Updated November 1, 2022
Unless you just happen to be in the know, it may surprise you to find out that the Annual Ostrich Festival is held here in Chandler. You know, those funny birds that stick their heads in the sand? Hiding from your insurance responsibilities here, however, isn’t an option.
Celebrating Chandler’s early history of ostrich ranching, this party brings out up to 350,000 people each spring. Fun? How could it not be? But your chances of getting into a fender bender are likely to go up as well. Driving with affordable insurance to this festival—or anywhere around Chandler should be a top consideration.
Car Insurance in Chandler, AZ
The average cost of Arizona car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Chandler, AZ to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Chandler is $196 per month, or $2352 annually.
Car insurance in Chandler is $41 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arizona.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Chandler on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Chandler, AZ
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Chandler
|Quotes
|State Farm
|$73 /mo
|Allstate
|$122 /mo
|Travelers
|$127 /mo
|The General
|$189 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$201 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Chandler, AZ
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Chandler. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$132 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$205 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$211 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$219 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$205 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona
Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Chandler Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teen drivers who navigate Chandler’s busy streets are typically charged more than double for their car insurance premiums compared to some other residents, with rates that average $428. As motorists in this city get older, their premiums drop considerably, and by the time people are old enough to be considered senior citizens, they tend to pay anywhere from $171 to $183, depending on their age bracket.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$429
|20s
|$249
|30s
|$187
|40s
|$291
|50s
|$200
|60s
|$172
|70s
|$184
|80s
|$182
Chandler Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It’s never a great idea to add moving violations to your driving record, but at least in Chandler, you won’t have to pay an overinflated rate for your car insurance. Drivers with a clean history tend to pay an average of $231, while involvement in an at-fault accident will push prices up to around the $281 range.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$232
|Speeding Ticket
|$224
|At-Fault Accident
|$282
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$209
Chandler Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Some cities emphasize credit ratings when calculating car insurance prices, but Chandler isn’t one of them. Drivers with a poor or average credit history pay $225 and $226, respectively, while motorists with a good credit rating pay the least, at $202. Should you fall into the excellent tier, you can expect to be charged $263. While this is the highest premium of them all, it isn’t much higher than the other rates.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$264
|Good
|$203
|Average
|$227
|Poor
|$226
Find local Chandler agents
1st Choice Insurance - a Canyon Lands Insurance Agency2500 N Alma School,
Chandler, AZ 85224
Service First Insurance LLC283 S Arizona Ave \#2,
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cell Brokerage - Chandler800 N 54Th St,
Chandler, AZ 85226
Parrish Insurance Agency1256 W Chandler Blvd Ste G,
Chandler, AZ 85224
Capital Direct Financial Corporation3133 W Frye Rd,
Chandler, AZ 85226
Kirkpatrick Insurance Services, Inc.6909 W Ray Rd,
Chandler, AZ 85226-1699
Cindy Williams Insurance LLCN Velero St,
Chandler, AZ 85225
National Mobile Home Insurance Company3135 S Price Rd,
Chandler, AZ 85248-3548
JP Insurance Group LLC2051 W Warner Rd,
Chandler, AZ 85224-2100
San Marcos Insurance Group LLC584 W Chandler Blvd,
Chandler, AZ 85225-7531
Chandler, AZ DMV Information
Looking online for the answer to that DMV question? The AZ DOT is home to all things transportation-related, including driver services and vehicle registration. In Arizona, instead of “DMV,” “MVS” is the acronym most commonly used and stands for “motor vehicle services.” Speaking of standing, don’t stand in line for motor vehicle services in Chandler unless you really want to. You can complete the most frequently requested MVS options, like registering a vehicle or renewing your driver’s license, from your own computer. Authorized third parties (or ATPs) are also in place across the state to help you take care of things like title and registration and driver’s license applications. The Chandler DMV office is located at 50 S Beck Ave.
Public Transportation in Chandler, AZ
For more detailed Arizona city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Chandler, AZ
Yes, Chandler celebrates ostriches. As silly as it sounds, they can outrun a horse! Know what isn’t a silly thing to consider? Getting better car insurance coverage by shopping online.
Shopping insurance companies one data point at a time is a grind. Is the scratch piece of paper you’ve been using to compare rates company after company really all that accurate? Using Insurify takes the guesswork out of comparing coverages and gets you the coverage you need quickly.
FAQs - Chandler, AZ Car Insurance
No. It’s illegal to drive without insurance in Arizona. You must at least carry enough insurance to meet state minimum requirements. Driving without insurance in Arizona puts you at great financial risk should you get into an accident, and you risk losing your driving privileges for up to a year and paying fines of up to $1,000. Finally, Arizona can require that you file an SR-22 Certificate with your insurance provider, which will definitely raise your insurance rates.
In July 2020, the minimum car insurance requirements in Arizona changed significantly. You now have to have the following insurance minimums: $25,000 for one person sustaining bodily injury or death in an accident, $50,000 for two or more persons sustaining bodily injury or death in an accident, and $15,000 for property damage coverage.
Although some states like California do not use credit scores when calculating insurance rates, many states still do, including Arizona. Other things Arizona insurance companies use to determine your risk and rate include your age, your job, the amount of education you have, your gender, your marital status, your ZIP code, your driving record, and how much coverage you want.
Insurify Insights
How Chandler Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Chandler, Arizona below:
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Chandler
#34
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arizona
#28
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arizona
#28
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arizona
#27
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arizona
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Chandler drivers rank 28 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Chandler with an accident: 8.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Chandler drivers rank 28 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Chandler with a DUI: 1.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arizona, Chandler drivers rank 8 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Chandler with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arizona, Chandler drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Chandler with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arizona, Chandler drivers rank 34 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #34
- Percent of drivers in Chandler with a speeding ticket: 7.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Chandler drivers rank 38 in clean driving records across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Chandler with clean record: 79.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Chandler drivers rank 8 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Chandler with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.85%
