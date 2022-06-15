How Long Can You Stay on Your Parents’ Car Insurance? (2022)

Benefits of Staying on Your Parents’ Car Insurance

The younger you are, the more you’ll spend on car insurance. On average, you can expect to pay between $3,819 and $4,048 per year as a teen driver. Once you hit age 25, however, your auto insurance premium will go down significantly. Despite this, it will still be more expensive to get your own plan.

When you turn 30, insurance companies will consider you to be much less risky of a driver. As long as you’re still living at home at that time, you can score the lowest rates by remaining on your parents’ policy. There are a few reasons it’s cheaper to stay on a parent’s auto insurance.

First off, your parents will balance out your high-risk level as a younger driver. Of course, this won’t be the case if they have a bad driving record full of accidents, speeding tickets, or other traffic violations. Also, insurance providers might offer multiple driver discounts for policyholders who insure multiple drivers through one policy.

If you’re on a parent’s car insurance plan, they’ll be eligible for this discount.

