Overall, the average car insurance rate in Lake Havasu City is $93 per month, which is less than Arizona’s average of $146 per month. Lake Havasu City drivers likely experience lower premiums than drivers in other Arizona cities because it has fewer residents.
Lake Havasu City is home to about 57,000 people, which pales in comparison to Phoenix’s population of 1.6 million.[1] A city with fewer residents usually means fewer car accidents, which contributes to cheaper car insurance rates.
The average cost of car insurance in Lake Havasu City is $62 per month for liability coverage and $124 per month for full coverage.
Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in the city.
Arizona law requires drivers to purchase liability insurance coverage and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lake Havasu City
The best car insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Because insurers base rates on personal factors, what’s best for someone else may not be best for you, which is why it’s important to compare as many options as possible.
If you live in Lake Havasu City, Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are excellent options for affordable auto insurance.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$71
$46
Teen drivers
Mile Auto
3.5
$71
$48
Low-mileage drivers
State Farm
4.5
$87
$57
Customer satisfaction
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
$29/mo
Full Coverage
$45/mo
People younger than 18 account for about 15% of Lake Havasu’s population, who may benefit from Auto-Owners’ discount opportunities for young drivers.[1] Auto-Owners offers discounts for good students, students away at school, and using a monitoring device to track driving habits.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Plenty of coverage options
Cons
No online quotes
Limited customer service hours
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
$31/mo
Full Coverage
$45/mo
Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile structure allows people to access cheap auto insurance coverage for driving less. If you work from home or have a short commute, Mile Auto may be able to help you save on car insurance.
Pros
Doesn’t require in-car telematics device
Affordable premiums for low-mileage drivers
Cons
No bundles or discounts available
No mobile app
Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$55/mo
If you’re one of Arizona’s 5.9 million licensed drivers seeking a company with a stellar reputation, consider State Farm car insurance. State Farm has high marks in customer service, claims handling, and financial strength.
Pros
More than 100 years in business
Offers rideshare insurance
Cons
No gap insurance or accident forgiveness available
Limited discounts compared to other insurers
I am happy with their coverage. I just bought a new car, and my insurance quadrupled. YIKES.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lake Havasu City
Your auto insurance rates depend on various factors, such as your driving record, age, gender, coverage limits, vehicle type, and more. Here are some ways to get the best deal on your car insurance policy:
Increase your deductible. Your deductible is what you pay before your insurance covers the rest. Choosing a higher deductible leads to lower premiums; just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you file a claim.
Compare quotes. Insurance companies offer different rates, so it’s a good idea to shop around with the top companies to find the best rates for you. Get quotes from at least three companies to compare your options.
Drive safely. Drivers without accidents, tickets, or violations on their records tend to pay the lowest car insurance rates.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lake Havasu City: Auto-Owners
Liability insurance covers the other person’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs if you cause a car accident. However, it doesn’t provide coverage for your injuries and car repairs.
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Lake Havasu City, at $29 per month.
Take a look at other Lake Havasu City car insurance companies offering competitive quotes for liability insurance in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
29
Mile Auto
31
State Farm
36
GEICO
37
Root
39
USAA
40
Safeco
45
Metromile
48
State Auto
48
Sun Coast
49
Clearcover
51
National General
53
Midvale Home & Auto
59
Allstate
60
Mercury
61
Travelers
62
Progressive
63
Direct Auto
65
Dairyland
69
Hallmark
69
COUNTRY Financial
70
American Family
71
Farmers
73
GAINSCO
73
The Hartford
73
The General
78
Liberty Mutual
80
Nationwide
82
AssuranceAmerica
88
Infinity
90
Bristol West
94
Commonwealth Casualty
105
Foremost
132
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lake Havasu City: Auto-Owners
While liability coverage protects the other driver in an at-fault accident, full-coverage insurance protects you, regardless of fault. Full coverage is a collection of add-on insurance options — like collision, comprehensive, and medical payments (MedPay) — that can pay for your medical bills and car repairs, even if you’re at fault in an accident.
Drivers with a new or classic car, frequent drivers, and drivers in high-traffic areas may benefit from buying this coverage.
Lake Havasu City drivers may find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Auto-Owners, with monthly rates as low as $45.
