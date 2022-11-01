4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Clarksville has 158,000 country-music-loving residents, and most drive as their main mode of transportation. While they're humming their favorite tune, they might as well fall in love with a car insurance policy that sounds like music to their ears.
Over 95 percent of Clarksville households own cars. With all those cars rocking down the roadways, every driver volunteers to find the right price in the Volunteer State.
Car Insurance in Clarksville, TN
The average cost of Tennessee car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Clarksville, TN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Clarksville is $172 per month, or $2064 annually.
Car insurance in Clarksville is $5 more than the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Clarksville on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Clarksville, TN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Clarksville
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$66 /mo
|State Farm
|$93 /mo
|The General
|$165 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$173 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Clarksville, TN
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Clarksville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$190 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$223 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$177 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$203 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$153 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Tennessee Cities
|Memphis
|$159/mo
|Knoxville
|$112/mo
|Chattanooga
|$139/mo
|Murfreesboro
|$125/mo
|Clarksville
|$124/mo
|Tennessee
|$132/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Clarksville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Age is everything when it comes to setting car insurance prices in Tennessee’s Top Spot. As you can see in the table below, younger Clarksville motorists pay more to insure their ride than older drivers do. Why? Because statistically speaking, they are at a greater risk of having an accident or making a claim. At $301, teen drivers pay nearly three times as much for car insurance as those in their 70s. With age comes experience, however. By the time they reach their 20s, young drivers’ insurance rates drop 63 percent to $185.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$302
|20s
|$186
|30s
|$175
|40s
|$211
|50s
|$207
|60s
|$170
|70s
|$105
|80s
|N/A
Clarksville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Most motorists recognize the strong ties between insurance rates and driving behavior. This is because the way you behave on the road (whether you take risks or play it safe) helps insurance companies predict the likelihood of you making a claim. While motorists without any offenses on their driving record pay the least for insurance in Clarksville, at $185, insurance rates increase according to the mistakes you make. Speeding, causing an accident and failing to stop cost drivers increased rates of $201, $217, and $214, respectively.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$186
|Speeding Ticket
|$202
|At-Fault Accident
|$218
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$215
See More:
Clarksville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Setting insurance rates is all about understanding an individual’s risk. How likely is it that the motorist will make an insurance claim? One way insurance companies uncover risk is by considering a person’s credit score. While it might not seem related to the road, how a person manages their money speaks volumes to whether they are considered a good or bad risk. Pay your bills on time? Good risk. Have a bankruptcy on record? Bad risk. In Clarksville, drivers with an average credit score can expect to pay $200 for their car insurance monthly, while premiums for drivers with excellent credit scores average out to $178.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$179
|Good
|$215
|Average
|$201
|Poor
|$171
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Tennessee
Find local Clarksville agents
Mann, Smith & Cummings Insurance, LLC1997 Madison St,
Clarksville, TN 37043
Hamric Insurance Agency798 Iron Wood Cir,
Clarksville, TN 37043
Ross Insurance112 Franklin Street,
Clarksville, TN 37040-3438
Protected Partners Insurance Group, LLC1310 Madison St,
Clarksville, TN 37040
Higgins Insurance, Inc.120 Center Pointe Drive,
Clarksville, TN 37040
Mid South Insurance Inc.35 Crossland Ave Ste B,
Clarksville, TN 37040-8753
BFS Insurance Group, LLC1820 Madison St Ste G,
Clarksville, TN 37043-8037
Rubel Halliburton Northington et al330 North Second Street,
Ste. 101, Clarksville, TN 37041-0708
Wyatt Insurance Services, Inc.25 Jefferson St Ste 200D,
Clarksville, TN 37040-5268
SouthPoint Risk - Clarksville409 Madison St,
Clarksville, TN 37040-3649
Clarksville, TN DMV Information
The Clarksville Driver Services Center is at 220 W Dunbar Cave Rd., Clarksville, TN 37040. The hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (931) 648-5596. You can also get help at the Dickson Driver Services Center, Erin/Houston County Clerk, Springfield Driver Services Center, Ashland City/Cheatham County Clear, and the City of Clarksville.
Public Transportation in Clarksville, TN
Most people in Clarksville drive, but the city also provides public transportation. Clarksville Transit System has buses, paratransit, and help through The Lift for qualified disabled and elderly passengers. If the bus isn't your speed, you can opt for rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft. Traditional taxi companies like ABC Veterans Cab Service and 101st Airborne Cab also offer ways to get to your destination. If you want to get fresh air, you can ride along with BCycle, a bikeshare program.
For more detailed Tennessee city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Clarksville, TN
Clarksville residents live in a historic city, but that doesn't mean a good insurance rate is a thing of the past. If you wish for a sweeter deal than the best BBQ, why not try Insurify for that sizzling price? Compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When one out of five Tennessee drivers has no insurance, there's too much risk in skipping protection. Use Insurify to get the coverage you need and give your wallet a "Titan up."
FAQs - Clarksville, TN Car Insurance
Clarksville ranks first for DUIs in Tennessee, first for moving violations, and fifth for speeding tickets. Insurers assign higher premiums to match the higher risk.
The absolute cheapest price will come when you get state minimum coverage. It's the lowest amount of coverage Tennessee law allows. If you're financing your car, you may have to buy comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to keep the bill down, increase your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if a wreck happens.
Car insurance premiums change by city, company, and driver. If you want rates tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and get the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Clarksville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Clarksville, Tennessee below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Clarksville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Tennessee in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Clarksville
#20
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Tennessee
#24
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Tennessee
#68
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Tennessee
#56
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Tennessee
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Clarksville drivers rank 35 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Clarksville with an accident: 10.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Clarksville drivers rank 68 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #68
- Percent of drivers in Clarksville with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Tennessee, Clarksville drivers rank 29 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Clarksville with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Tennessee, Clarksville drivers rank 24 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Clarksville with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Tennessee, Clarksville drivers rank 20 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Clarksville with a speeding ticket: 12%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Clarksville drivers rank 59 in clean driving records across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Clarksville with clean record: 73.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Clarksville drivers rank 50 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Tennessee.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Clarksville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.4%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Tennessee Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022