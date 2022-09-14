Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Car insurance costs are lower in Scottsdale than in other parts of Arizona. On average, Scottsdale drivers pay $150 per month for a liability-only policy and $266 per month for full coverage. By comparison, the state average for liability-only coverage is $179 per month, and full coverage costs $276.
The desert city’s relatively smaller population — Scottsdale has about half the population of Mesa and one-seventh the population of Phoenix — likely contributes to its lower car insurance costs. Fortunately, many car insurance companies offer low rates in Scottsdale. Here’s what you need to know about affordable auto insurance in Scottsdale.
Quick Facts
Scottsdale drivers pay 16% less for full-coverage insurance than the state’s average rates.
Compared to other major cities in Arizona, Scottsdale reported fewer car accidents in 2021.[1]
If you fail to meet the minimum car insurance requirements in Arizona, you may face a vehicle registration or driver’s license suspension.[2]
Best car insurance companies in Scottsdale
The cheapest and best car insurance company for you depends on factors like your budget and coverage level needs. That’s why it’s worthwhile to shop around and compare rates with different companies. Insurify identified a few of the leading car insurance companies below to help you start your search for the best car insurance in Scottsdale.
Each offers unique advantages for Scottsdale residents.
Auto-Owners offers a high level of customization to suit the needs of Scottsdale’s diverse population. Nearly 25% of the city’s residents are 65 or older and may find Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile insurance model appealing if they don’t drive much. And USAA can be a good option for Scottsdale veterans, who make up about 5% of the city’s population.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo
Auto-Owners car insurance started in 1916, and it stands out for highly customizable, affordable coverage and numerous discounts. It offers other insurance products, like home, renters, and condo insurance, for potential bundling discounts. The company also earned an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Pros
Many advertised discounts
Unique rental car reimbursement program helps cover hotel and food expenses
Cons
Lower-than-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score
Won’t file an SR-22 on your behalf
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 27, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 13, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo
Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile auto insurance, making it a good option for occasional drivers in the market for cheap car insurance rates. It charges drivers a monthly base rate, plus a per-mile rate, so you pay premiums based on how much you drive. Unlike other insurance companies, it doesn’t offer other types of insurance or discounts.
Pros
Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers
No vehicle tracking device required
Cons
No advertised discounts
No bundling insurance products available
Best insurer for veterans and military members: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
USAA caters to the military community with auto insurance and other insurance products, like home insurance and boat insurance. To purchase an auto policy, you must join USAA and be an active, retired, and reserve military member or an immediate family member of one. If you can get coverage with USAA, you’ll enjoy highly rated customer service and low average premiums.
Pros
SafePilot usage-based insurance program available
Easy-to-use mobile app
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Only for military members and their families
The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.
Tawana - January 18, 2023
Verified
I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Scottsdale
Arizona requires liability car insurance, which is the cheapest type of auto insurance coverage you can get in Scottsdale. After an at-fault accident, it’ll cover the other driver’s property damage and injury costs but not your own.
Here’s an overview of the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Scottsdale
Full-coverage car insurance offers additional protection and typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It covers non-accident events, like theft and falling objects, and accidents that you cause. You may need a full-coverage policy if you took out a loan or lease for your vehicle.
The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Car insurance requirements in Arizona
Arizona is a tort state, commonly known as an at-fault state. This means you have to pay for the property damage and injuries of the other driver and passengers if you’re at fault for an accident. You should carry your policy information while driving to avoid the serious financial and legal consequences of not being able to show proof of insurance.
Like most states, Arizona requires drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance. Keep in mind, though, that buying only the required amount of liability coverage could leave you financially exposed if you cause an accident in which damages exceed your coverage limits.
Here are Arizona’s auto insurance requirements for drivers:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
Depending on your budget, finances, and risk tolerance, it may be a good idea to invest in additional car insurance coverage in Arizona. Here are several policies to consider:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage covers damages to your vehicle from non-collision causes, like vandalism, thunderstorms, and fires.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage will kick in after an accident with a driver who lacks a car insurance policy or doesn’t have sufficient coverage.
Roadside assistance can come in handy if your vehicle breaks down unexpectedly and you need to jump-start your battery, replace a flat tire, or fill your empty gas tank.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have a driving record with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, there’s a good chance you’ll have to settle for higher car insurance rates. This is because car insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver more likely to file a claim. Scottsdale drivers with clean records usually secure the lowest premiums.
Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, based on driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
The Scottsdale Police Department deploys radar-equipped “photo safety vans” around the city in an effort to catch drivers who speed. Speeding can lead to fines of $265 to $446, depending on the location and excessive speed, as well as more expensive car insurance premiums.[3]
Here are the cheapest car insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Scottsdale.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Scottsdale reported more than 3,700 car accidents in 2021. These accidents led to 14 fatalities and more than 1,800 injuries.[1] So, if you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance, depending on the severity of the accident.[4]
The table below shows the car insurance companies with the cheapest average monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Scottsdale.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Scottsdale reported 272 alcohol-related crashes in 2021, which resulted in one fatality and 180 injuries.[1] If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you may have a difficult time finding the best coverage or have to settle for higher car insurance rates. Plus, Arizona may require you to file SR-22 insurance coverage and have continuous coverage for three years.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Scottsdale.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Senior drivers have higher motor vehicle accident mortality rates than younger drivers, making them riskier on the road.[5] This is why car insurance costs decrease around age 35 and increase a bit around age 75. Despite these increases, seniors still pay lower rates than other driving age groups.
The table below shows average monthly quotes, by insurance company, for senior drivers in Scottsdale.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers have minimal experience on the road and, in turn, are considered risky drivers by insurance companies. For this reason, they usually pay higher premiums. Fortunately, they can save some money on a policy and find the best deal if they lock in a good student discount or stay on their parents’ insurance plan.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Scottsdale
It takes time and effort to find affordable car insurance in Scottsdale. These tips can help you zero in on the perfect plan for your unique situation and specific needs:
Shop around. It may be tempting to choose the first car insurance company you find. But doing so can cost you. Instead, request quotes from at least three different car insurance companies and compare the most affordable options.
Look for discounts. The best car insurance companies usually offer discounts. You might be able to land a discount if you complete a defensive driving course, get good grades, or enroll in automatic payments.
Bundle policies. If you buy your car insurance from the same company as your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you may get a discount on your policies.
Explore usage-based insurance. If you’re an infrequent driver because you’re retired or work remotely, you may save money with a pay-per-mile policy. Your monthly premiums are based on how many miles you drive.
Scottsdale car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies believe that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and usually file fewer claims than those with poor credit. This is why some car insurers evaluate credit scores of prospective policyholders to help determine rates. Considering credit scores is illegal in some states, but the practice is legal in the state of Arizona.[6]
The chart below shows that Scottsdale drivers with excellent credit pay an average of $205 per month, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $412 per month for car insurance.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Scottsdale?
Scottsdale car insurance rates are an average of $150 per month for a liability-only policy and $266 per month for full coverage. Meanwhile, the average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $170 per month for liability only and $253 per month for full coverage. While Scottsdale’s average cost for liability insurance is a bit cheaper, its average cost for full coverage is a bit more expensive.
As you shop for a policy, note that car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code within Arizona due to different factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers.[7] For example, compared to cities like Chandler, Mesa, Phoenix, and Tempe, Scottsdale has lower prices for car insurance, on average.
More cities in Arizona
Here’s a look at the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Scottsdale compared to other major cities in Arizona.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Scottsdale drivers.
Scottsdale car insurance FAQs
Check out the best gap insurance companies in Arizona if you’re planning to finance or lease a new car. In the meantime, read up on the answers to common questions about car insurance in Scottsdale.
How much is car insurance in Scottsdale?
The average cost of car insurance in Scottsdale, Arizona, is $150 per month for a liability-only policy and $266 per month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Scottsdale?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Scottsdale include Auto-Owners, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings and lower-than-average quotes compared to competitors. However, you should always compare quotes from at least three different insurers to determine which company can offer you the best rates for the coverage you need.
What is recommended for car insurance coverage in Arizona?
First, you should always buy at least Arizona’s minimum car insurance requirements, which are 25/50/15. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.
If you drive a newer vehicle, you should consider at least comprehensive and collision coverage, as well. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage is also a good idea if you’re concerned about other drivers not having enough insurance to cover your damages and injuries in an accident.
What types of car insurance coverage options are available in Scottsdale?
Many of the best Scottsdale auto insurance companies offer a variety of car insurance coverage options in the city. You can typically find a company that offers liability, collision, comprehensive, gap, rental car reimbursement, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical payments or PIP coverage.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.