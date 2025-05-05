About Steve's expertise
Steve Moseley is the VP of Insurify Labs, where he leads the R&D of innovative new products. An entrepreneurial innovator with over 25 years of experience leading startups from idea to exit, Steve’s career demonstrates a mix of hands-on experience as a software developer, product leader, and founder, as well as team leadership in scaleups and big tech. Steven first started with Insurify in 2015 as the Head of Engineering. He rejoined in 2025 as the VP of Insurify Labs after exiting his most recent startup, which he co-founded in 2019.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