Consider some of these insurance companies for an affordable full-coverage policy.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
45
Mile Auto
45
State Farm
55
GEICO
57
Root
61
USAA
62
Clearcover
63
Metromile
74
Safeco
83
Travelers
89
Midvale Home & Auto
90
Allstate
92
Mercury
96
Sun Coast
100
Nationwide
106
COUNTRY Financial
108
American Family
109
Progressive
110
Direct Auto
111
The Hartford
112
Farmers
113
National General
121
Liberty Mutual
127
Infinity
128
State Auto
129
AssuranceAmerica
131
Hallmark
147
The General
155
GAINSCO
159
Dairyland
162
Bristol West
164
Foremost
201
Commonwealth Casualty
233
Car insurance requirements in Arizona
Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning your insurance covers the other party’s medical bills if you’re at fault in an accident. As of July 1, 2020, Arizona requires drivers to carry the following minimum insurance coverages:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
An at-fault car crash can run you thousands of dollars in liability expenses and motor vehicle repairs. Car insurance is a crucial financial tool to protect your assets in the event of an accident.
Consider the following coverage options to increase your protection on the road:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for car repairs after you hit another vehicle or stationary object, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage from non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, or severe weather.
This endorsement pays for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs due to a covered incident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Car insurance companies look at your driving record to determine your risk of filing an insurance claim and costing them money. When you have incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions on your driving record, it shows insurers that you’re a high-risk driver.
To offset this risk, auto insurance companies charge you more for coverage than someone with a clean driving record.
In Lake Havasu City, a speeding ticket increases average rates from $62 per month to $92 per month. But DUIs are serious convictions. After a DUI, insurers charge an average of $102 per month.
Here’s what car insurance companies in Lake Havasu City charge drivers on average, based on driving history.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
With At-Fault Accident
With DUI
Auto-Owners
29
39
40
47
Mile Auto
31
56
58
50
State Farm
36
47
48
58
GEICO
37
49
50
60
Root
39
58
60
60
USAA
40
52
54
65
Safeco
45
63
67
73
Metromile
48
71
73
73
State Auto
48
70
73
78
Clearcover
51
69
81
83
National General
53
70
73
86
Midvale Home & Auto
59
81
86
96
Allstate
60
78
82
97
Mercury
61
90
94
100
Travelers
62
82
85
100
Progressive
63
86
90
102
Direct Auto
65
89
93
96
Dairyland
69
93
95
112
Hallmark
69
92
91
112
COUNTRY Financial
70
94
99
113
American Family
71
94
97
115
Farmers
73
96
99
118
GAINSCO
73
93
98
118
The Hartford
73
113
117
115
The General
78
105
110
126
Liberty Mutual
80
112
117
130
Nationwide
82
108
112
133
AssuranceAmerica
88
124
127
143
Infinity
90
123
120
146
Bristol West
94
124
127
152
Commonwealth Casualty
105
134
143
153
Average cost of car insurance by age
Insurance companies use your age to evaluate your risk as a driver. Young adult and teen drivers pay the most expensive rates because they have little to no driving experience and pose the greatest risk of a claim. But as drivers reach their 30s, they may see cheaper rates as long as they keep a clean driving record.
Drivers could start to see their rates increase around age 70. Senior drivers may have age-related physical and mental declines that affect their driving abilities, so insurers may increase their rates slightly.[3]
The table below illustrates the cost of car insurance for different age groups.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$216
20s
$268
30s
$249
40s
$212
50s
$158
60s
$111
70s
$83
Lake Havasu City car insurance quotes by credit tier
Arizona allows insurance companies to use your credit history to underwrite your insurance policy.[4] Insurance companies believe that a driver’s credit correlates to their risk of filing a claim. In Arizona, drivers with excellent or good credit tend to pay cheaper rates, while drivers with poor credit pay more expensive rates.
Here’s how credit score affects car insurance quotes in Lake Havasu City.
Rates by Credit Tier
Lake Havasu City car insurance FAQs
Learn how to get cheap car insurance in Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Lake Havasu City below.
How much is car insurance in Lake Havasu City?
The average cost of car insurance in Lake Havasu City is $62 per month for liability coverage and $124 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Lake Havasu City?
Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are the cheapest liability auto insurers in Lake Havasu City, with rates of $29, $31, and $36 per month, respectively.
The best way to find the cheapest rates for your situation is to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. You can use an online quote-comparison tool to help you look at multiple quotes at once to find the best rates.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lake Havasu City?
Some of the best car insurance companies Insurify chose in Lake Havasu City are Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm. These insurers have good customer satisfaction ratings, great AM Best financial strength scores, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Alani Asis is an SEO-savvy, personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.