positive sign for potential customers.
Pros
Helpful insurance options for homeowners in eligible states
Some available discounts
Experience working with homeowners in tough markets
Cons
Geographic limitations
Mixed customer feedback
No AM Best financial strength rating
Frontline home insurance coverage options
A standard home insurance policy from Frontline includes the following coverages:
Frontline offers homeowners insurance in the following five Southern states:
Alabama
Florida
Georgia
North Carolina
South Carolina
As of writing, Frontline also offers commercial insurance products in Virginia and plans to offer home insurance to Virginia homeowners in 2025.
Homeowners in the states Frontline sells coverage in face many climate-related risks and tend to have limited coverage options. Frontline offers homeowners an extra option for home insurance.
How customers feel about Frontline home insurance
As with many insurance companies, Frontline insurance reviews include mixed opinions. Some customers enjoy working with the company, while others report having a negative experience.
Several negative online reviews specifically cite a complicated and frustrating claims process.
But the company received a below-average number of complaints filed with the NAIC for a company of its size.
Frontline industry ratings
Several rating agencies assess insurance companies across the industry, but rating agencies like AM Best and J.D. Power haven’t given Frontline a rating. The insurance company has received a relatively low NAIC Complaint Index score, indicating a below-average number of customer complaints.
Frontline home insurance discounts
Qualifying for the right home insurance discounts can make a significant difference to your budget. Many insurers offer a slew of discounts to help you bring down your total premiums.
Frontline offers the following home insurance discounts:
Protective device credits: Installing a qualifying device to protect your home from damage can help you earn a discount from Frontline.
Gated community discounts: Frontline has a discount for homeowners living in gated communities.
Smart water protection device discount: You can earn a discount if you install devices to protect your home from floodwaters.
Wind loss mitigation discount: Homeowners with wind-mitigation technology installed may earn a discount.
Stepdown endorsement: The company also has a relatively unique stepdown program as an optional endorsement for homeowners in Florida and South Carolina. This endorsement allows you to earn up to 100% cash back on your hurricane deductible.
Frontline insurance bundling options
Many insurance companies offer a discount for bundling policies, though Frontline doesn’t explicitly state that it offers this discount. But the company does offer home insurance, wind, and flood insurance in a single package for North Carolina coastal homeowners. It’s not clear whether residents in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina also have this option.
If you’re considering home and flood insurance from Frontline, ask about potential bundling discounts before committing to a policy.
Inform Frontline about the damage. When your property sustains damage, contact Frontline right away. You can connect by phone, app, online portal, or through your insurance agent.
Provide details. You’ll need to share specific details about the damage and the incident. If possible, take pictures and videos of the damage to share with the insurance company.
Check in with your customer service representative. As you move through the process, make the effort to follow up with the company.
If you have flood insurance through Frontline, Torrent services these claims. You can file a claim online with Torrent or call customer service at 1 (888) 481-1158.
Frontline vs. other insurance companies
As a homeowner, you have a multitude of insurance companies to choose from. Here’s a look at how Frontline compares with a couple of similar competitors.
Frontline vs. Shelter
Shelter offers coverage in 14 U.S. states — none of which overlap with Frontline’s coverage range. A Shelter home insurance policy costs an average of $5,955 per year, or $496 per month, for $300,000 in dwelling coverage.
This is much higher than the national average of $2,584 annually. But Shelter does offer a range of discounts to help you lower your insurance costs.
Frontline vs. American Family
American Family offers insurance coverage in 19 states, including Georgia. Some Georgia homeowners have the option to work with either Frontline or American Family.
An American Family home insurance policy costs an average of $1,702 per year, or $142 per month, for $300,000 in dwelling coverage. If American Family is an option in your area, the relatively affordable rates and suite of discount opportunities make it a worthwhile choice to consider.
Frontline home insurance FAQs
If you’re considering Frontline homeowners insurance, the following answers might help answer your remaining questions.
Is Frontline legitimate?
Yes. Frontline is a legitimate insurance company that currently offers home insurance policies in five U.S. states.
How long has Frontline Insurance been around?
Frontline Insurance has been in business for 25 years. During the past 25 years, Frontline has provided homeowners insurance through 22 major storms and paid out $5 billion in claims.
Is Frontline good at paying claims?
Frontline customers have left mixed reviews online about the company’s claims process, but the company has a low NAIC complaint rating. This indicates a below-average number of customers filed serious complaints about the insurance company, which could mean Frontline makes good on its claims.
Is Frontline Insurance financially stable?
Traditional rating agencies like AM Best and J.D. Power haven’t evaluated Frontline Insurance. This makes it difficult to know if the insurance company is financially stable. But the company claims to currently have $1.5 billion in-force, or active, premiums.
Is Frontline Insurance a surplus line company?
Yes. Frontline Insurance is a surplus line company.
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.