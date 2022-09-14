Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Scottsdale, Arizona (2023)

Auto-Owners, Mile Auto, and USAA offer some of the best car insurance rates in Scottsdale.

Updated August 3, 2023

Table of contents

Car insurance costs are lower in Scottsdale than in other parts of Arizona. On average, Scottsdale drivers pay $150 per month for a liability-only policy and $266 per month for full coverage. By comparison, the state average for liability-only coverage is $179 per month, and full coverage costs $276.

The desert city’s relatively smaller population — Scottsdale has about half the population of Mesa and one-seventh the population of Phoenix — likely contributes to its lower car insurance costs. Fortunately, many car insurance companies offer low rates in Scottsdale. Here’s what you need to know about affordable auto insurance in Scottsdale.

Quick Facts

  • Scottsdale drivers pay 16% less for full-coverage insurance than the state’s average rates.

  • Compared to other major cities in Arizona, Scottsdale reported fewer car accidents in 2021.[1]

  • If you fail to meet the minimum car insurance requirements in Arizona, you may face a vehicle registration or driver’s license suspension.[2]

Best car insurance companies in Scottsdale

The cheapest and best car insurance company for you depends on factors like your budget and coverage level needs. That’s why it’s worthwhile to shop around and compare rates with different companies. Insurify identified a few of the leading car insurance companies below to help you start your search for the best car insurance in Scottsdale.

Each offers unique advantages for Scottsdale residents. 

Auto-Owners offers a high level of customization to suit the needs of Scottsdale’s diverse population. Nearly 25% of the city’s residents are 65 or older and may find Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile insurance model appealing if they don’t drive much. And USAA can be a good option for Scottsdale veterans, who make up about 5% of the city’s population.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners car insurance started in 1916, and it stands out for highly customizable, affordable coverage and numerous discounts. It offers other insurance products, like home, renters, and condo insurance, for potential bundling discounts. The company also earned an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Pros

  • Many advertised discounts

  • Unique rental car reimbursement program helps cover hotel and food expenses

Cons

  • Lower-than-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score

  • Won’t file an SR-22 on your behalf

I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.

Dean - April 27, 2019
Verified

Good customer service

Debora - February 13, 2019
Verified

Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.

Dixie - February 13, 2018
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Mile Auto offers pay-per-mile auto insurance, making it a good option for occasional drivers in the market for cheap car insurance rates. It charges drivers a monthly base rate, plus a per-mile rate, so you pay premiums based on how much you drive. Unlike other insurance companies, it doesn’t offer other types of insurance or discounts.

Pros

  • Cheap rates for low-mileage drivers

  • No vehicle tracking device required

Cons

  • No advertised discounts

  • No bundling insurance products available

Best insurer for veterans and military members: USAA

USAA caters to the military community with auto insurance and other insurance products, like home insurance and boat insurance. To purchase an auto policy, you must join USAA and be an active, retired, and reserve military member or an immediate family member of one. If you can get coverage with USAA, you’ll enjoy highly rated customer service and low average premiums.

Pros

  • SafePilot usage-based insurance program available

  • Easy-to-use mobile app

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Only for military members and their families

The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.

Tawana - January 18, 2023
Verified

I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.

Christina - January 18, 2023
Verified

Exceptional customer service

Anthony - January 16, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Scottsdale

Arizona requires liability car insurance, which is the cheapest type of auto insurance coverage you can get in Scottsdale. After an at-fault accident, it’ll cover the other driver’s property damage and injury costs but not your own.

Here’s an overview of the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners42
Mile Auto47
State Farm51
GEICO53
Root56
USAA57
Metromile68
State Auto72
Safeco74
Sun Coast78
Travelers83
Allstate85
Mercury86
Clearcover91
Midvale Home & Auto92
American Family99
COUNTRY Financial99
Liberty Mutual101
Direct Auto102
Progressive102
The Hartford102
Farmers103
Hallmark109
Dairyland110
GAINSCO112
AssuranceAmerica115
The General128
Bristol West138
Infinity140
Foremost141
Commonwealth Casualty144
Nationwide154
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Scottsdale

Full-coverage car insurance offers additional protection and typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It covers non-accident events, like theft and falling objects, and accidents that you cause. You may need a full-coverage policy if you took out a loan or lease for your vehicle.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners66
Mile Auto72
State Farm81
GEICO83
Root88
USAA90
Metromile108
Clearcover113
Travelers132
Allstate135
Safeco138
Midvale Home & Auto142
Mercury145
Stillwater145
Sun Coast151
COUNTRY Financial158
American Family159
Nationwide160
The Hartford163
Farmers164
Direct Auto167
Liberty Mutual174
Foremost175
AssuranceAmerica178
Progressive182
State Auto193
Infinity199
Hallmark231
Bristol West234
GAINSCO234
The General241
Dairyland256
Commonwealth Casualty323
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

Arizona is a tort state, commonly known as an at-fault state. This means you have to pay for the property damage and injuries of the other driver and passengers if you’re at fault for an accident. You should carry your policy information while driving to avoid the serious financial and legal consequences of not being able to show proof of insurance.

