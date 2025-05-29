About Stephen's expertise

Stephen Hodgson is the VP, Corporate Controller, at Insurify. Prior to joining the company in 2025, he served as the Corporate Controller at CarGurus where he played an integral role in the company’s public company readiness, IPO, and multiple M&A transactions. Stephen also served as the Assistant Corporate Controller at Ariad Pharmaceuticals through its sale to Takeda for $5.2 billion, and began his career at PwC.

Stephen is a Massachusetts licensed CPA and holds both a Bachelor’s of Science and a Master’s in Accounting from Babson College.