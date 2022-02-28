Chandler, AZ Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Chandler, AZ Homeowners Insurance
If you’re considering moving to Chandler, consider your life with 330 days of sunshine per year, great educational opportunities, and the job prospects in the Silicon Desert. Just south of Tempe and Mesa, this Phoenix suburb seems to have it all. From the city’s vast parks and championship golf courses to its low crime rates, Chandler is a great place to call home.
Whether you’re still in the homebuying process or you’re searching for savings on your annual premiums, check out Insurify’s insurance comparison tools. You can compare Arizona homeowners insurance providers, coverage options, and costs to find the best homeowners insurance for you in just a couple of minutes.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Chandler
For homeowners in Chandler, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Chandler. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Chandler.
|American Strategic
|$810
|Travelers
|$874
|Farmers
|$1,131
|American Family
|$1,260
|State Farm
|$1,472
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Chandler
Home prices in Chandler are on par with the national median home value at just under $300,000. But unlike some suburbs where $300,000 lands you a two-bedroom home in a shady part of town, a $300,000 home in Chandler will offer ample space in a safe neighborhood. This is probably why 63 percent of Chandler residents own their homes rather than rent.
In other words, Chandler homes are the perfect price if you’re looking to establish your forever home without breaking the bank.
Still, buying a home will probably be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters, theft, and vandalism. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Chandler home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Chandler by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insu r ify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Chandler area costs $1,803 annually, and the median home value is $376,016.
Chandler home insurance rates aren’t too shabby, but you can still save by searching around and getting a few insurance quotes before you commit to a home insurance policy. Check out the average cost of homeowners insurance coverage with insurance companies like Farm Bureau Financial Services, Allstate, Nationwide, USAA, and State Farm below.
|$376,016
|$1,803
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Chandler by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Chandler for Home Insurance
If you’re still in the process of purchasing a home, you may want to consider checking out home insurance rates in neighborhoods like Scottsdale or Gilbert before you home in on your Arizona home options. Homeowners in Sun Lakes, for example, pay less for their annual premiums than homeowners downtown near Chandler Blvd.
This is because home insurance varies in price from neighborhood to neighborhood. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs. Plus risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency.
Rates in Chandler are still relatively low compared to the national average, but you could save even more depending on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Chandler
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Flood Insurance for Your Chandler Home
While Chandler only receives roughly nine inches of rain per year, some areas still fall within a 100-year floodplain (meaning there is a one percent chance of flooding in the area).
Since flood damage is not a covered loss on home insurance policies, your mortgage lender may require that you purchase a flood insurance policy if your home is located in one of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s designated floodplains.
Chandler participates in the National Flood Insurance Program through FEMA, so residents qualify for flood insurance through the program if they need coverage. This means that if you’re looking for flood insurance, you can purchase a policy through your private insurer or directly through the NFIP. These policies cost roughly $600 per year, but the coverage will be more than worth it in case flood damage affects your home.
Protecting Your Possessions from Wildfires
Wildfires burned nearly 955,000 acres of land in Arizona this year alone, bypassing the total acres burned in 2018 and 2019 combined. Basic home insurance coverage will cover the cost of any damages that wildfires cause. But if you’re worried about being totally compensated for any personal belongings you could lose in a fire, we don’t blame you.
The best way to ensure complete reimbursement for any of your damaged items is with a replacement cost policy. Most homeowners insurance policies only cover the actual cash value of the ruined property, that is, the depreciated value of your items prior to becoming damaged (rather than what the items cost when they were new).
A comprehensive home insurance policy (or an HO-5 policy) promises to reimburse policyholders for the total replacement cost of their damaged or stolen belongings (that includes the items’ actual cash value and depreciated value).
This additional coverage will come at an additional cost, but an HO-5 policy will give you peace of mind knowing that your belongings are completely covered, no matter the peril.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Chandler
Life in Chandler is sunny, safe, and easy. Don’t let finding affordable home insurance steal your sunshine.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance quotes for your property in Chandler .
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, most homeowners policies include windstorm damage as a covered loss. If your policy specifically excludes wind damage, talk to your insurance agent about purchasing a separate wind and hail deductible to keep your home safe from potential storms.
Different insurance agencies offer different customer service, policies, and insurance rates. The best insurance company for you will depend on factors specific to you, your home, and your insurance needs. To make sure you’ll be happy with your insurer, you can check the provider’s ratings and customer reviews and use Insurify’s comparison tools to make your insurance search easy.
Yes, but increasing your deductible just means you’ll have to pay more before your coverage kicks in. Better ways to decrease your annual premiums include installing a home security system, increasing your credit score, and bundling your insurance products if you need home insurance, car insurance, and even life insurance. Talk to your insurance agent to see how much bundling your home and auto insurance could help you save.
