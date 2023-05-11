DUI Car Insurance in Arizona (2023)

Drivers in Arizona with a DUI pay an average of $412 per month for car insurance.

Alani Asis is an SEO-savvy, personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation.

Updated May 11, 2023

If you’ve got a DUI on your driving record in Arizona, you’ll likely see an increase in your car insurance premiums. Drivers with a DUI on record pay higher premiums than those with a clean record and even those with at-fault accidents or speeding tickets.

The average cost of DUI insurance in Arizona is $412 per month — twice as much as the rate for drivers with no prior convictions. While finding affordable car insurance with a DUI on your record can be challenging, you can still save on car insurance by shopping around.

Quick Facts

  • Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability coverage for drivers with a DUI, at $132 per month.

  • A DUI can stay on your record for seven years in Arizona.

  • Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best way to find a policy that meets your budget and coverage needs.

What is DUI insurance?

DUI insurance refers to policies written for drivers with a conviction for driving under the influence. Insurance companies consider drivers with DUIs as high-risk, so these policies usually have steep rates. If you live in Arizona with a DUI on file, you’ll need an SR-22 certificate. This certificate demonstrates that you have the minimum liability coverage required by the state.

The minimum coverage limits in Arizona are:

  • $25,000 of bodily injury liability coverage for one person

  • $50,000 of bodily injury liability coverage for two or more people

  • $15,000 of property damage liability coverage[1]

The basics of DUI insurance in Arizona

A DUI can remain on your driving history for up to seven years in Arizona and cause nearly a 100% increase in car insurance premiums. On average, Arizona drivers with a DUI pay $412 — less than the national average rate for drivers with a DUI of $460.

While finding cheap DUI insurance can be challenging, you may still be able to find relatively affordable rates if you take the time to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. If your current insurer doesn’t offer DUI insurance, you’ll need to find another insurance company that does.

DUI insurance rates in Arizona vs. the national average

LocationNo DUIWith DUI
Arizona$207$412
United States$231$460
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest DUI insurance in Arizona

Auto-Owners and GEICO insurance have the most affordable rates for Arizona drivers with a DUI, at $170 and $208 for full coverage, respectively. But your individual quote can vary, and it’s still important to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full CoverageInsurify Quality Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Auto-Owners$132$1704.1
GEICO$161$2084.3
State Farm$168$2174.4
USAA$181$2344.5
Travelers$215$2974.3
Esurance$259$3353.0
Certainly$275$336N/A
Sun Coast$191$336N/A
Allstate$268$3464.1
Clearcover$293$3562.9
Nationwide$328$3584.1
Safeco$227$3663.8
Midvale Home & Auto$257$3763.2
American Family$309$3994.3
Farmers$325$4203.8
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?

The length of time a DUI can influence your car insurance rates varies by state and insurance company. 

“A DUI typically stays on a driver’s record for 10 years but usually affects insurance [for] between five and seven years,” says Nicole Lamanes, a marketing agent and licensed insurance agent at the Insurance Brokers of Arizona.

DUI penalties for drivers in Arizona

First offenders caught driving a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of more than 0.08% in Arizona may be sentenced to 10 days in jail and must pay a fine of $1,250 or more. Drivers who have gotten multiple DUIs may face jail time of no less than 90 days and $3,000 in fines.

Extreme DUI offenders are drivers with an alcohol concentration of 0.15% or higher. First offenders receive jail time of 30 days or more with no probation and must pay a fine of $2,500 or more. Drivers with subsequent offenses undergo incarceration of 120 days or more and must pay a fine of $3,250 or more.

If you’re convicted of intoxicated driving, your license will be revoked until you secure an SR-22 certificate. Additionally, you may have to undergo alcohol education or treatment, perform community service, and drive with a certified ignition interlock device.

Keep in Mind

Outside of legal repercussions, drivers with a DUI will pay higher insurance rates and may even have difficulty finding employment.[2]

SR-22 certificate in Arizona

If you’ve recently had your driver’s license suspended due to a DUI, you must obtain an SR-22 to get back on the road. An SR-22 certificate demonstrates that you have the state minimum liability insurance coverage.

You’ll need to find an insurance company that covers high-risk drivers and let it know you require an SR-22. When you purchase your policy, your insurance company will inform the DMV that you have auto insurance with adequate coverage.

Your insurance company must notify your DMV if you cancel your policy. If your coverage lapses, Arizona will re-suspend your license, and you may have to restart the process if you decide to drive again.[3]

DUI car insurance in Arizona FAQs

Finding car insurance after a DUI can be challenging and stressful. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about DUI car insurance in Arizona.

  • Do you need DUI insurance if you don’t own a car?

    Yes. You’ll still need DUI insurance if you borrow or rent a car. However, you can also get nonowner insurance, which offers property damage and bodily injury liability coverage. While nonowner car insurance doesn’t provide full coverage like collision and comprehensive insurance, you’ll usually pay lower monthly premiums.

  • Do you have to tell your insurance company about a DUI conviction?

    Yes. You must tell your insurance company about any DUIs on your record. If you want your license reinstated, your insurance company must notify the DMV that you have SR-22 insurance.

  • Can you get insurance after a DUI conviction?

    Yes, you can get insurance after a DUI conviction. However, your insurance rates will likely be significantly higher than rates for drivers with a clean record.

  • Can your car insurance be canceled after a DUI?

    Yes, your insurer can cancel your car insurance after a DUI. Not all insurance companies will continue to insure you after a DUI conviction, so you may need to find one that will.

  • How long does a DUI affect your insurance in Arizona?

    A DUI can stay on your record for seven years in Arizona. During this time, your insurance rates will likely remain high.

  • How much does DUI insurance cost in Arizona?

    An SR-22 certificate can cost between $20 to $50 to file, according to Nicole Lamanes of Insurance Brokers of America. But insurance premiums after a DUI cost an average of $412 a month for drivers in Arizona, according to Insurify data.

Sources

  1. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Minimum Coverage Required for Arizona Drivers." Accessed May 10, 2023
  2. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Driving Under the Influence (DUI)." Accessed May 10, 2023
  3. Arizona Department of Transportation. "https://azdot.gov/mvd/services/driver-services/license-reinstatement/future-financial-responsibility." Accessed May 10, 2023
