We’re Changing the Way People Buy Insurance

Our leadership

Our team has built and grown startups and comes from top technology companies like TripAdvisor, Amazon, KAYAK, and JP Morgan. We value integrity, intellectual curiosity, and personal drive. Our passion, smarts, and slightly rebellious streak have helped us transform the insurance industry and bring it into the 21st century. We wholeheartedly believe that technology can empower customers to make the best decisions for their personal needs.

Snejina Zacharia
Founder/CEO
Extensive experience building and growing startups and Fortune 500 companies across USA, Europe and Asia. Cross functional experience focused on driving innovation and efficiency. MBA from MIT Sloan School of ...
Giorgos Zacharia, PhD
Co-founder
Giorgos Zacharia serves as Chief Technology Officer of KAYAK and has served as its Chief Scientist since February 2009. Dr. Zacharia has extensive experience in machine learning and data mining and is also a co-founder
Tod Kiryazov
Co-founder / Product
Over 10 years of experience managing cross-functional teams in product, content, design, engineering and marketing. Expertise: Product management, digital marketing, user research, front end web development, UI ...
Gene Shkolnik
CTO
Nicola Beretta
Chief of Staff
Chang Jo
SVP of Finance
Betsy Stella
VP of Carrier Management
Shawn Powers
VP of Sales and Operations
Sarah Doubilet
VP of Marketing
Thomas Harlay
VP of Product
Claye Stokes
VP of Audience
Kosio Halachev
VP of Data Science and Engineering

Our editorial team

Our editing team includes veteran personal finance editors, specialized subject matter editors who are licensed insurance agents, and data scientists – all of whom excel at helping readers understand insurance industry news and trends that affect their financial well-being.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Editor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.Prior to joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative, and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as Credit Karma’s tax editor, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Managing Editor
Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.
Photo of an Insurify author
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Insurify’s advisory panel

Insurify’s advisory panel helps our editorial team ensure our content is accurate, relevant, and addressing current news and trends in the insurance industry. Panel members draw on a wealth of insurance knowledge from their work as agents, educators, and industry leaders.

Joe Orr
Chief Insurance Officer, Advisor
Joe Orr’s extensive experience in insurance development throughout his career has informed his expertise in digital insurance. Orr is currently the founder and president of Harvest Moon Innovations, a consulting firm focused on the insurance industry that works hand-and-hand with retail insurance agencies, general agencies, carriers, and web-based information verticals to deliver strategic business focus and planning, product development and distribution, and retention programs.Earlier in his career, Orr advised the insurance start-up Answer Financial, where his prototype for insurance offering got him heavily involved in the digital insurance space and informed his career ever since. There, he became SVP of Product and was responsible for e-commerce strategy, web product development, IT, interactive marketing, and product management for all LOBs.Orr later acted as COO of Snap Insurance and was involved in all operations of the insurance process, from marketing and web development to strategy and offshore call center implementation. He was also the EVP of Insurance at Clearlink Insurance Agency, managing all insurance operations and increasing the agency footprint from four agents to over 250 licensed professionals.
Headshot of insurance expert Andrew Wynn
Advisor
Andrew Wynn is a two-time insurtech entrepreneur and the co-founder and co-CEO of Ascend, an all-in-one payments solution created for insurance. Prior to Ascend, he built a home maintenance startup called Sheltr, which provides homeowners with routine preventative maintenance service and diagnostics to offer data-driven proactive care to catch issues before they become costly repairs. Sheltr became the first acquisition made by the insurtech unicorn Hippo because of its intuitive and technological approach to building an insurance product that went beyond customer interaction. Prior to Sheltr, Andrew was an early employee at Instacart, leading the company’s product and data integration team.
Headshot of industry expert Laura Adams
Advisor
Laura Adams is one of the nation’s leading personal finance, insurance, and small business authorities. She’s an award-winning author, speaker, and the host of "Money Girl," a top-rated weekly podcast. She’s frequently quoted in the national media, and millions of readers and listeners benefit from her practical financial advice. Laura’s mission is to empower consumers to make smart money decisions every day through her spokesperson and advocacy work. She received an MBA from the University of Florida and lives in Vero Beach, Florida.
Board of Directors

James O'Neill
Board Director
Daniel Tsiddon
Board Director
Andy Rear
Board Director
Joe Orr
Board Director
Harel Beit-On
Board Director
Kevin McLoughlin
Board Director
Mark Rosenblatt
Board Director