Car Insurance in Flagstaff, AZ

Over 75,000 residents live in Flagstaff, Arizona and driving is the main mode of transportation. And for all of those drivers, insurance coverage is required to stay legal on the road. Average premiums for car insurance in Arizona are slightly more than the national average, costing drivers $235 per month. But it’s possible to find cheaper coverage if you know where to look.

With Insurify , it’s easy to save on your auto insurance policy. Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full coverage car insurance, you can compare customized free quotes to find the best auto insurance policy for you. Try Insurify today and find the cheapest auto insurance rate for you. It just takes a few minutes, and it’s totally free to use.

The cost of car insurance isn’t just determined by the type of coverage you choose, but by your driving history, your credit record, and even where you live. The average cost of auto insurance coverage in Arizona will vary from city to city. Check out how Flagstaff car insurance compares to other major cities in Arizona.