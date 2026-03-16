Jack Adams

About Jack's expertise
Jack leads Insurify’s SEO, content, and outreach teams, ensuring web browsers, LLMs — and potential customers — can find Insurify when they search online for insurance.
With 15-plus years of scaling consumer comparison platforms at KAYAK, momondo, and MoneySuperMarket, Jack knows how to leverage content to connect people with the right information. He holds a bachelor’s in economics from the University of Leicester and an executive MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here