Like most states, Arizona requires drivers to have a minimum amount of liability insurance. Keep in mind, though, that buying only the required amount of liability coverage could leave you financially exposed if you cause an accident in which damages exceed your coverage limits.

Here are Arizona’s auto insurance requirements for drivers:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident 
Property damage liability
  • $15,000 per accident 

Depending on your budget, finances, and risk tolerance, it may be a good idea to invest in additional car insurance coverage in Arizona. Here are several policies to consider:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive coverage covers damages to your vehicle from non-collision causes, like vandalism, thunderstorms, and fires.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you get into an accident with another driver or stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage will kick in after an accident with a driver who lacks a car insurance policy or doesn’t have sufficient coverage.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

Medical payments insurance is a lot like personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and pays for medical expenses and funeral costs, regardless of who caused the accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

Roadside assistance coverage

Roadside assistance can come in handy if your vehicle breaks down unexpectedly and you need to jump-start your battery, replace a flat tire, or fill your empty gas tank.

How Much Car Insurance Do You Need? (2023)

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have a driving record with incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, there’s a good chance you’ll have to settle for higher car insurance rates. This is because car insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver more likely to file a claim. Scottsdale drivers with clean records usually secure the lowest premiums.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the lowest average car insurance quotes in Scottsdale, based on driving history.

Shop for Car Insurance in Scottsdale, AZ

Insurify partners with 70+ top auto insurers in Arizona to provide free quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

The Scottsdale Police Department deploys radar-equipped “photo safety vans” around the city in an effort to catch drivers who speed. Speeding can lead to fines of $265 to $446, depending on the location and excessive speed, as well as more expensive car insurance premiums.[3]

Here are the cheapest car insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners9862
Mile Auto10770
State Farm12076
GEICO12379
Root13183
USAA13485
Metromile160101
Clearcover168135
Travelers196123
Allstate201126
Safeco205110
Midvale Home & Auto211137
Mercury215128
Sun Coast224116
COUNTRY Financial235147
American Family236147
Nationwide238229
The Hartford242152
Farmers244153
Direct Auto248152
Liberty Mutual258150
Foremost260209
AssuranceAmerica264171
Progressive270152
State Auto287107
Infinity296208
Hallmark343162
Bristol West348205
GAINSCO348166
The General358190
Dairyland380163
Commonwealth Casualty480214
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Scottsdale reported more than 3,700 car accidents in 2021. These accidents led to 14 fatalities and more than 1,800 injuries.[1] So, if you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance, depending on the severity of the accident.[4]

The table below shows the car insurance companies with the cheapest average monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners10064
Mile Auto10971
State Farm12377
GEICO12681
Root13485
USAA13787
Metromile164103
Clearcover172138
Travelers201126
Allstate205129
Safeco210112
Midvale Home & Auto216140
Mercury220131
Sun Coast229119
COUNTRY Financial240150
American Family242150
Nationwide243234
The Hartford248155
Farmers249156
Direct Auto254155
Liberty Mutual264153
Foremost266214
AssuranceAmerica270175
Progressive277155
State Auto293109
Infinity302213
Hallmark351166
Bristol West356210
GAINSCO356170
The General366194
Dairyland389167
Commonwealth Casualty491219
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Scottsdale reported 272 alcohol-related crashes in 2021, which resulted in one fatality and 180 injuries.[1] If you have a DUI conviction on your record, you may have a difficult time finding the best coverage or have to settle for higher car insurance rates. Plus, Arizona may require you to file SR-22 insurance coverage and have continuous coverage for three years.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners9158
Mile Auto9965
State Farm11270
GEICO11473
Root12177
USAA12479
Metromile14994
Clearcover156125
Travelers182114
Allstate186117
Safeco190102
Midvale Home & Auto196127
Mercury200119
Sun Coast208108
COUNTRY Financial218136
American Family219136
Nationwide221212
The Hartford225141
Farmers226142
Direct Auto230141
Liberty Mutual240139
Foremost241194
AssuranceAmerica245159
Progressive251141
State Auto26699
Infinity274193
Hallmark318150
Bristol West323190
GAINSCO323154
The General332176
Dairyland353152
Commonwealth Casualty445199
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Senior drivers have higher motor vehicle accident mortality rates than younger drivers, making them riskier on the road.[5] This is why car insurance costs decrease around age 35 and increase a bit around age 75. Despite these increases, seniors still pay lower rates than other driving age groups.

