Updated November 1, 2022
Yuma has 98,000 plus sun-loving residents, and driving is the main mode of transportation. You can find a car insurance deal so refreshing it'll be an oasis in the middle of the Arizona desert.
Over 93 percent of Yuma households own cars. With that many people cruising up and down the dusty roads, a rock-solid auto insurance policy becomes a grand part of living in the Grand Canyon State.
Car Insurance in Yuma, AZ
The average cost of Arizona car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Yuma, AZ to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Yuma is $140 per month, or $1680 annually.
Car insurance in Yuma is $15 less than the average cost of car insurance in Arizona.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Yuma on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Yuma, AZ
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Yuma
|Quotes
|State Farm
|$62 /mo
|Allstate
|$82 /mo
|Travelers
|$109 /mo
|The General
|$162 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$183 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Yuma, AZ
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Yuma. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$101 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$173 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$218 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$173 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$212 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arizona
Arizona does not mandate that its drivers purchase insurance. However, if you choose not to, you do have to be ready to put up a bond totaling $40,000 to prove you can pay for damages that might result from a traffic accident.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arizona is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Yuma Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As indicated by the data below, younger ages correlate to higher car insurance rates in Yuma. Drivers age 19 and down pay an average of $306 in car insurance premiums monthly. With age and experience, driving risks decrease and premiums shrink. Drivers in their 60s and 70s pay $116 and $142, respectively. Though teen drivers will make it into older age brackets eventually, the best way to pay lower rates now is through discounts and good driving behavior.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$307
|20s
|$187
|30s
|$126
|40s
|$231
|50s
|$263
|60s
|$117
|70s
|$143
|80s
|$165
Yuma Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Even after you establish an insurance policy, a good driving record can keep insurance rates low. Though underwriters look at your driving history at the beginning of your policy, they’ll look at it again each time your policy comes up for renewal. Accidents or other kinds of risky driving behavior are reasons why your insurance rates might climb. Even if you’ve kept a clean record all of your life, a failure-to-stop violation can make your rates skyrocket. Your rates could rise 400 percent—from an average of $185 per month to $765 per month for the same coverage.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$186
|Speeding Ticket
|$224
|At-Fault Accident
|$195
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$766
Yuma Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance underwriters collect a lot of information about you to ascertain your level of risk and assign rates. While most people know that questions about age and the kind of car you drive are common, it might surprise you to know that car insurance companies also consider your credit score. Studies show a direct relationship between your ability to manage money and the level of risk you should be assigned. If you aren’t already actively managing your credit score, working on this one thing may help keep your rates low. Drivers with a good credit score in Yuma can expect to pay an average of $154 for their monthly insurance premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$170
|Good
|$155
|Average
|$207
|Poor
|$164
Find local Yuma agents
Sundance Insurance Agency, a Relation Insurance Services Company2680 E 24th St,
Yuma, AZ 85365-3289
R. L. Jones Insurance Services, Inc.2180 S 4th Ave,
Yuma, AZ 85364-6478
A.T. Pancrazi Insurance350 W 16th St Ste 103,
Yuma, AZ 85364-4643
Creative Insurance Solutions, Inc.1405 W 16Th St Ste A,
Yuma, AZ 85364-4579
Schofield Family Insurance LLC2435 S 8th Ave,
Yuma, AZ 85364-7107
R. L. Sullivan Insurance Agency, LLC992 W 16th St,
Yuma, AZ 85364-4543
Yuma Risk Management Group220 E 16Th St Ste 3,
Yuma, AZ 85364-4714
Yuma Insurance, Inc.2691 S 4th Ave,
Yuma, AZ 85364-7256
Yuma Foothills Insurance11487 S Fortuna Rd \#3,
Yuma, AZ 85367
Fogle Insurance Agency390 W Catalina Dr,
Yuma, AZ 85364
Yuma, AZ DMV Information
The Yuma Motor Vehicle Department is at 2165 Gila Ridge Rd., Yuma, AZ 85365. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (800) 251-5866. You can skip the drive and renew your registration, get a duplicate license, and a host of other services online.
Public Transportation in Yuma, AZ
Most Yumans drive to get from point A to point B. The city also provides public transportation. Yuma has an Amtrak station, and Yuma County Area Transit has bus routes and paratransit. You can try Greyhound to move beyond local. Is the bus not your speed? Try ridesharing services such as Uber or Lyft. Traditional taxi companies like Go Green Transportation and Crazy 8's Cab Company can also help you get to your destination.
For more detailed Arizona city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Yuma, AZ
Yumans know all about the heat, so they expect a smoking-hot deal on insurance. Yes, when you're already kissing the sun, what's a little more fire? If you want a deal that's hotter than your favorite tamales, try Insurify to grab the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When one out of eight drivers in Arizona has no insurance, there's a huge downside to skipping protection. Use Insurify to get the coverage and rates that work for you.
FAQs - Yuma, AZ Car Insurance
Yuma is famous or infamous for being hotter than the surface of the sun. Summer months cook cars and make repair costs high. Also, 12 percent of Arizona drivers have no insurance. Insurers spread the cost to deal with the increased risk, which results in higher premiums.
Yumans who want to save a buck should choose the state minimum. It's the least amount of protection Arizona law allows. If you're financing your car, lenders may require comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to cut your bill down, increase your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Auto insurance costs change by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for rates tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Yuma Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Yuma, Arizona below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Yuma drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arizona in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Yuma
#52
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arizona
#52
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arizona
#49
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arizona
#44
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arizona
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Yuma drivers rank 51 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #51
- Percent of drivers in Yuma with an accident: 4.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Yuma drivers rank 49 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Yuma with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arizona, Yuma drivers rank 29 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Yuma with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arizona, Yuma drivers rank 35 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Yuma with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arizona, Yuma drivers rank 52 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Yuma with a speeding ticket: 5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Yuma drivers rank 6 in clean driving records across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Yuma with clean record: 88.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Yuma drivers rank 38 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arizona.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in Yuma with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.69%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arizona Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022