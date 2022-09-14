Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions are examples of incidents that can lead to higher car insurance costs. Car insurance companies view people with incidents like these on their records as high-risk drivers and charge higher rates to offset the risk. To avoid the expensive premiums you may receive after an incident, do your best to maintain a clean record. Here are the average car insurance quotes in Mesa, based on driving history.

Shop for Car Insurance in Mesa, Arizona Insurify partners with 70+ top auto insurers to provide free quotes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Arizona’s 2021 crash report shows nearly 20,000 injuries in speed-related accidents in the state.[2] Speeding can make it difficult for drivers to react safely and avoid an accident.[3] As a result, drivers with speeding tickets usually pay more for auto insurance, even if they don��’t cause an accident. By following speed limits, you can land better prices on a policy.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Mesa for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In 2021, Mesa reported 6,091 car accidents that led to 1,825 injuries and 43 fatalities. These crashes also led to $20.156 billion in economic losses for Arizona.[2] If you cause an accident in the city, insurers will likely consider you a high-risk driver, and you can expect higher car insurance costs as a result.

The table below shows the most affordable insurance for Mesa drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Alcohol-related crashes accounted for more than 20% of all fatal crashes in Arizona and 4% of all crashes in Mesa in 2021.[2] A DUI conviction in Arizona typically results in fines, jail time, and a license suspension. To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may also need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state, per Arizona law. During this time, your premiums will likely increase or you might find it difficult to lock in coverage.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Mesa.