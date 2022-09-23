6 years experience in personal finance writing
Updated
Table of contents
In Arizona, insurers can use credit-based insurance scores to help set premiums, which can lead to higher costs for drivers with fair or poor credit. But that doesn’t mean affordability is out of reach. Many insurers work with high-risk drivers. By comparing auto insurance quotes, you can find coverage that fits your budget and needs.
Here’s what you should know about car insurance for drivers with bad credit in Arizona.
Credit-based insurance scores help insurers evaluate the likelihood that a person will file a claim.
GEICO, USAA, and Progressive are the best insurers for Arizona drivers with less-than-perfect credit histories.
Drivers with bad credit can sometimes find cheaper insurance by increasing their deductible, taking advantage of discounts, and shopping around.
How credit affects car insurance rates in Arizona
Insurers use a credit-based insurance score to estimate how likely a person is to file a claim. In Arizona, insurers may use these scores to help determine car insurance premiums. But state law prohibits insurers from using certain information, like the absence of a credit history or a bankruptcy from more than seven years ago.[1]
Some studies suggest that people with lower credit scores may file more insurance claims. But it’s just one risk factor insurers look at when determining your car insurance rates.[2]
Best Arizona insurance for drivers with bad credit
Most insurance companies look at similar factors when evaluating you for car insurance, like your age, location, and vehicle. But each insurer weighs these factors slightly differently. Shopping around and comparing quotes could help you save money on auto insurance — even if you have a poor credit history.
Here’s a closer look at three of the best car insurance companies for Arizona drivers with bad credit.
GEICO: Best for discounts
|User Reviews
4.0
|IQ Score
|9.2 /10
|Liability Only
|$121/mo
|Full Coverage
|$161/mo
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
GEICO has a variety of discounts that can help drivers with bad credit save on their rates. You can receive a discount for maintaining a good driving record or having certain safety features in your car. Federal employees are also eligible for special savings. So are policyholders who have been deployed overseas, either for military service or due to occupational requirements.
Offers low rates
Large range of discounts
Personalized coverage options
Below-average J.D. Power score in the Southwest region
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Limited network of local agents
USAA: Best for military members
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
|$107/mo
|Full Coverage
|$147/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
USAA offers affordable auto insurance for military members and their families. Drivers with poor credit who are eligible for USAA coverage may also qualify for additional savings. The company offers numerous ways to save, including two different telematics programs. Military members can also receive a 15% discount for storing their vehicle on base.
Above-average J.D. Power score in the Southwest region
Superior AM Best rating
Offers two different telematics programs
Available only to veterans, military members, and their families
Offers fewer discounts than competitors
Doesn’t offer a new car replacement option
Progressive: Best for usage-based insurance
|JD Power
|622
|IQ Score
|8.7 /10
|Liability Only
|$86/mo
|Full Coverage
|$173/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Progressive’s Snapshot program makes it one of the best insurers for Arizona drivers with less-than-perfect credit. With this usage-based insurance program, the company bases your monthly rate on how much you drive. You’ll receive a discount just for signing up, and you could receive a larger discount at your renewal.
Low-mileage drivers can save on car insurance
Superior AM Best rating
Offers accident forgiveness
Below-average J.D. Power score in the Southwest region
Low Trustpilot rating
High-risk driving could cause your rates to increase
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Arizona to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers with a low credit score. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
Average Arizona car insurance rates by credit tier
Your credit-based insurance score isn’t the only factor influencing your car insurance rates. But it can have a significant effect on what you pay for coverage.
The following chart compares the average premiums for different credit tiers. Drivers with excellent credit history typically pay the lowest average monthly premiums.
Average Liability-Only Rates by Credit Tier
How to get cheaper Arizona car insurance with bad credit
Lowering your Arizona car insurance rates is possible, even with a less-than-ideal credit history. Here are some strategies to try:[3]
Opt for a higher deductible
A deductible is how you share risk with your insurance company, so increasing your deductible can reduce your premium. Just make sure you can afford the higher out-of-pocket costs in case an accident does occur.
Enroll in usage-based programs
Many insurance companies offer a telematics program to reward safe driving habits or low mileage. If you drive less than average, pay-per-mile insurance can lower your monthly premiums significantly.
Take advantage of discounts
Ask about any discounts you qualify for. Even small savings can help offset higher premiums.
Maintain continuous coverage
A lapse in insurance coverage generally increases your rate. Maintaining continuous coverage makes you eligible for better pricing.
Compare multiple quotes
Rates vary widely among different insurers, especially for drivers with poor credit. Shopping around and comparing multiple options may help you save.
Arizona minimum car insurance requirements
Arizona requires all drivers to meet minimum insurance requirements. These include:[4]
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage
$15,000 in property damage liability coverage
If you’re caught driving without insurance in Arizona, your first offense carries a minimum $500 fine and a three-month driver’s license suspension. A second offense within 36 months comes with a minimum $750 fine and a six-month license suspension. And if it happens a third time within 36 months of the initial offense, you’ll pay a minimum $1,000 fine and receive a one-year driver’s license suspension.
Arizona state law requires only liability insurance. But most lenders require full-coverage insurance to protect the lender’s financial interest if you lease or finance a vehicle.
Optional coverages and discounts worth considering
Beyond Arizona’s minimum liability requirements, purchasing additional coverage offers added protection. Liability insurance pays for only injuries and damages to the other driver and their vehicle. But comprehensive and collision coverage help pay for damage to your car.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you and any passengers if the other driver lacks adequate insurance. If you’re financing your vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between what your car is worth and the amount you still owe on the loan.
Even with a poor credit history, you may still qualify for car insurance discounts for bundling multiple policies or having certain safety features in your vehicle. Completing a defensive driving course or having a good student in your household may also lower your premiums.
Arizona car insurance with bad credit FAQs
Finding cheap car insurance in Arizona with a bad credit report can be challenging, but it’s not impossible. Here are answers to common questions about how credit affects car insurance in Arizona.
Can you get insurance with a bad credit history?
Yes. You can buy car insurance in Arizona even if you have poor credit. Your premiums may be higher, but comparison shopping and taking advantage of discounts can help lower your costs.
Which company offers the cheapest insurance for drivers with bad credit?
Car insurance rates vary quite a bit depending on your driving history, location, and vehicle type. No single company is always the cheapest, so comparison shopping is important to get the best rate.
Which states use credit history for insurance premiums?
Most states allow insurers to use credit-based insurance scores, but California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan prohibit them.[5] Arizona permits credit use, but it has restrictions on how it can be applied.
Does State Farm use credit history for car insurance?
Yes. Like most major insurers, State Farm uses credit-based insurance scores to determine your car insurance premium. The only exception is if you live in a state that prohibits the use of credit history for insurance.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
