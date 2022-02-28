Rochester, NY Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Rochester, NY Homeowners Insurance

Rochester, NY, is one of the United States’ first true boomtowns. Rochester is the third most populous city in New York state after New York City and Buffalo. An estimated 203,792 people call the city and suburbs of Rochester home. And one million people reside in the greater metropolitan area. Nicknamed “Flower City” and “Flour City,” Rochester was immense in the industrial revolution’s seed and flour industries. These days, advanced manufacturing is the city’s dominating industry. Eastman Kodak, Xerox Corporation, and Bausch & Lomb, Inc. are the city’s top employers. Residents enjoy relatively short commutes from the pristine suburbs to the artsy downtown. And residents can enjoy three out of four seasons outside.

During the long winter months, snow and cold weather slow down everyday life. Extreme winter weather can plague homes across the city and suburbs of Rochester. Residents should be as prepared as possible, starting with having the best home insurance at lower rates.