The table below shows average monthly quotes, by insurance company, for senior drivers in Scottsdale.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners3019
Mile Auto3221
State Farm3623
GEICO3724
Root3925
USAA4026
Metromile4830
Clearcover5141
Travelers5937
Allstate6138
Safeco6233
Midvale Home & Auto6441
Mercury6539
Sun Coast6835
American Family7144
COUNTRY Financial7144
Nationwide7269
The Hartford7346
Farmers7446
Direct Auto7546
Foremost7863
Liberty Mutual7845
AssuranceAmerica8052
Progressive8246
State Auto8732
Infinity8963
Hallmark10449
Bristol West10562
GAINSCO10550
The General10857
Dairyland11549
Commonwealth Casualty14565
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers have minimal experience on the road and, in turn, are considered risky drivers by insurance companies. For this reason, they usually pay higher premiums. Fortunately, they can save some money on a policy and find the best deal if they lock in a good student discount or stay on their parents’ insurance plan.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners13284
Mile Auto14494
State Farm162102
GEICO166106
Root176112
USAA180114
Metromile216136
Clearcover226182
Travelers264166
Allstate270170
Safeco276148
Midvale Home & Auto284184
Mercury290172
Sun Coast302156
COUNTRY Financial316198
American Family318198
Nationwide320308
The Hartford326204
Farmers328206
Direct Auto334204
Liberty Mutual348202
Foremost350282
AssuranceAmerica356230
Progressive364204
State Auto386144
Infinity398280
Hallmark462218
Bristol West468276
GAINSCO468224
The General482256
Dairyland512220
Commonwealth Casualty646288
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Scottsdale

It takes time and effort to find affordable car insurance in Scottsdale. These tips can help you zero in on the perfect plan for your unique situation and specific needs:

  • Shop around. It may be tempting to choose the first car insurance company you find. But doing so can cost you. Instead, request quotes from at least three different car insurance companies and compare the most affordable options.

  • Look for discounts. The best car insurance companies usually offer discounts. You might be able to land a discount if you complete a defensive driving course, get good grades, or enroll in automatic payments.

  • Bundle policies. If you buy your car insurance from the same company as your homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, you may get a discount on your policies.

  • Explore usage-based insurance. If you’re an infrequent driver because you’re retired or work remotely, you may save money with a pay-per-mile policy. Your monthly premiums are based on how many miles you drive.

Compare Auto Insurance in Scottsdale

Insurify partners with 70+ top auto insurers in Arizona to provide free quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Scottsdale car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies believe that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and usually file fewer claims than those with poor credit. This is why some car insurers evaluate credit scores of prospective policyholders to help determine rates. Considering credit scores is illegal in some states, but the practice is legal in the state of Arizona.[6]

The chart below shows that Scottsdale drivers with excellent credit pay an average of $205 per month, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $412 per month for car insurance.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Scottsdale?

Scottsdale car insurance rates are an average of $150 per month for a liability-only policy and $266 per month for full coverage. Meanwhile, the average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $170 per month for liability only and $253 per month for full coverage. While Scottsdale’s average cost for liability insurance is a bit cheaper, its average cost for full coverage is a bit more expensive.

As you shop for a policy, note that car insurance premiums vary by city and ZIP code within Arizona due to different factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers.[7] For example, compared to cities like Chandler, Mesa, Phoenix, and Tempe, Scottsdale has lower prices for car insurance, on average.

More cities in Arizona

Here’s a look at the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Scottsdale compared to other major cities in Arizona.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Scottsdale
Chandler$2753%
Gilbert$2743%
Glendale$34630%
Mesa$2681%
Peoria$32723%
Phoenix$32623%
Tempe$2847%
Tucson$249-6%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Scottsdale drivers.

Scottsdale car insurance FAQs

Check out the best gap insurance companies in Arizona if you’re planning to finance or lease a new car. In the meantime, read up on the answers to common questions about car insurance in Scottsdale.

  • How much is car insurance in Scottsdale?

    The average cost of car insurance in Scottsdale, Arizona, is $150 per month for a liability-only policy and $266 per month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Scottsdale?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Scottsdale include Auto-Owners, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings and lower-than-average quotes compared to competitors. However, you should always compare quotes from at least three different insurers to determine which company can offer you the best rates for the coverage you need.

  • What is recommended for car insurance coverage in Arizona?

    First, you should always buy at least Arizona’s minimum car insurance requirements, which are 25/50/15. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.

    If you drive a newer vehicle, you should consider at least comprehensive and collision coverage, as well. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage is also a good idea if you’re concerned about other drivers not having enough insurance to cover your damages and injuries in an accident.

  • What types of car insurance coverage options are available in Scottsdale?

    Many of the best Scottsdale auto insurance companies offer a variety of car insurance coverage options in the city. You can typically find a company that offers liability, collision, comprehensive, gap, rental car reimbursement, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical payments or PIP coverage.

Sources

  1. Arizona Department of Transportation. "2021 Motor Vehicle Crash Facts." Accessed July 24, 2023
  2. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Vehicle Insurance Information." Accessed July 24, 2023
  3. Scottsdale City Court. "Scottsdale City Court Bond Card." Accessed July 24, 2023
  4. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed July 24, 2023
  5. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed July 24, 2023
  6. Arizona Department of Insurance. "Consumer Guide: How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information." Accessed July 24, 2023
  7. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed July 24, 2023
