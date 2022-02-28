Rochester, NY Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Rochester, NY Homeowners Insurance
Rochester, NY, is one of the United States’ first true boomtowns. Rochester is the third most populous city in New York state after New York City and Buffalo. An estimated 203,792 people call the city and suburbs of Rochester home. And one million people reside in the greater metropolitan area. Nicknamed “Flower City” and “Flour City,” Rochester was immense in the industrial revolution’s seed and flour industries. These days, advanced manufacturing is the city’s dominating industry. Eastman Kodak, Xerox Corporation, and Bausch & Lomb, Inc. are the city’s top employers. Residents enjoy relatively short commutes from the pristine suburbs to the artsy downtown. And residents can enjoy three out of four seasons outside.
During the long winter months, snow and cold weather slow down everyday life. Extreme winter weather can plague homes across the city and suburbs of Rochester. Residents should be as prepared as possible, starting with having the best home insurance at lower rates.
Insurify makes finding Rochester home insurance as simple as can be. Compare top insurance companies in a couple of minutes. Then, get free quotes delivered to you in seconds.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Rochester
For homeowners in Rochester, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Rochester. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Rochester.
|Cheapest Companies
|UPC
|$522
|State Farm
|$596
|Travelers
|$776
|Nationwide
|$832
|Allstate
|$979
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Rochester
The housing market in Rochester, NY, is super competitive. That means sellers have an advantage while buyers are scooping up all they can get. Maybe it’s the fact that housing costs are seven percent lower than the national average? No matter the price, homeownership is one of the most significant investments of your lifetime. How do you protect your investment, the place you call home? The answer is home insurance.
Damage that the long Rochester winters can leave behind and a high crime rate in individual pockets of the city make a home insurance policy necessary. Homeowners insurance protects your home and personal belongings from home damage. Some common home damage types are natural disasters, theft, and vandalism. It would help if you found the right coverage options. But it’s often overwhelming to get started, and home insurance tends to cost a pretty penny.
So how do you find cheap rates without cutting corners? There are specific ways to save on Rochester home insurance. First, know your insurance needs. Once you know your needs, you can bundle and save. Bundling combines insurance products like your car insurance, life insurance, and homeowners policy. The good news is that home insurance companies tend to offer discounts when you purchase a bundled package. Cha-ching!
From Henrietta to Brighton, Pittsford to Irondequoit, savings are already awaiting you in the Rochester area. Continue reading so you can get the best and cheapest Rochester home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Rochester by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average Rochester home insurance premium costs $1,138 annually, and the median home value is $122,800
Home insurance premiums and home prices in Rochester are lower than the national average. But some factors decide how much you pay on home insurance. Your property type, the amount you paid, and coverage needs will be different from your neighbor’s. It’s all based on your needs and savings opportunities. Finding the best homeowners insurance policy is unique to you.
Additionally, no pricing is the same from insurance carrier to insurance carrier. State Farm will have different pricing from Allstate, and so on. Check out the cheapest home insurance quotes by the company in Rochester, below.
|$122,800
|$1,138
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Rochester by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Rochester for Home Insurance
Annual rates in Rochester are lower than the national average. Much like how rates differ when comparing New York City to Buffalo, your ZIP code determines how much you pay on home insurance. Pricing is specific to your ZIPcode, with many variables determining the price. These include the volume of claims filed nearby, home costs, crime rates, and natural disaster frequency. Your neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual home insurance premiums. For instance, if you live in Webster, you will be paying a different annual premium than you would in Henrietta.
Rates in Rochester are lower compared to big cities like New York City. However, it all depends on your specific area.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Rochester
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Winter Weather and Rochester Homeowners Insurance Rates
Have you lived in the Rochester area for a long time? If so, you know Rochester winters are brutal and last about five months. Even if you are new to the area, you will soon find out. Seasonal snowfall can reach 90 inches in the greater Rochester area. Snow can even come to 120 inches along the lakeshore east of the city. Even though Lake Ontario does not freeze, it creates lake-effect snow throughout the winter. Even in early spring, residents see snow. Heavy snow, ice storms, and freezing temperatures create damage to homes, which can become extensive.
The good news is that Rochester home insurance will cover damages caused by winter weather. Your home insurance may even cover snow or ice removal in the event of home damage. However, a standard policy does not cover preventative snow or ice removal. Get your shovel ready for winter! You’ll need it.
To figure out what exactly is and isn’t covered on your Rochester homeowners insurance policy, talk to your local insurance agent. You may be surprised that you can get special removal of ice or snow.
Flood Insurance in Rochester
It’s no surprise that snowy weather and ice may cause significant flooding come spring. You may or may not live in a flood zone. But flood insurance is not included in your standard Rochester home insurance policy. Purchasing additional flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program may be necessary. Talk to your local agent to see your options and if flood insurance is right for you.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Rochester
Sure, Rochester may live in a winter wonderland half the year. But year-round living in Flower City is extra fun. Residents can enjoy spending time at the city’s famous jazz festivals, taking in the art scene, or playing a round of golf. Low housing expenses and lower annual premiums give Rochester area residents an advantage. Home insurance comes at a lower price. But the brutal winter months make saving worth more to homeowners. Finding the best Rochester home insurance for you and your family is just a click away.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Rochester. We simplify comparison shopping by giving you multiple home insurance quotes using one simple form.
Frequently Asked Questions
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to its knees. Now people and businesses are trying to save where they can. If you have been affected by COVID-19, talk to your local insurance agent. Insurance companies want to keep their customers, even in these challenging times. There may be special rates available.
Bundling means combining two or more insurance products from the same carrier. Auto insurance, life insurance, and home insurance policies can be bundled at a discount. That means more savings await you!
Yes. Many insurance carriers, such as State Farm and Farmers Insurance, offer business insurance. Commercial insurance may be available, too. Check with your insurance carrier to see if they provide business insurance. Bundling offers and other discounts may be available!
