Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Lake Havasu City, with rates as low as $29 per month.

Updated January 12, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

Overall, the average car insurance rate in Lake Havasu City is $93 per month, which is less than Arizona’s average of $146 per month. Lake Havasu City drivers likely experience lower premiums than drivers in other Arizona cities because it has fewer residents.

Lake Havasu City is home to about 57,000 people, which pales in comparison to Phoenix’s population of 1.6 million.[1] A city with fewer residents usually means fewer car accidents, which contributes to cheaper car insurance rates.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Lake Havasu City.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Lake Havasu City is $62 per month for liability coverage and $124 per month for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in the city.

  • Arizona law requires drivers to purchase liability insurance coverage and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lake Havasu City

The best car insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. Because insurers base rates on personal factors, what’s best for someone else may not be best for you, which is why it’s important to compare as many options as possible. 

If you live in Lake Havasu City, Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are excellent options for affordable auto insurance.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$71$46Teen drivers
Mile Auto3.5$71$48Low-mileage drivers
State Farm4.5$87$57Customer satisfaction
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for teen drivers: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo

People younger than 18 account for about 15% of Lake Havasu’s population, who may benefit from Auto-Owners’ discount opportunities for young drivers.[1] Auto-Owners offers discounts for good students, students away at school, and using a monitoring device to track driving habits.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Plenty of coverage options

Cons

  • No online quotes

  • Limited customer service hours

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo

Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile structure allows people to access cheap auto insurance coverage for driving less. If you work from home or have a short commute, Mile Auto may be able to help you save on car insurance.

Pros

  • Doesn’t require in-car telematics device

  • Affordable premiums for low-mileage drivers

Cons

  • No bundles or discounts available

  • No mobile app

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo

If you’re one of Arizona’s 5.9 million licensed drivers seeking a company with a stellar reputation, consider State Farm car insurance. State Farm has high marks in customer service, claims handling, and financial strength.

Pros

  • More than 100 years in business

  • Offers rideshare insurance

Cons

  • No gap insurance or accident forgiveness available

  • Limited discounts compared to other insurers

I am happy with their coverage. I just bought a new car, and my insurance quadrupled. YIKES.

Stacy - December 4, 2023
Verified

Friendly service.

John - December 4, 2023
Verified

Got insurance established fast.

Robert - December 3, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lake Havasu City

Your auto insurance rates depend on various factors, such as your driving record, age, gender, coverage limits, vehicle type, and more. Here are some ways to get the best deal on your car insurance policy:

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is what you pay before your insurance covers the rest. Choosing a higher deductible leads to lower premiums; just make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you file a claim.

  • Compare quotes. Insurance companies offer different rates, so it’s a good idea to shop around with the top companies to find the best rates for you. Get quotes from at least three companies to compare your options.

  • Seek discounts. The more car insurance discounts you qualify for, the more you save on your insurance coverage.

  • Drive safely. Drivers without accidents, tickets, or violations on their records tend to pay the lowest car insurance rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lake Havasu City: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance covers the other person’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs if you cause a car accident. However, it doesn’t provide coverage for your injuries and car repairs.

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Lake Havasu City, at $29 per month.

Take a look at other Lake Havasu City car insurance companies offering competitive quotes for liability insurance in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners29
Mile Auto31
State Farm36
GEICO37
Root39
USAA40
Safeco45
Metromile48
State Auto48
Sun Coast49
Clearcover51
National General53
Midvale Home & Auto59
Allstate60
Mercury61
Travelers62
Progressive63
Direct Auto65
Dairyland69
Hallmark69
COUNTRY Financial70
American Family71
Farmers73
GAINSCO73
The Hartford73
The General78
Liberty Mutual80
Nationwide82
AssuranceAmerica88
Infinity90
Bristol West94
Commonwealth Casualty105
Foremost132
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lake Havasu City: Auto-Owners

While liability coverage protects the other driver in an at-fault accident, full-coverage insurance protects you, regardless of fault. Full coverage is a collection of add-on insurance options — like collision, comprehensive, and medical payments (MedPay) — that can pay for your medical bills and car repairs, even if you’re at fault in an accident.

Drivers with a new or classic car, frequent drivers, and drivers in high-traffic areas may benefit from buying this coverage.

Lake Havasu City drivers may find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Auto-Owners, with monthly rates as low as $45. 

