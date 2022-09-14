Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have a driving record with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, there’s a good chance you’ll have to settle for higher car insurance rates. This is because car insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver more likely to file a claim. Scottsdale drivers with clean records usually secure the lowest premiums.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, based on driving history.

Shop for Car Insurance in Scottsdale, AZ Insurify partners with 70+ top auto insurers in Arizona to provide free quotes Enter your ZIP code View My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

The Scottsdale Police Department deploys radar-equipped “photo safety vans” around the city in an effort to catch drivers who speed. Speeding can lead to fines of $265 to $446, depending on the location and excessive speed, as well as more expensive car insurance premiums.[3]

Here are the cheapest car insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Scottsdale.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Scottsdale reported more than 3,700 car accidents in 2021. These accidents led to 14 fatalities and more than 1,800 injuries.[1] So, if you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance, depending on the severity of the accident.[4]

The table below shows the car insurance companies with the cheapest average monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Scottsdale.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Scottsdale reported 272 alcohol-related crashes in 2021, which resulted in one fatality and 180 injuries.[1] If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you may have a difficult time finding the best coverage or have to settle for higher car insurance rates. Plus, Arizona may require you to file SR-22 insurance coverage and have continuous coverage for three years.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Scottsdale.