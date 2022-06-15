Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Arizona: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Short for “guaranteed asset protection,” a gap insurance policy protects you from having to continue to make monthly payments to pay off your car loan on a vehicle you no longer drive in the event of a total loss accident or theft.

After you purchase a new car, its value goes down anywhere from 20 to 30 percent over the course of the first year. As a result of this depreciation, there is a gap between what your car is actually worth—your car’s actual cash value (ACV)—and what you owe on it. For example, your car’s ACV may go down to $10,000, but your outstanding auto loan balance could still be $15,000.

In the event of a total loss accident or theft, your insurance company will reimburse you for your car’s actual cash value—not for the amount you owe on it. For example, if your car’s ACV is $10,000 but you owe $15,000 on it, you will get $10,000 and still have $5,000 in debt. Gap insurance covers this $5,000 negative equity so you can invest in a new vehicle free of past obligations.