Consider some of these insurance companies for an affordable full-coverage policy.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners45
Mile Auto45
State Farm55
GEICO57
Root61
USAA62
Clearcover63
Metromile74
Safeco83
Travelers89
Midvale Home & Auto90
Allstate92
Mercury96
Sun Coast100
Nationwide106
COUNTRY Financial108
American Family109
Progressive110
Direct Auto111
The Hartford112
Farmers113
National General121
Liberty Mutual127
Infinity128
State Auto129
AssuranceAmerica131
Hallmark147
The General155
GAINSCO159
Dairyland162
Bristol West164
Foremost201
Commonwealth Casualty233
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Lake Havasu City car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 28%
Save 9%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning your insurance covers the other party’s medical bills if you’re at fault in an accident. As of July 1, 2020, Arizona requires drivers to carry the following minimum insurance coverages:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

An at-fault car crash can run you thousands of dollars in liability expenses and motor vehicle repairs. Car insurance is a crucial financial tool to protect your assets in the event of an accident. 

Consider the following coverage options to increase your protection on the road:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for car repairs after you hit another vehicle or stationary object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage from non-collision incidents, like theft, vandalism, or severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Emergency roadside assistance coverage

    If you’re stranded on the road, roadside assistance coverage pays for towing, jump-starts, fuel delivery, and more to get you moving again.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car coverage

    This endorsement pays for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs due to a covered incident.

How to Switch Your Car Insurance in 6 Steps

How to Switch Your Car Insurance in 6 Steps

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies look at your driving record to determine your risk of filing an insurance claim and costing them money. When you have incidents like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions on your driving record, it shows insurers that you’re a high-risk driver.

To offset this risk, auto insurance companies charge you more for coverage than someone with a clean driving record.

In Lake Havasu City, a speeding ticket increases average rates from $62 per month to $92 per month. But DUIs are serious convictions. After a DUI, insurers charge an average of $102 per month.

Here’s what car insurance companies in Lake Havasu City charge drivers on average, based on driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners29394047
Mile Auto31565850
State Farm36474858
GEICO37495060
Root39586060
USAA40525465
Safeco45636773
Metromile48717373
State Auto48707378
Clearcover51698183
National General53707386
Midvale Home & Auto59818696
Allstate60788297
Mercury619094100
Travelers628285100
Progressive638690102
Direct Auto65899396
Dairyland699395112
Hallmark699291112
COUNTRY Financial709499113
American Family719497115
Farmers739699118
GAINSCO739398118
The Hartford73113117115
The General78105110126
Liberty Mutual80112117130
Nationwide82108112133
AssuranceAmerica88124127143
Infinity90123120146
Bristol West94124127152
Commonwealth Casualty105134143153
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurance companies use your age to evaluate your risk as a driver. Young adult and teen drivers pay the most expensive rates because they have little to no driving experience and pose the greatest risk of a claim. But as drivers reach their 30s, they may see cheaper rates as long as they keep a clean driving record.

Drivers could start to see their rates increase around age 70. Senior drivers may have age-related physical and mental declines that affect their driving abilities, so insurers may increase their rates slightly.[3]

The table below illustrates the cost of car insurance for different age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$216
20s$268
30s$249
40s$212
50s$158
60s$111
70s$83
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lake Havasu City car insurance quotes by credit tier

Arizona allows insurance companies to use your credit history to underwrite your insurance policy.[4] Insurance companies believe that a driver’s credit correlates to their risk of filing a claim. In Arizona, drivers with excellent or good credit tend to pay cheaper rates, while drivers with poor credit pay more expensive rates.

Here’s how credit score affects car insurance quotes in Lake Havasu City.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lake Havasu City car insurance FAQs

Learn how to get cheap car insurance in Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Lake Havasu City below.

  • How much is car insurance in Lake Havasu City?

    The average cost of car insurance in Lake Havasu City is $62 per month for liability coverage and $124 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Lake Havasu City?

    Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm are the cheapest liability auto insurers in Lake Havasu City, with rates of $29, $31, and $36 per month, respectively.

    The best way to find the cheapest rates for your situation is to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. You can use an online quote-comparison tool to help you look at multiple quotes at once to find the best rates.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lake Havasu City?

    Some of the best car insurance companies Insurify chose in Lake Havasu City are Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and State Farm. These insurers have good customer satisfaction ratings, great AM Best financial strength scores, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Lake Havasu City city, Arizona; Phoenix city, Arizona." Accessed December 8, 2023
  2. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Minimum Coverage Required for Arizona Drivers." Accessed December 8, 2023
  3. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed December 8, 2023
  4. Arizona Department of Insurance. "How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information." Accessed December 8, 2023
