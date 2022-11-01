4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Located a short drive from downtown Phoenix, Glendale is a fairly large city of over 250,000. It spans suburban areas as well as more sparsely populated nature parks and can be difficult to navigate due to the layout of the city. Driving in Arizona can be trying if you’re not familiar with the area, as roundabouts are popular and monsoons can create dangerous conditions in the blink of an eye. Even experienced Glendale motorists should double-check that their auto insurance provides them with adequate coverage for this busy area.
Car Insurance in Glendale, AZ
The average cost of Arizona car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Glendale, AZ to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Glendale is $235 per month, or $2820 annually.
Car insurance in Glendale is $80 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arizona.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Glendale on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Glendale, AZ
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Glendale
|State Farm
|$96 /mo
|Allstate
|$150 /mo
|Travelers
|$160 /mo
|The General
|$234 /mo
|American Family
|$237 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Glendale, AZ
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Glendale. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$145 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$243 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$269 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$262 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$276 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona
Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Glendale Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Younger drivers in Glendale cost more to insure than motorists even 10 years their senior. Why? Statistics show that lack of experience goes hand in hand with risky driving behaviors and accidents. In order to compensate for these increased risk factors, insurance companies charge young motorists more. At $518 monthly, teen drivers in this town pay more than twice as much to be on the road as those in their 30s. Glendale drivers in their 60s pay the least here, at $216 in average monthly premiums.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$519
|20s
|$336
|30s
|$232
|40s
|$241
|50s
|$248
|60s
|$217
|70s
|$221
|80s
|$323
Glendale Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If money is important to you, it makes no sense to speed or ignore stop signs in Glendale. Not only do drivers written up for these offenses have to pay higher monthly insurance costs (an average of $294 monthly if you have been charged with speeding and $263 if you are written up for failure to stop), but these risky behaviors increase your chances of having an accident. Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record pay an average of $350 per month in insurance premiums—or 32 percent more than drivers whose records are spotless.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$267
|Speeding Ticket
|$295
|At-Fault Accident
|$351
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$264
Glendale Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies use a lot of driver data to calculate risk and set monthly rates. One data point that not everyone knows they use is credit score. How can your credit score indicate risk? A credit score reflects your ability to manage money. Studies have shown that there’s a relationship between this behavior and claims experience. If you have an excellent credit score in Glendale, you can expect to pay $264 a month in insurance premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$265
|Good
|$300
|Average
|$276
|Poor
|$262
Find local Glendale agents
Ideal Insurance Agency, Inc.7121 W Bell Rd,
Ste 240, Glendale, AZ 85308
Glendale Insurance, LLC19420 N 59th Ave Ste B245,
Glendale, AZ 85308
ERocha Insurance8751 N 51st Ave,
Glendale, AZ 85306-4941
Copper Mountain Insurance Solutions6751 N Sunset Blvd Ste 320,
Glendale, AZ 85305-3155
Burski Insurance Agency LLC7347 N 43Rd Ln,
Glendale, AZ 85301-2268
Canyon State Insurance Services LLC22526 N 74th Ln,
Glendale, AZ 85310-5671
Westgate Insurance Agency, LLC5800 W Glenn Dr Ste 140,
Glendale, AZ 85301-2483
AABAR Insurance Services, Inc.6802 N 47th Ave STE 5,
Glendale, AZ 85301-3599
Desert Sun Insurance19801 N 59th Ave Unit 11540,
Glendale, AZ 85318-5063
Bivona Insurance Group20325 N 51st Ave Ste 110,
Glendale, AZ 85308-5665
Glendale, AZ DMV Information
There are three offices in the greater Glendale area that can help drivers with a range of services, although they are relatively close to each other, making them more difficult to access by those who live on the outskirts of the city. The Glendale Motor Vehicle Division office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the Motor Vehicle Office offers even longer weekday hours as well as availability from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. An authorized DMV third party, GG&D, is open seven days a week.
Public Transportation in Glendale, AZ
Glendale is a sprawling city and isn’t great to navigate on foot or by bicycle, especially during the hot summer months. Individuals who choose not to drive can travel the city’s grid-like streets through a public bus system or can opt for more private solutions like Uber or Lyft. If you’re traveling a short distance within Glendale itself, the GUS bus system is a free service you can utilize.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Glendale, AZ
Driving in Glendale can be challenging because even though the city streets are organized in a grid fashion, any number of factors could create a traffic delay or cause an accident. Temperatures in the area can reach into the 120℉ range, so it’s important to keep your car in proper working order before you hit the road.
No matter where you live, it’s crucial that you enroll in auto insurance that makes sense for your specific driving patterns and your budget. If you feel as if you’re paying too much for your policy, head over to Insurify today. You can compare prices from multiple insurance companies and enroll in a new policy with ease.
FAQs - Glendale, AZ Car Insurance
Drivers in this area tend to pay more than others in Arizona due to the number of car accidents in the city, though rates are still far lower than many other major metropolitan areas. Your individual premium will vary based on your driving history and a number of other factors.
In the state of Arizona, auto insurance follows the vehicle on the policy rather than the person. While it’s likely that anyone driving your car will be covered under your policy, it’s best to double-check with your insurance carrier.
The penalties for operating a vehicle without coverage in Glendale are quite steep. You can expect to pay a fine of up to $1,000 and may have your license suspended for a full year. Upon the restoration of your driving privileges, you’ll likely need to file an SR-22 Certificate with your insurance company.
How Glendale Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Glendale, Arizona below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Glendale drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arizona in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Glendale
#37
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arizona
#29
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arizona
#31
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arizona
#12
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arizona
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Glendale drivers rank 16 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Glendale with an accident: 8.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Glendale drivers rank 31 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Glendale with a DUI: 1.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arizona, Glendale drivers rank 13 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Glendale with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arizona, Glendale drivers rank 11 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Glendale with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arizona, Glendale drivers rank 37 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Glendale with a speeding ticket: 7.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Glendale drivers rank 43 in clean driving records across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Glendale with clean record: 79.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Glendale drivers rank 24 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Glendale with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.95%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
