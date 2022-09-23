>Car Insurance>Arizona

Average Car Insurance Cost in Arizona (2023)

Drivers in Arizona pay $144 per month on average for car insurance.

Why you can trust Insurify
Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Drivers in the Grand Canyon State spend an overall average of $1,732 annually on auto insurance. The average monthly rate for full-coverage car insurance in Arizona is $195, while liability-only coverage averages $93 monthly.

Arizona insurance rates are on par with the national average of $1,668 per year, according to the latest report on car insurance by Insurify. But comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurers could help you find a cheaper premium.

This article is your guide to finding the best car insurance in Arizona at the best rate for you.

Quick Facts

  • Arizona requires drivers to have underinsured/uninsured driver coverage.

  • Like most states, Arizona allows insurers to review your credit scores before setting quotes.

  • Arizona uses a point system for traffic violations, which could affect your insurance costs.

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Arizona?

Arizona drivers spend an overall average of $144 per month on car insurance, according to Insurify data. Liability insurance is less expensive, with an average of $93 per month, compared to $195 monthly for full coverage.

What you pay for car insurance will vary based on several factors, including your age, ZIP code, driving history, gender, marital status, and credit score.

Here, you can see the average quotes different insurers in Arizona offer.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners4567
Mile Auto4771
State Farm5583
GEICO5785
Root6090
USAA6293
Safeco71134
State Auto71206
Nationwide74137
Metromile74110
Sun Coast79153
Clearcover83103
Mercury87144
Midvale Home & Auto89139
Allstate92138
Travelers95133
Direct Auto101165
Progressive101179
Liberty Mutual105175
Dairyland107252
Hallmark107226
American Family108162
COUNTRY Financial108161
The Hartford111167
GAINSCO111238
Farmers112168
AssuranceAmerica114177
The General124239
Infinity137197
Bristol West142241
Commonwealth Casualty156339
Foremost202281
Average Arizona car insurance rates by city

Car insurance costs can vary widely based on where you live. If you live in an urban area, you’re more likely to pay higher rates to offset a higher risk of accidents and crime.

The chart below shows you how average monthly quotes differ from one Arizona city to the next.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Casa Grande$186$83
Chandler$189$98
Flagstaff$149$70
Glendale$242$126
Lake Havasu$120$60
Mesa$196$99
Phoenix$242$121
Scottsdale$193$98
Tempe$213$110
Tucson$173$87
Average Arizona car insurance rates by age

Age is a major factor when determining car insurance rates. Young drivers pay some of the highest rates in the marketplace because they’re at a higher risk for car accidents, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[1] In fact, drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 are four times as likely to be involved in a car accident as drivers 20 and older.

While these high rates can be difficult for your wallet, the good news is they’ll start to decline once drivers reach 25 years old. This decline should continue, with peak discounts for driving age occurring around your late 50s and early 60s.

However, rates increase again once drivers hit their 70s, as reduced faculties lead to an increase in accidents for this age group.[2]

Here, you can see how age affects your rates in Arizona.

Rates by age

How gender affects car insurance rates in Arizona

While insurance companies can’t refuse to provide coverage based on gender, they may use gender as a determining factor when setting rates. Male drivers typically pay a slightly higher rate than female drivers because they’re considered at higher risk for accidents.

However, the combination of age and gender really matters. The CDC reports that male drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 are three times as likely to die in a vehicle accident as female drivers in the same age group.[3]

The CDC also notes that across all age groups, males have a significantly higher fatal crash rate than females.

AgeMaleFemale
16$358$317
35$168$155
50$140$134
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Arizona

One way your insurance company will set rates is to consider your driving record. Drivers who want to qualify for the cheapest rates need a clean driving record.

Some incidents (like drunk driving) may affect the cost of your policy more severely than others. Arizona uses a point system to track driver profiles. Drivers convicted of a DUI, for example, get eight points, while drivers with a speeding ticket will see three points added to their driving record.[4]

Insurance companies can view your driving record when setting rates, and the more points you have, the more you’ll likely pay.

Driver RecordAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record$93$195
With accident$143$300
With speeding ticket$139$292
With DUI$162$339
Estimate your Arizona car insurance costs

Average Arizona car insurance rates by marital status

Your marital status can affect the cost of your insurance as well. However, the price difference isn’t substantial. Insurance companies view married drivers as a lower risk because they generally practice safer driving habits.

Additionally, insurance companies consider married couples more responsible and financially stable. Another perk of marriage is that many couples qualify for a multi-car discount. If both drivers have clean records, married couples can save even more on their premiums.

Marital StatusAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Married$82$174
Single$90$191
Average Arizona car insurance rates by credit tier

While Arizona does allow insurance companies to use your credit score to help determine your rates, the state has set some rules on how insurance companies can use this information.

Under Arizona law, insurance companies must disclose that they will access your credit score. Arizona law also prohibits insurers from using a lack of credit score, medical debt, a bankruptcy over seven years old, or a line of credit to determine your insurance score.

Drivers with higher credit scores are more likely to qualify for discounts and lower rates than drivers with lower credit scores, as you can see in the table below.

Credit TierAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Poor$138$293
Average$89$189
Good$81$172
Excellent$69$146
Arizona car insurance FAQs

When you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Arizona, it helps to take a little time to learn more about what to expect. Here are answers to a few of the most commonly asked questions about auto insurance in Arizona.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Arizona?

    Arizona drivers can expect to pay an average of $93 per month for liability and $195 monthly for full coverage. Rates can vary based on where you live, your driving history, your credit score, your age, and more. The cost of auto insurance in Arizona is on par with the national average.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Arizona?

    Based on Insurify’s study of the latest insurance rates, Auto-Owners offers the lowest rates, on average, in Arizona, at $45 per month for liability-only coverage. You should compare rates and coverage options from multiple companies to find the best fit for your needs, especially if you have any incidents on your record.

  • Do car insurance rates vary by county in Arizona?

    Sort of. Insurance rates can vary based on your ZIP code, but that isn’t just at a county level. Insurance companies consider population density, rate of incidents, crime rates, competition, and traffic patterns when setting the cost of their coverage.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Arizona?

    Arizona drivers have access to a wide range of top companies and coverage options. Each company offers different benefits, including customer service, a range of products, discounts, and payment options. Drivers should consider all their unique needs (including age, number of vehicles, and driving record) when comparing rates from insurance companies.

  • What are the car insurance requirements in Arizona?

    Arizona adjusted its insurance requirements in July 2020. Drivers must now carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury or death and $15,000 for property damage (also called 25/50/15). Additionally, Arizona drivers must have uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage at 25/50 limits.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers." Accessed September 6, 2023
  2. CDC. "Older Adult Drivers." Accessed September 6, 2023
  3. CDC. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts." Accessed September 6, 2023
  4. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Points Assessment." Accessed September 6, 2023
