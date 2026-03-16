About Chang's expertise
Chang runs the money side at Insurify, leading finance and supporting corporate development and M&A. Before joining Insurify in 2021, he co-founded two direct-to-consumer ecommerce businesses. He previously held management positions at Barclays and Lehman Brothers, where he leveraged his deep understanding of the insurance sector and financial markets to advise insurance clients.
With a bachelor’s in economics from Harvard University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School, Chang brings a strategic perspective to Insurify’s growth initiatives. He’s the driving force behind the company’s long-term financial vision.
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Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here