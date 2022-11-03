4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Flagstaff, AZ
Over 75,000 residents live in Flagstaff, Arizona and driving is the main mode of transportation. And for all of those drivers, insurance coverage is required to stay legal on the road. Average premiums for car insurance in Arizona are slightly more than the national average, costing drivers $235 per month. But it’s possible to find cheaper coverage if you know where to look.
With Insurify , it’s easy to save on your auto insurance policy. Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full coverage car insurance, you can compare customized free quotes to find the best auto insurance policy for you. Try Insurify today and find the cheapest auto insurance rate for you. It just takes a few minutes, and it’s totally free to use.
The cost of car insurance isn’t just determined by the type of coverage you choose, but by your driving history, your credit record, and even where you live. The average cost of auto insurance coverage in Arizona will vary from city to city. Check out how Flagstaff car insurance compares to other major cities in Arizona.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Flagstaff is $165 per month, or $1980 annually.
Car insurance in Flagstaff is $10 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arizona.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Flagstaff on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Flagstaff, AZ
The cost of car insurance in Flagstaff will vary between insurance providers. That’s because every insurance company weighs information like your driving record, your age, and your credit score a bit differently. Although the car insurance companies below are the cheapest on average in Arizona, you should compare quotes with Insurify to find your best personal rate.
|Insurance Provider in Flagstaff
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$101 /mo
|Mile Auto
|$104 /mo
|Clearcover
|$110 /mo
|Sun Coast
|$120 /mo
|GAINSCO
|$128 /mo
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance in Flagstaff, AZ
While you definitely want to find cheap car insurance, it’s also important to choose a car insurance company that can offer quality customer service and reliably pay claims. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to find the best car insurance companies in Flagstaff, so you can compare our results against your individual quotes for auto insurance coverage.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$110 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$171 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$136 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$205 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona
Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Flagstaff Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
One of the most important factors insurers consider when determining your car insurance rates is your age. Younger drivers and teens see the highest rates because they are inexperienced behind the wheel and are historically more likely to get into accidents. You can expect the following average rates for each age group in Flagstaff.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$406
|20s
|$239
|30s
|$169
|40s
|$153
|50s
|$133
|60s
|$132
|70s
|$157
|80s
|$178
Flagstaff Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is important to determining your rates because insurers view drivers with infractions on their record as high risk drivers to insure. That’s why you’ll pay more for car insurance if you have speeding tickets, DUIs, or accidents in your driving history. Here’s what drivers pay on average for car insurance in Flagstaff, Arizona based on their driving history.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$139
|Speeding Ticket
|$175
|At-Fault Accident
|$223
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
See More:
Flagstaff Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Most insurers use your credit score when determining your rate. Historical research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. If you have excellent credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with bad credit. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Flagstaff, Arizona based on your credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$180
|Good
|$192
|Average
|$224
|Poor
|$278
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Arizona
Find local Flagstaff agents
Flagstaff Insurance, Inc.1300 E Butler Ave Suite 100,
Flagstaff, AZ 86001-5928
Insurance for All LLC4249 N Mountain Meadow Dr,
Flagstaff, AZ 86004-2316
High Country Insurance, Inc.2724 E Lakin Dr Ste 8,
Flagstaff, AZ 86004-3900
NFP Property & Casualty Services, Inc.420 N Humphreys St,
Flagstaff, AZ 86001-4532
Leavitt Group of Northern Arizona1338 W Forest Meadows St Ste 100,
Flagstaff, AZ 86001-7218
International Insurance Group, Inc.214 E Birch Ave,
Flagstaff, AZ 86001-5246
Eric Boatner: Auto insurance1525 N Beaver St,
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Becky Halstead: Allstate Insurance4 S San Francisco St Ste 6,
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Farmers Insurance - Dan Hakes2501 N Fourth St Ste 3,
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
McGregor Insurance Group, Inc.2708 N Fourth St Suite E-4,
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Flagstaff, AZ DMV Information
Flagstaff, Arizona is home to one DMV office. The hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must schedule services by appointment. You can skip the line and renew your registration, get a duplicate license, and a host of other services online. You can find the Flagstaff Department of Motor Vehicles at:
1959 S Woodlands Village Blvd. Ste B
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
(602) 255-0072
Public Transportation in Flagstaff, AZ
Most Flagstaff residents drive to get from pine A to pine B, and interstate routes make it possible to get to Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Page, and Albuquerque. The city also provides public transportation. Flagstaff has an Amtrak station, and Mountain Line has bus routes and paratransit for the eligible. You can use the Greyhound to go beyond local destinations.
Wait too long for the bus? Rideshare services, such as Uber or Lyft, can help. And traditional taxi companies like Apex and Top Hat serve the community. Flagstaff has 130 miles of dedicated bike lanes and rideable shoulders so you can commute on your bike.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Flagstaff, AZ
The easiest way to get the cheapest car insurance in Flagstaff, AZ is to compare customized quotes from a variety of insurance providers. Rather than getting quotes from insurance agents and spending hours on the phone exploring your coverage options, you can save time by using Insurify , whether you need collision coverage or just liability coverage.
With so many motorists on the road in Flagstaff, it’s important to have the best auto insurance coverage possible. With Insurify , we make it easy to find the best rates in under five minutes without ever talking to an insurance agency. You can also use Insurify to shop for home insurance and life insurance.
For more detailed Arizona city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Flagstaff, AZ Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Flagstaff. You’ll just need to enter your information once, which beats going to multiple providers’ websites for quotes. Another great way to cut your insurance costs is by bundling your homeowners insurance or renters insurance with your auto insurance policy.
The average cost of car insurance in Flagstaff is $123 per month, but your actual rate will vary depending on the coverage you choose, your deductible amount, your age and gender, your credit score, and your driving history. With Insurify, compare quotes from providers like Farmers insurance and State Farm insurance to find the best rate for your unique driving profile.
Flagstaff is one of very few Arizona cities that gets all four seasons, and that can beat up cars and raise repair costs. Also, one out of eight Arizona drivers has no insurance. Insurers set the price to manage the increased risk, which results in higher premiums.
Insurify Insights
How Flagstaff Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Flagstaff, Arizona below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Flagstaff drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arizona in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Flagstaff
#4
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arizona
#1
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arizona
#5
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arizona
#33
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arizona
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Flagstaff drivers rank 1 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Flagstaff with an accident: 11.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Flagstaff drivers rank 5 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Flagstaff with a DUI: 2.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arizona, Flagstaff drivers rank 2 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Flagstaff with a reckless driving offense: 2.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arizona, Flagstaff drivers rank 2 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Flagstaff with a reckless driving violation: 2.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arizona, Flagstaff drivers rank 4 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Flagstaff with a speeding ticket: 11.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Flagstaff drivers rank 57 in clean driving records across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Flagstaff with clean record: 73.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Flagstaff drivers rank 29 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Flagstaff with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.84%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arizona Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022