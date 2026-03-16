Jack Adams

About Jack's expertise

Jack leads Insurify’s SEO, content, and outreach teams, ensuring web browsers, LLMs — and potential customers — can find Insurify when they search online for insurance.

With 15-plus years of scaling consumer comparison platforms at KAYAK, momondo, and MoneySuperMarket, Jack knows how to leverage content to connect people with the right information. He holds a bachelor’s in economics from the University of Leicester and an executive MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology.