About Chang's expertise

Chang runs the money side at Insurify, leading finance and supporting corporate development and M&A. Before joining Insurify in 2021, he co-founded two direct-to-consumer ecommerce businesses. He previously held management positions at Barclays and Lehman Brothers, where he leveraged his deep understanding of the insurance sector and financial markets to advise insurance clients.

With a bachelor’s in economics from Harvard University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School, Chang brings a strategic perspective to Insurify’s growth initiatives. He’s the driving force behind the company’s long-term financial vision.