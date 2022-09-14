Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Situated east of Phoenix, Mesa is known for its scenic views, countless outdoor attractions, and vibrant arts community. While a great place to live and work, Mesa’s residents pay a bit more for full-coverage car insurance, possibly due to the city being the third-largest in Arizona.
The average monthly cost of liability-only car insurance in Mesa is $184 and $268 for full coverage. Fortunately, many car insurance companies offer affordable prices. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap auto insurance in Mesa.
Quick Facts
Mesa drivers can update and manage their vehicle’s proof of auto insurance on the AZ MVD Now web portal to keep their policy information current with the state.
Liability-only coverage in Mesa is only about 2% more expensive than the state average.
The student populations at Mesa colleges and universities like Mesa Community College and Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus may contribute to the city’s slightly higher car insurance rates.
Best car insurance companies in Mesa
To find the best car insurance in Mesa, factor in your budget, driving record, and car insurance coverage needs. It’s a smart idea to compare several car insurance companies at once to see which one makes the most sense for your unique situation.
To help you with your search, here are some of the best car insurance companies in Mesa and why they stand out.
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$42/mo
Full Coverage
$67/mo
Founded in 1916, Auto-Owners offers various insurance products, including car insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, and business insurance. Its auto insurance policies include perks like at-fault accident forgiveness, rental car coverage, and common loss deductible.
Pros
A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Various standard and non-standard policies
Cons
Lower-than-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Quotes not available online
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 27, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 13, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
3.4
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$73/mo
Mile Auto specializes in pay-per-mile car insurance and is best for drivers who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year. As a policyholder, you’ll send in a picture of your odometer every month, then Mile Auto will charge you a monthly base rate plus a per-mile rate for car insurance.
But it doesn’t offer any other insurance products, like renters or homeowners policies.
Pros
Potentially cheap car insurance for infrequent drivers
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$82/mo
State Farm has been in the car insurance industry for more than 100 years. It offers a variety of discounts as well as a plethora of standard and non-standard car insurance products. It has a long standing of financial stability and holds the top spot in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance customer satisfaction study for the Southwest region.
To drive legally in Mesa and other parts of the state of Arizona, you must purchase liability car insurance. This basic insurance covers the cost of the other party’s property damage and injuries after an at-fault accident.
Compared to other types of car insurance, liability coverage tends to be the most affordable. But insurance professionals generally recommend you buy more liability coverage than the required minimum. Higher liability limits provide more financial protection if you cause an accident.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage, on average, in Mesa.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Mesa
Full-coverage car insurance is usually optional in Mesa and includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It can be worthwhile if you’d like additional protection for vehicle damages. Additionally, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Mesa.
Car insurance requirements in Arizona
Because Arizona is an at-fault — or tort — state, you’ll have to cover the property damage and injury costs of the other driver and passengers after an at-fault accident. Once you purchase at least the minimum-required liability insurance, keep your insurance information on hand while you drive. Otherwise, you might face the legal and financial consequences of not showing proof of insurance.
Here are Arizona’s auto insurance requirements:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
As a driver in Mesa, you may want to go beyond the minimum auto insurance requirements and invest in additional insurance coverage for extra peace of mind in certain situations. Here are a few optional policies to consider:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for non-accident-related damages to your vehicle from events like fire, theft, falling objects, and more.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for repairing or replacing your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of who’s responsible.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage will apply if someone without insurance or not enough insurance causes an accident you’re in.
Roadside assistance can come in handy if your vehicle breaks down unexpectedly and you need some help. It helps pay for towing, tire changes, dead-battery jumps, and other similar issues.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are examples of incidents that can lead to higher car insurance costs. Car insurance companies view people with incidents like these on their records as high-risk drivers and charge higher rates to offset the risk. To avoid the expensive premiums you may receive after an incident, do your best to maintain a clean record. Here are the average car insurance quotes in Mesa, based on driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Arizona’s 2021 crash report shows nearly 20,000 injuries in speed-related accidents in the state.[2] Speeding can make it difficult for drivers to react safely and avoid an accident.[3] As a result, drivers with speeding tickets usually pay more for auto insurance, even if they don��’t cause an accident. By following speed limits, you can land better prices on a policy.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Mesa for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
In 2021, Mesa reported 6,091 car accidents that led to 1,825 injuries and 43 fatalities. These crashes also led to $20.156 billion in economic losses for Arizona.[2] If you cause an accident in the city, insurers will likely consider you a high-risk driver, and you can expect higher car insurance costs as a result.
The table below shows the most affordable insurance for Mesa drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Alcohol-related crashes accounted for more than 20% of all fatal crashes in Arizona and 4% of all crashes in Mesa in 2021.[2] A DUI conviction in Arizona typically results in fines, jail time, and a license suspension. To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state, per Arizona law. During this time, your premiums will likely increase or you might find it difficult to lock in coverage.
Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Mesa.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Physical and mental impairments can make it difficult for seniors to drive safely. For this reason, average premiums usually decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 75.[4] Despite these slight increases, senior drivers still tend to have the most affordable coverage compared to other drivers.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Mesa.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Compared to older drivers, teens and young drivers have minimal experience on the road. This is why car insurance companies usually charge them higher premiums.[5] To save on an auto policy, teens can stay on their parents’ insurance or take advantage of student-specific discounts.
The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes for young adults and teen drivers in Mesa.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Mesa
Car insurance companies set their own rates differently, making it important to do your research and compare your options. These tips can help you land the right car insurance coverage and the lowest rates in Mesa:
Shop around. You may see different rates from different insurers. Get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies at the same level of coverage to find the most affordable option for your specific needs. Compare premiums, coverage options, and company reputations.
Look for discounts. Many car insurance companies offer discounts for a variety of reasons. A few examples include the loyalty discount, autopay discount, and multi-car discount.
Bundle insurance. If you combine your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you can typically save some money on your monthly premiums.
Consider usage-based insurance. Usage-based insurance might make sense if you don’t drive very often. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive, plus a monthly base rate.
Mesa car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies found a correlation that suggests drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and typically file fewer claims than those with poor credit. Because of this, some car insurers consider credit scores to help them determine rates.
While some states ban the practice of using credit scores to determine premiums, Arizona allows companies to do so.[6] However, the state bans insurance companies from taking an adverse action if a driver has no credit history, so being new to credit won’t mean you can’t get coverage.
The chart below shows that a Mesa driver with excellent credit may pay $207 per month, on average, while a driver with a poor credit score might pay an average of $416 per month.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Mesa?
Car insurance premiums for Mesa drivers are slightly higher than the national average. Rates can even vary by ZIP code and city within Arizona due to factors like population, crime rates, weather conditions, and the number of uninsured drivers.[5] For example, average monthly quotes are higher in Mesa than in every Arizona city, except for Scottsdale and Tucson.
More cities in Arizona
Here’s a look at the average quotes for a full-coverage policy in other cities in Arizona, compared to Mesa.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Mesa drivers.
The average cost of car insurance in Mesa is $184 a month for liability-only coverage and $268 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Mesa?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Mesa include Auto-Owners, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have high J.D. Power ratings in the Southwest region, strong A.M. Best financial stability ratings, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
Mile Auto is another consideration for the best pay-per-mile car insurer, especially for people who don’t drive often, have short commutes, or work from home.
What is the minimum car insurance in Arizona?
Arizona requires $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
What factors affect Mesa car insurance premiums?
Non-personal factors like accident rates, theft rates, population, traffic congestion, and severe weather affect Mesa car insurance rates. Personal factors like your age, vehicle, coverage levels, driving record, and credit history affect your rates as well.[5]
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.